Will Anderson Lobbies for Offensive Play Time After Touchdown
With his iconic touchdown this weekend, linebacker Will Anderson jokingly intended he wants for playing time at tight end or fullback. "I think me and O'Brien are going to have a good conversation today at the end of practice," said Anderson. "We'll see what packages they have for me." Prior...
Former Bama Player Faces Old Team Saturday
The Alabama Crimson Tide welcomes the Vanderbilt Commodores into Bryant-Denny Stadium for the first time since 2011. The Tide will also welcome former Alabama player and current Vanderbilt place kicker Joseph Bulovas back to the Capstone. Bulovas was a member of the Tide from 2017-20. The Mandeville, Ala. native appeared...
Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa are Silencing the Critics
Former Alabama quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa entered the 2022 season with questions about whether or not they would be their respective teams long term answer under center in the future. Both have quickly put those questions to bed and are silencing the critics after delivering historic performances in week two.
Are Fans Overreacting to Alabama’s Shortcomings?
As per usual, Alabama football has run through its home nonconference schedule in 2022. As per usual, fans aren't wholly satisfied. The Crimson Tide's 3-0 start includes wins over Utah State (55-0) and Louisiana-Monroe (63-7). Meanwhile, Georgia has beaten two power five teams by a combined margin of 97-10. The...
Kait 8
Arkansas vs. Alabama kickoff time announced
Arkansas football’s week five matchup against Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 1, in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium has been slated for a 2:30 p.m. CT kick and will air on CBS. The Razorbacks currently sit at No. 10 in the AP Poll, while Alabama checks in at No. 2....
Alabama Falls in Latest Coaches Poll
There is a new consensus number one team in college football after the new AFCA Coaches Poll was released Sunday afternoon. The defending national champions, the Georgia Bulldogs, have taken over first place in the coaches poll while also being first in the Associated Press (AP) poll for the second week in a row.
Clemson May Have An Advantage Over Alabama In This Category
It's been three years since that heartbreaking loss to Clemson in the 2019 National Football Championship. It's almost like it wasn't the REAL Alabama playing in that game. Losing is bad enough but in the National Championship game?. And to get beat THAT bad?. Bama fans all over are still...
Alabama Lands Huge Defensive Lineman Commitment
The Alabama Crimson Tide received great news on Monday on the recruiting trail. 4-star defensive lineman Jordan Renaud announced to 247Sports that he is committing to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Renaud is considered the No. 7 defensive lineman in the class and the No. 69 overall prospect in the class according to the 247Sports Composite.
Highly-Touted DL Jordan Renaud Commits to Alabama
Renaud is one of the top defensive linemen in the 2023 class out of Tyler Legacy High School in Texas.
Save the Date! SEC Sets Alabama’s 2023 Football Schedule
The Alabama Crimson Tide may only be three weeks into the 2022 season but that doesn't stop the Southeastern Conference from announcing the 2023 season's schedule. The opponents for next year's schedule have been set for some time now but now fans have dates and can start putting plans into motion.
Teammates Speak On Will Anderson’s Pick-Six
After defeating the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks by a score of 63-7, Henry To'oto'o and Kool-Aid Mckinstry were asked to comment on Will Anderson's pick-six. "I am definitely super proud of him," To'oto'o said. "We prepared really well and you know he knew the play was coming... the play was really crucial for us to gain momentum and push through the whole four quarters... I am super happy for him".
Crimson Commanders: Week 2
The Washington Commanders day had the furthest thing from a banner day in Detroit as the team fell by a score of 36-27 to the Lions. While three of the five Alabama alumni on the team were dressed and saw action, they were mostly a non-factor. The Commanders put on...
Crimson Tide Sends Offer to Memphis Commit
Class of 2023 athlete Arion Carter has received an offer from the Alabama Crimson Tide. "After a great visit and conversation with Coach Saban I am extremely blessed to receive an offer from The University Of Alabama!!! @TNSelect7V7 @smyrnafootball @AlabamaFTBL," tweeted Carter. The Tenn., native was on an unofficial visit...
Nick Saban Calls Commodores A Challenge
Alabama football head coach had nothing but good things to say about the Vanderbilt Commodores in his Monday morning press conference. "Now, we're getting into SEC games and certainly this first game is going to be a challenge," said Saban. "It's an SEC game. Vanderbilt's 3-1. Much, much improved team over last year. They have like 14 starters back, but they're scoring 42 points a game and they play two quarterbacks. Both of them are very, very capable. Very good athletes. They run the ball. They run some options. Very capable passing."
Ryan Fowler’s Reaction: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly – ULM Edition
Every Monday, Nick Saban spends part of the afternoon showing his players the good plays, bad plays, and ugly plays from the previous Saturday. The "Good" section highlights what the team did well in the game; individual plays, series of plays, moments of the game that went good for the Crimson Tide.
Alabama’s “Explosive Guy” On Offense
Alabama head coach Nick Saban had many positive things to say when he spoke to the media after Alabama’s 63-7 win over ULM. One player that Saban highlighted in his postgame press conference was running back Jahmyr Gibbs. “He is an explosive guy," said Saban. "We need as many...
Former Heisman Trophy Winner Achieves a Career Milestone
Sunday, former Alabama running back and current New Orleans Saint Mark Ingram surpassed 10,000 career yards. Coming Flint, Mich., Ingram was a 4-star recruit who committed to the Crimson Tide in the class of 2008. In three seasons with the Tide, Ingram rushed for 3,261 yards, 42 touchdowns, won the 2009 National Championship, and became the first Alabama player to win the Heisman Trophy.
Former Alabama Quarterback Works Out For Super Bowl Contenders
The NFL enters Week 3 of the 2022 season and already the injuries are starting to pile up. This inevitably creates opportunities for players who'd like to keep playing football for a living as teams seek out replacements. The San Francisco 49ers, unfortunately, lost quarterback Trey Lance for the rest...
Nick Saban Shares Adorable Moment With Grandson
Alabama football head coach Nick Saban shared an adorable moment with his grandson, James on Saturday evening. Kristen Saban Setas, Saban's daughter, posted a photo to her Instagram of the sweet moment between the two. The seven-time national champion is seen hugging his grandson prior to leaving for the Alabama...
Driver airlifted to UAB after racing accident in Talladega
A driver was flown to UAB Hospital early Sunday morning after an accident at the Talladega Short Track, according to the Lincoln Fire Department. The department said it had EMS crews on standby during an event at the track Saturday night and responded to an overturned vehicle with the driver trapped at around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Lincoln personnel, along with Eastaboga Volunteer Fire Department working fire coverage, had to extricate the patient from the car.
