Beckett Ensminger scored two touchdowns to lead Shadle Park over West Valley 28-14

Report: Gonzaga adds 14th game to nonleague schedule, will host Chicago State
A newly independent basketball program will reportedly travel to Spokane this fall for a nonconference game against Gonzaga. The Bulldogs will host Chicago State this season, according to a Tuesday report from Bracketeer’s Rocco Miller. A date wasn’t specified for what will be the first matchup between the programs, but it becomes the 14th known game on GU’s 2022-23 nonconference schedule as well as the sixth known home game.
Eastern Washington, Montana State meet for Big Sky Conference opener after lopsided losses to FBS programs
Coming off its earliest bye week since the 2012 season, the Eastern Washington football team had plenty of time to process its 56-point loss to Oregon 10 days ago. It’s not a game Seth Carnahan wanted to relive. “It sucked,” the EWU junior offensive tackle said Tuesday. “None of...
Brush fire knocked down near Clayton
Crews knocked down a 10-acre brush fire near Clayton, WA on Wednesday. The wind forced the closure of roads and deployment of dozens of fire crews. This fire was stopped and nothing was damaged. The cause is under investigation.
Thefts, break-ins reported near Gonzaga University
SPOKANE, Wash - An apartment landlord near the Gonzaga campus says their property has been the target of drug use, loitering and even threats. They say a specific group of people experiencing homelessness have also been using their property as a restroom. It has proceeded to get worse according to...
Woman falls from third story window in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman fell from a third story window at of one of the Catholic Charities' housing units on 2nd and Division in downtown Spokane on Sept. 20. At this time, police say there are no life threatening injuries. This is a developing story and we will provide...
Water main break closes parts of North Freya until 4 p.m. on Sept 21
SPOKANE, Wash. - North Freya will be closed between 22nd and Congress Avenue until approximately 4 p.m. on Sept. 21 due to a water main break.
Euclid Avenue closed from Nelson to Regal due to fatal motorcycle crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - Right now, Euclid Avenue is closed from Nelson to Regal due to a fatal single motorcycle crash, the Spokane Police Department (SPD) told KHQ on scene. SPD said the road will be closed for hours. The cause of the crash is under investigation. This is a breaking...
MultiCare distributing 'Stop the Bleed' kits to Central Valley School District
SPOKANE, Wash. - MultiCare Valley Hospital is donating bleeding control kits to all 964 classrooms in the Central Valley School District. This project is part of a national campaign called "Stop the Bleed." According to the organization, somebody who's severely bleeding can die in as little as five minutes. The...
Airway Heights Police investigating racist flyer distribution
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Airway Heights Police said they are investigating after racist flyers were found posted in a neighborhood last night. In a statement posted on social media, Airway Heights Chief of Police Brad Richmond explained the flyers were "not consistent with the values that we embrace as a community of diverse culture and ethnicity."
Construction crews working on crack sealing on US-2 west of Airway Heights
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Crews with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). WSDOT said drivers should expect alternating lane closures with flagging in both directions between Brooks and Espanola Roads until about 3:30 p.m.
Fire crews respond to wildfire in Clayton
CLAYTON, Wash. - Fire crews from are responding to a wildfire in the area of Spotted and Bridges roads Clayton according to Spokane County Fire District 4 (SCFD). According to SCFD the fire has burned about 5 acres, and about 50 personnel with crews from SCFD and the Department of Natural Resources are working the fire.
East Central Neighborhood Council wants to work with local, state leaders on Camp Hope solutions
SPOKANE, Wash. - The East Central Neighborhood Council wants to work with local and state leaders to find solutions to Camp Hope, according to a press release sent on Wednesday. On Sept. 20, state agencies responded to a letter sent by the City of Spokane threatening legal action if Camp...
Spokane City Council passes updated illegal camping ordinance
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council voted to pass an updated ordinance that bans public camping in certain areas across the city. Camping anywhere along the Spokane River and Latah Creek, under and near downtown railroad viaducts and within three blocks of a homeless shelter regardless of shelter availability will now be prohibited.
Athol man struck and killed by an Amtrak passenger train early Monday morning
ATHOL, Idaho - A 26-year-old Athol man was struck by a passing Amtrak passenger train at the train crossing along Granite Loop Road early in the morning of Sept. 19, according to a release from the Idaho State Police (ISP). The train was headed to Sandpoint when it hit the...
Roundabout construction begins at the intersection of US-395 and SR-292 in Loon Lake
LOON LAKE, Wash. - Roundabout construction began Sept. 19 at the intersection of US-395 and SR-292 in Loon Lake, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). WSDOT said the roundabout came from a safety analysis that showed it would improve safety and traffic flow. US-395 will be closed...
WSDOT, Department of Commerce and State Patrol respond to threat of legal action over Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation, Department of Commerce and State Patrol all responded to the City of Spokane's letter threatening legal action if Camp Hope isn't cleared out by Oct. 20. The letter outlines four actions the agencies said could be taken to remove Camp Hope:
Camp Hope costs City of Spokane more than $400,000 so far
SPOKANE, Wash. - Camp Hope has cost the City of Spokane more than $400,000 in the past nine months, according to the city's director of communications Brian Coddington. These expenses have gone towards police overtime and sanitation, among other things. The money has come from the general fund, which is supported by general tax dollars including sales, property and utility taxes.
Missing Indigenous Person Alert issued for 41-year-old in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Missing Indigenous Person Alert has been issued for 41-year-old Eugene Klatush on behalf of the Spokane Police Department. According to a release, Klatush walked away from the hospital after refusing treatment for chest pain. The release said he has a traumatic brain injury and other mental health issues, with trouble speaking.
Firefighters battle house fire in Post Falls, now contained
According to Kootenai County Fire & Rescue, the house fire in Post Falls is contained with no injuries to report. Right now, the cause is under investigation. Last Updated: Sept. 19 at 8:15 p.m.
Kootenai County officials looking at implementing impact fees
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - Kootenai County officials are discussing the potential implementation of impact fees for new residents who decide to build. The services in Kootenai County have been impacted by the influx of people, and Kootenai County Commissioners hope an impact fee will alleviate some of the strain.
