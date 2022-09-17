ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, KS

Orioles get big win against Mulvane

AUGUSTA, Kansas—The Augusta Orioles had to wait two weeks for their first win of the year. It turns out, they had to wait another second. With a two point lead with less than a minute left to play, the Orioles looked like they had secured their first victory of the season against the Mulvane Wildcats when the clock expired as senior linebacker Thomas Johnson sacked the quarterback. But a facemask penalty gave the Wildcats new life, and it was an anxious second for the Orioles as the Wildcats set up what would’ve been a game winning field goal on an untimed down.
Circle’s Jacobson finished 2nd at Wartwick

EL DORADO – Circle freshman Brett Jacobson battled two opponents Saturday in the Circle Invitational cross country race at Wartick Farm. The first was Clearwater senior Hayley Trotter, who got the better of Jacobson in this race, just as she did in last week’s competition at Wamego, where the girls also placed 1-2.
Chase Augur Memorial Trap Shoot

Chase Augur of Augusta was just 18 years old when he was killed by a drunk driver on July 4, 2020 in Winfield. Chase attended Bluestem Jr/ Sr Highschool and had a great love for the outdoors, sports, and sport clay shooting. Most of all, he loved his friends and family that often surrounded him, who loved him just as much.
Final Day of Kansas State Fair Sunday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The final day of the 2022 Kansas State Fair brings auto racing back to the Fairgrounds, with the Championship Dirt Track Auto Racing as the Sunday Grandstand activity. Car enthusiasts can also enjoy the Kansas State Fair Outdoor Auto Show by the Administration Building. A full...
Kansas man found dead on Elk City walking trail

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A 22-year-old man from Augusta, Kansas went missing on a walking trail in Elk City, Kansas and was later found dead. Jeremy Cox was reported missing on Sept. 17 at around 6:07 p.m. At that time, Montgomery County deputies along with Elk City Rural Fire, Independence Fire & EMS, and Kansas Wildlife and Parks officers were dispatched to the Elk City walking trail to look for Cox.
Record heat Tuesday, then big changes coming

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The unusual record heat is going to continue into Tuesday with highs around the century mark once again. Wichita’s record is 101, and that could be tied or broken by the end of the afternoon. Changes in the weather begin on Wednesday as the next...
No injuries in central Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Out of nowhere, police saw a motorcycle and a dark SUV chasing each other, stopped, and started shooting. Police say that it happened just after 9 p.m. on Monday and that about half a dozen shots went off. It was by coincidence that they had officers in the area when the incident occurred.
Man injured in shooting south of downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Sunday night. Shortly before 9 p.m., officers responded to the call of a shooting in the 800 block of S. Market. They arrived on the scene to find a man in his 20s with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Augusta man found dead off hiking trail

ELK CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Jeremy Cox, 22, of Augusta, Kan., was found dead off the Elk City Hiking Trail on Saturday, Sept. 17. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), at 6:07 p.m., they, along with Elk City Rural Fire, Independence Fire & EMS and Kansas Wildlife Parks Officers, were dispatched to the […]
33 Emporia faculty terminated, WSU faculty responds at town hall

Emporia State has terminated 33 faculty members since Thursday, following the Kansas Board of Regent’s unanimous approval of ESU’s “Framework for Workforce Management” plan. The plan draws upon a KBOR policy that allows the termination of tenured faculty at state universities in Kansas. KBOR established this...
Audrey H. Travnicek

Audrey’s life began on October 7, 1935 in Paris, IL; the daughter of Ernest Freeman and Hazel Cooley. She graduated high school and followed her passion of caring for people into nursing. Audrey was united in marriage to Meryl N. Travnicek on April 7, 1957 in Winfield, KS. She served as a Registered Nurse for over 57 years. Audrey delivered countless infants throughout her career and was very proud of the work she did. Audrey loved antiquing and finding special treasures. Christmastime was very important to Audrey and she loved the family gatherings. Her greatest joy was her family, which includes her children: Randy (Judy) Travnicek of El Dorado, Jeff (Jaime) Travnicek of El Dorado; Stephani (Deanna) Travnicek of El Dorado; Allison (Rick) Albright of El Dorado; 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Audrey passed away on September 16, 2022 in El Dorado. She is preceded in death by her husband, Meryl; siblings Jack, Bonnie and Hilda and her parents. Friends may gather with the family from 5-7pm on Wednesday, September 21 at Kirby-Morris Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 22 at Carlson Colonial Funeral Home at 1pm. Audrey will be laid to rest at Blankinship Cemetery in Rosalia. Memorial contributions in her name may be directed to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Please sign her online guestbook and leave a memory at www.carlsonkirbymorris.com.
Saturday’s Forecast: A few strong storms and building heat

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A couple of round of storms will be possible throughout the day today with the first round of scattered storms being in north central and northeast Kansas through the mid morning hours. Another chance of storms will come during the evening hours for south central into north central Kansas after 5pm. Severe weather is not likely on a widespread scale, however a few storms may be severe with large hail and gusty winds to around 65mph possible.
Rod Run pre-registration deadline Sept. 26

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — There is just one week left to pre-register for the 2022 Rod Run in downtown Hutchinson coming up September 30 and October 1. Pre-Registration for the 2022 Rod Run closes on September 26 at midnight. You can still participate by registering in person the day of...
Northbound lanes of Amidon Bridge close Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Northbound lanes of the Amidon Bridge are closing Monday for utility work. This is the start of a larger project when the bridge will completely close in early October for teardown. The project is expected to take about 14 months, severely impacting more than 100,000...
Man Goes Missing on Hiking Trail Found Dead

An Augusta man is found dead after going missing on a hiking trail. Saturday at around 6:00pm, Montgomery County Deputies along with Elk City Rural Fire, Independence Fire & EMS and Kansas Wildlife and Parks Officers were dispatched to the Elk City walking trail in reference to a 22-year-old male who went missing on the trail. Deputies arrived at the entrance of the 30-mile long hiking trail and spoke with the missing man's friend who said the last time he had seen him was around mile marker 13 on the trail.
