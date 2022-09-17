Beckett Ensminger scored two touchdowns to lead Shadle Park over West Valley 28-14

A newly independent basketball program will reportedly travel to Spokane this fall for a nonconference game against Gonzaga. The Bulldogs will host Chicago State this season, according to a Tuesday report from Bracketeer’s Rocco Miller. A date wasn’t specified for what will be the first matchup between the programs, but it becomes the 14th known game on GU’s 2022-23 nonconference schedule as well as the sixth known home game.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO