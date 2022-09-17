Alabama football head coach had nothing but good things to say about the Vanderbilt Commodores in his Monday morning press conference. "Now, we're getting into SEC games and certainly this first game is going to be a challenge," said Saban. "It's an SEC game. Vanderbilt's 3-1. Much, much improved team over last year. They have like 14 starters back, but they're scoring 42 points a game and they play two quarterbacks. Both of them are very, very capable. Very good athletes. They run the ball. They run some options. Very capable passing."

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO