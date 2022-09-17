Audrey’s life began on October 7, 1935 in Paris, IL; the daughter of Ernest Freeman and Hazel Cooley. She graduated high school and followed her passion of caring for people into nursing. Audrey was united in marriage to Meryl N. Travnicek on April 7, 1957 in Winfield, KS. She served as a Registered Nurse for over 57 years. Audrey delivered countless infants throughout her career and was very proud of the work she did. Audrey loved antiquing and finding special treasures. Christmastime was very important to Audrey and she loved the family gatherings. Her greatest joy was her family, which includes her children: Randy (Judy) Travnicek of El Dorado, Jeff (Jaime) Travnicek of El Dorado; Stephani (Deanna) Travnicek of El Dorado; Allison (Rick) Albright of El Dorado; 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Audrey passed away on September 16, 2022 in El Dorado. She is preceded in death by her husband, Meryl; siblings Jack, Bonnie and Hilda and her parents. Friends may gather with the family from 5-7pm on Wednesday, September 21 at Kirby-Morris Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 22 at Carlson Colonial Funeral Home at 1pm. Audrey will be laid to rest at Blankinship Cemetery in Rosalia. Memorial contributions in her name may be directed to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Please sign her online guestbook and leave a memory at www.carlsonkirbymorris.com.

EL DORADO, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO