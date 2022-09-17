Week 4 football roundup: Denton wins as Argyle, Lake Dallas stay undefeated

Coco Brown (1) scores one of his four touchdowns against Gainesville High School at Leopard Stadium in Gainesville on Friday night. Courtesy photo/Kyle Biggerstaff

After Ryan took home a big win against Saginaw Thursday night, the remaining 10 Denton-area schools played their fourth games of the season Friday.

Combined, the 11 schools within the Denton Record-Chronicle’s coverage area went 7-4 in their Week 4 matchups. The Record-Chronicle had coverage of Ryan's dominating defeat of Saginaw, a defensive battle between Guyer and Prosper, Sanger's blowout win over Mineral Wells and a third consecutive loss for Pilot Point.