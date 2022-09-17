Read full article on original website
Dearborn Press & Guide
Dearborn Edsel Ford boys’ soccer blanks Woodhaven w/ PHOTO GALLERY
The top two boys’ soccer teams in the Downriver League met up for the first of likely two regular-season meetings on Monday. Woodhaven visited Dearborn Edsel Ford in a matchup of two teams without a loss in league play, both looking for sole possession of first place. The two squads came into the matchup with a combined mark of 17-4-1 on the season.
Dearborn Press & Guide
Dearborn High boys’ tennis wins 2022 Dearborn All-City Tournament w/ PHOTO GALLERY
The Dearborn All-City Tournament was held on Saturday at two schools within the city. The four Dearborn-based high schools -- Dearborn High, Divine Child, Edsel Ford and Fordson -- all competed in a round-robin style tournament. The singles' matches were held at Edsel Ford High School while the doubles' flights took place across town at Dearborn High School.
MLive.com
Here is how the Top 50 did in Week 4 of the high school football season
Here is how the MLive Top 50 did in their Week 4 games around the state of Michigan. 1. Belleville - beat Wayne Memorial 71-0; will host Dearborn Fordson in Week 5.
Eastern Michigan football upsets another Power Five team with dominant run game
Eastern Michigan’s football team doesn’t shy away from playing Power Five teams. And it doesn’t have a problem beating them either. For the fourth time under head coach Chris Creighton, the Eagles knocked off a Power Five team as they defeated Arizona State 30-21 on Saturday. Running...
Detroit News
Eastern Michigan basketball's Emoni Bates suspended as he faces gun charges
Ypsilanti — Eastern Michigan University basketball player Emoni James-Wayne Bates, a one-time five-star recruit, is facing gun charges after he was arrested during a traffic stop Sunday night in Washtenaw County. Bates, 18, faces two felony charges in Washtenaw County's 14A-1 District Court, online court records show. One charge...
Dearborn Press & Guide
Photos: U-M Football hosts UConn
The University of Michigan football team hosted UConn at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor Saturday, Sept. 17. The Wolverines swept the Huskies, 59-0, putting Michigan at 4-0 in the season. Next up, Michigan is set to host the Maryland Terrapins Saturday, Oct. 1.
Michigan Daily
‘You never know’: An in-depth look into the Michigan students who stuck it out
Picture this: It’s over 80 degrees, it’s sweltering and the scoreboard reads 52-0, Michigan. Realistically, the game’s outcome has been decided for over two hours. Nearly the entire student section is cleared out — except for a select few. This is their story. ***. Pundits of...
Report: Eastern Mich. Makes Decision on Emoni Bates Amid Gun Charges
The 18-year-old was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and altering ID marks on a firearm.
Michigan jumps, Michigan State plummets in Week 4 USA Today Coaches Top 25 Poll
We’ve got the latest edition of the USA TODAY Sports Top 25 coaches poll, and not surprisingly, there was movement in the list when it came to the placing of the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans based on their most recent performances. Michigan continued their absolute dominance...
Detroit News
New Joe Louis Greenway will stretch through 23 communities, 4 cities
A new $240 million greenway continues to take shape in Detroit and portions of Wayne County that will eventually connect nearly two dozen neighborhoods and give pedestrians and bikers a place to explore as early as next spring. Stretching 27.5 miles, the Joe Louis Greenway will be a biking and...
Sporting News
Why did Arizona State fire Herm Edwards? Shocking loss to Eastern Michigan, NCAA investigation led to Sun Devils dismissal
Arizona State fired Herm Edwards on Sunday, a day after Sun Devils fell 30-21 to 20.5-point underdogs Eastern Michigan at home. The shock upset represented a new low point for Edwards in Tempe. ASU was thoroughly outplayed, giving up over 300 rushing yards — 258 of which came from Samson Evans, a player who had entered Saturday's clash having never surpassed the century mark on the ground.
The Ring Magazine
Detroit boxer Isiah Jones shot and killed during dispute with family member
Detroit boxer Isiah Jones was shot and killed Monday evening during a dispute with a family member, his trainer Roshawn Jones confirmed to The Ring. The trainer tells The Ring that Jones, whom he is not related to, was shot in the head after an argument with his brother. The...
thevarsitynews.net
Bloomfield on the River Apartments
Bloomfield on the River... A unique apartment community in northern Oakland County...offers you the ambiance of a suburban location with the convenience of metropolitan shopping,entertainment and services. Conveniently located on Telegraph Road. Relax by the river or try a little fishing. Accepts Section 8. Location. 311 S Telegraph Rd, Pontiac,...
More Vintage Photos of Detroit, Michigan: 1890s-1960s
It’s always a gas to show some old vintage photos of Michigan’s towns, villages, communities, hamlets…and big cities. This time around, it’s another gallery of old images of Detroit. But before we delve into the photos, here are fifteen trivia facts about the city (thanks to Friedman Real Estate):
Exploring the Abandoned Northland Mall Near Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. For decades, we were taking malls for granted. Yeah, we knew prices were jacked up in all the shops, but we didn't care. We liked hangin' out at the food courts, window shopping for stuff we couldn't afford, spending our hard-earned dough in the arcade, and scopin' out the opposite sex in the center court.
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum explains why Jim Harbaugh, Michigan are different this season
No. 4 Michigan has started the 2022 season strong with dominating wins over Group of 5 teams, but ESPN College Football analyst Paul Finebaum is not yet impressed. After the outcome of Week 3, Finebaum had this say to about Michigan and the chances of the Wolverines going back to the College Football Playoff, “Michigan is very good. I’m still not convinced they’re going to the Playoff, though.”
dbusiness.com
Charity Preview at Detroit Auto Show 2022
The North American International Auto Show hosted the 2022 Charity Preview on Friday, Sept. 16, at Huntington Place and Hart Plaza, both in downtown Detroit. Funds from the black-tie event raised funds for several nonprofit organizations, including the Boys & Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan; The Children’s Center; The Children’s Foundation; Detroit Auto Dealers Association Charitable Foundation Fund, a fund of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan, Detroit PAL, and the University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital. Guests enjoyed an early look at this year’s show along with live entertainment by Grammy-winning composer, producer, and guitarist Nile Rodgers & CHIC. Sponsors of the event included Delta, Michigan Economic Development Corp., Michigan Office of Future Mobility, and Michelin. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
MetroTimes
All the fabulous people and hairstyles we saw at Hair Wars Detroit
Many know Detroit as the Motor City, but did you know Motown is also the Hair Capital of the World?. On Sunday, hairstylists (or should we call them architects?) took to Dearborn's Ford Community and Performing Arts Center for the return of Hair Wars Detroit. What started in the mid-'80s...
ClickOnDetroit.com
The first mosque in Troy officially opened today after years of legal battles
Troy, Mich. – A Muslim group in Troy celebrated the official opening of the first mosque in the city. The mosque, located near Wattles Rd and Rochester Rd, has been the center of a legal battle between the city and the Muslim group. Opening the doors has been a long time coming.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Livonia, MI (Photos, Reviews, Maps)
Livonia, Michigan, is known for its mix of small-town vibes and big-city attractions. There’s something for everyone in this Detroit suburb, including an impressive selection of restaurants. From casual eateries to fine dining establishments, Livonia has it all. According to customer reviews, here are the 13 best restaurants in Livonia, MI.
