Raleigh, NC

WRAL News

NCCU shows up in a national Top 25 FCS poll

Stats Perform announced North Carolina Central University as the FedEx Ground FCS National Team of the Week, after the Eagles knocked off nationally-ranked New Hampshire, 45-27, on the road to improve to 3-0 on the season. In Monday’s press release, Stats Perform author Craig Haley wrote, “The Eagles never trailed...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

App State students win free tuition for a year with 'College GameDay' signs

Boone, N.C. — Three Appalachian State University students will receive free tuition for a year after winning ESPN’s “College GameDay” poster contest over the weekend. Freshman Zackary Carr of Gastonia, North Carolina; junior Annilyn Impara of Suwanee, Georgia and sophomore Ethan Cagle of Hendersonville, North Carolina, got selected as the network broadcasted the school’s Saturday pregame show against Troy.
BOONE, NC
WRAL News

NC one step closer to hosting 2027 World University Games

Raleigh, N.C. — North Carolina is one step closer to hosting the 2027 World University Games. Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday joined Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin at the Governor's Mansion to sign a proclamation officially expressing the state's desire and ability to host the games, the second-largest international athletic competition after the Olympics.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Raleigh real estate market softens in August as median sales price drops

RALEIGH – The Triangle real estate market continues to shift toward a balanced market for buyers and sellers. That’s as new data shows that the median sale price of all real estate in Wake County fell by more than $10,000 in August and a new analysis of 51 metropolitan regions shows that Raleigh is among the nation’s top five metropolitan areas where one key indicator of negotiating power has decreased the most in the last year.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather.

