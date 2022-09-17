Read full article on original website
Where are the 20 worst speed traps in Alabama?
Whatever you do, don’t speed through these Alabama towns. If you do, there’s a good chance you’ll pay for it. Alabama is packed with hundreds of small towns and cities, most with their own police departments. But it turns out very few crank out speeding tickets at a rate well beyond their size. These are those towns.
Archibald: Alabama wants you pulled over
This is an opinion column. Hillsboro is no Brookside. Nor is Town Creek or North Courtland. Police in those towns – as far as we can tell – don’t routinely stop people on technicalities to take their stuff, toss them in a cold cell or regularly tow cars and drop drivers on the roadside to find their way home.
Welcome to Speed Trap, Alabama: Where small towns turn into ‘little monsters’
Welcome to Speed Trap, Alabama. Thanks to the state’s dinosaur constitution and bass-ackward Legislature, there will always be speed traps in Alabama. In the Al.com series on Alabama speed traps, John Archibald dissects the problems that force small towns starved for funds to turn into “little monsters.”. LIST:...
Where Are They Now, Alabama? Antoine Dodson
"Where Are They Now, Alabama?" Takes a look back at the famous and infamous from Alabama with updates of where they are today. Follow me for more "Where Are They Now, Alabama?" in the future!
Opelika-Auburn News
These 4 churches and a school from Opelika-Auburn added to the Alabama Register of Landmarks and Heritage
Four historical properties in Opelika and one in Auburn have been added to the Alabama Register of Landmarks and Heritage this year through the Alabama Historical Commission. The include Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Ferguson Chapel CME Church, G.W. Carver Hall and St. Luke AME Church, all in Opelika, plus Auburn AME Zion Church.
How long $250,000 will last in retirement in Alabama
How much money you need in retirement depends on a variety of factors, most importantly where you live and what sort of expenses you have. That’s what GoBankingRates.com found in its analysis of how long $250,000 will last in retirement in each state. The rankings used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Expenditure Survey and the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. It factors in the average annual cost of groceries, housing utilities, transportation and healthcare for people aged 65 and older in every state as of June 2022.
Running from police in Alabama could become a felony
When some motorists look in the rearview mirror and see a law enforcement vehicle’s lights flashing, they don’t pull over. If the flight is successful, the motorist may avoid a traffic citation or a serious charge from a pending warrant or having drugs in the vehicle. If caught, the additional charge for eluding police in Alabama is only a Class A misdemeanor charge, with a penalty of up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $6,000. Only if a third party is injured or killed during the attempt to elude does it become a Class C felony, in which case the offender’s driver’s license is suspended for six months to two years.
wvtm13.com
Mistrial declared in slayings of 5 family members in Alabama
ATHENS, Ala. — A judge has declared a mistrial in the murder trial of an Alabama teenager accused of killing his father, stepmother and three young siblings. The judge ended the trial of Mason Sisk after new evidence from one of the victim’s cellphones became available. The judge says both sides need time to go over the material.
Alabama approves $348 million in sewer, water repair projects with more on the way
Alabama officials have opened the floodgates, sending a tidal wave of federal funding to address some of the state’s most dire water and sewer infrastructure needs. The Alabama Department of Environmental Management announced that it has approved sending $348 million in federal grants and loans to “repair and upgrade crumbling, malfunctioning and overwhelmed water and sewer systems in Alabama,” according to a news release from the department.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Ammunition Manufacturer Plans $250 Million Alabama Plant
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A manufacturer of ammunition plans to establish...
What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?
34-year-old Jasmine lived at 801 Noccalula Drive in Gadsen, Alabama with her husband, Mark Host, and roommate, Rachel Sears. The trio was in the process of moving to Dawson Springs, Kentucky. The night before they moved, Jasmine disappeared. Rachel said when they got ready to leave for Kentucky, Jasmine was nowhere to be found, Alabama Crime Stoppers reports. Her disappearance date is listed as September 15, 2017.
alabamanews.net
CJ Robinson Appointed District Attorney with Randall Houston’s Retirement
Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed CJ Robinson as district attorney for the 19th Judicial Circuit, upon receiving notice of retirement from former District Attorney Randall Houston. Robinson had won the May 24th Republican Primary and was already scheduled to take office in January because he faced no other opposition. The...
Witnessing an Alabama execution? Wear a strong set of underwear, ladies
If you plan on watching the death penalty play out in Alabama, you better pack a strong set of underwear. Alabama Department of Corrections wants witnesses to feel good all under when watching botched executions. In related news, the state of Alabama is not ready to be the first in...
fox8live.com
Alabama man identified as employee slain at Slidell car dealership
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - The man allegedly slain by a co-worker at the Hyundai Slidell car dealership has been identified as 22-year-old Zakary Stewart of Alabama, the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s office said Saturday (Sept. 17). Authorities said 23-year-old Brian Taylor was arrested Friday night and booked with manslaughter...
Man who went on I-85 shooting spree was circling courthouse before arrest, deputies say
TROUP COUNTY, Ga — A shooting spree on I-85 in East Alabama and West Georgia last month now has some new information. Chambers County, Alabama Sheriff Sid Lockhart says before 39-year-old Jerel Brown was taken into custody for going on a shooting spree in Georgia and Alabama last month, witnesses spotted him circling the block around the county courthouse.
Suspended Jefferson County judge says she did not try to hide long stay in Chicago
Suspended Jefferson County Circuit Judge Tracie Todd testified today that she did not try to hide the fact that she stayed in Chicago for two-and-a-half months after an order to return to work without pay but did not feel obligated to disclose that she was out of state, either. Todd...
Alabama school bus driver accused of DUI while transporting 40 students
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. — An Alabama school bus driver is facing dozens of charges after being arrested Friday on suspicion of driving under the influence while 40 students were on board. The driver, 58-year-old Rhonda Barksdale, was also charged with 40 counts of reckless endangerment, AL.com reported. According to...
Johnson: Want to reduce crime? Invest in re-entry program that’s building people, lowering recidivism
This is an opinion column. This is the flip side, the uplifting Ying to the horrific Yang that angers us all: the senseless shootings, illogical deaths, maniacal wounding and killing of innocents, of people simply trying to live. Of children. Children robbed of their future. Children wondering, why did they shoot me? Because, dear child, folks are resolving their beefs—over money, over a man or woman, over revenge, over ego, over whatever—with guns.
Video appears to show Alabama corrections officer beating inmate
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama corrections officers has been placed on leave following a video that appears to show him beating a distressed inmate who had climbed to the edge of a roof. The video, circulating on social media, shows what appears to be a distressed inmate on the edge of a roof at […]
Talk is Cheap, Alabama Dodges Financial Compensation for ‘Fifth Little Girl’ Who Survived ’63 KKK Bombing
Sarah Collins Rudolph, notably known as the “Fifth Little Girl” of the 1963 Birmingham church bombing, was recognized by President Joe Biden during a White House summit Thursday on confronting the epidemic of hate-fueled violence. But she still has not been compensated for the egregious injuries she sustained.
