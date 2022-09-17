Read full article on original website
Orioles get big win against Mulvane
AUGUSTA, Kansas—The Augusta Orioles had to wait two weeks for their first win of the year. It turns out, they had to wait another second. With a two point lead with less than a minute left to play, the Orioles looked like they had secured their first victory of the season against the Mulvane Wildcats when the clock expired as senior linebacker Thomas Johnson sacked the quarterback. But a facemask penalty gave the Wildcats new life, and it was an anxious second for the Orioles as the Wildcats set up what would’ve been a game winning field goal on an untimed down.
Circle’s Jacobson finished 2nd at Wartwick
EL DORADO – Circle freshman Brett Jacobson battled two opponents Saturday in the Circle Invitational cross country race at Wartick Farm. The first was Clearwater senior Hayley Trotter, who got the better of Jacobson in this race, just as she did in last week’s competition at Wamego, where the girls also placed 1-2.
Chase Augur Memorial Trap Shoot
Chase Augur of Augusta was just 18 years old when he was killed by a drunk driver on July 4, 2020 in Winfield. Chase attended Bluestem Jr/ Sr Highschool and had a great love for the outdoors, sports, and sport clay shooting. Most of all, he loved his friends and family that often surrounded him, who loved him just as much.
Audrey H. Travnicek
Audrey’s life began on October 7, 1935 in Paris, IL; the daughter of Ernest Freeman and Hazel Cooley. She graduated high school and followed her passion of caring for people into nursing. Audrey was united in marriage to Meryl N. Travnicek on April 7, 1957 in Winfield, KS. She served as a Registered Nurse for over 57 years. Audrey delivered countless infants throughout her career and was very proud of the work she did. Audrey loved antiquing and finding special treasures. Christmastime was very important to Audrey and she loved the family gatherings. Her greatest joy was her family, which includes her children: Randy (Judy) Travnicek of El Dorado, Jeff (Jaime) Travnicek of El Dorado; Stephani (Deanna) Travnicek of El Dorado; Allison (Rick) Albright of El Dorado; 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Audrey passed away on September 16, 2022 in El Dorado. She is preceded in death by her husband, Meryl; siblings Jack, Bonnie and Hilda and her parents. Friends may gather with the family from 5-7pm on Wednesday, September 21 at Kirby-Morris Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 22 at Carlson Colonial Funeral Home at 1pm. Audrey will be laid to rest at Blankinship Cemetery in Rosalia. Memorial contributions in her name may be directed to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Please sign her online guestbook and leave a memory at www.carlsonkirbymorris.com.
