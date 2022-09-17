Read full article on original website
Muslim residents speak out at Shaw meetingThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
DPS increases digital affordability and literacyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Residents protest changes to Raleigh’s zoning codeThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
NCCU shows up in a national Top 25 FCS poll
Stats Perform announced North Carolina Central University as the FedEx Ground FCS National Team of the Week, after the Eagles knocked off nationally-ranked New Hampshire, 45-27, on the road to improve to 3-0 on the season. In Monday’s press release, Stats Perform author Craig Haley wrote, “The Eagles never trailed...
App State students win free tuition for a year with 'College GameDay' signs
Boone, N.C. — Three Appalachian State University students will receive free tuition for a year after winning ESPN’s “College GameDay” poster contest over the weekend. Freshman Zackary Carr of Gastonia, North Carolina; junior Annilyn Impara of Suwanee, Georgia and sophomore Ethan Cagle of Hendersonville, North Carolina, got selected as the network broadcasted the school’s Saturday pregame show against Troy.
NC one step closer to hosting 2027 World University Games
Raleigh, N.C. — North Carolina is one step closer to hosting the 2027 World University Games. Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday joined Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin at the Governor's Mansion to sign a proclamation officially expressing the state's desire and ability to host the games, the second-largest international athletic competition after the Olympics.
Bodies of 2 NC teens reported missing over the weekend found in Orange County
MEBANE, N.C. — The bodies of two Orange County teenagers reported missing over the weekend were found, according to both the sheriff's office. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said two men riding four-wheelers in western Orange County discovered the bodies at the intersection of Buckhorn and Yarbrough roads. Family...
Raleigh real estate market softens in August as median sales price drops
RALEIGH – The Triangle real estate market continues to shift toward a balanced market for buyers and sellers. That’s as new data shows that the median sale price of all real estate in Wake County fell by more than $10,000 in August and a new analysis of 51 metropolitan regions shows that Raleigh is among the nation’s top five metropolitan areas where one key indicator of negotiating power has decreased the most in the last year.
Why are so many NC businessmen listing their multi-million dollar homes right now?
DURHAM – The mansion of a former U.S. Department of Defense contractor is the latest luxury home to hit the market. Tony Moraco’s home on Blue Violet Way in Durham is listed for $5.5 million. Moraco is the former CEO of the defense contractor SAIC, based in Reston, Virginia.
Judge says boyfriend could face death penalty after Rocky Mount toddler found unresponsive in bathtub with cuts, bruises
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A 30-year-old Rocky Mount man could be sentenced to death after a 1-year-old died in a home. The child was found unresponsive at a home in the 600 block of Paul Street in Rocky Mount, according to the police. According to arrest warrants, Marcus Richardson,...
