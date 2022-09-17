Our Deputy Commerce Editor’s Kitchen Pegboard Is Julia Child–Worthy, But There’s One Detail She Regrets

Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana woman marks 50 years working at the same McDonald's
SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) -- We've all found ourselves under the golden arches, hungry. A trip to McDonald's comes with the familiar fries, burgers and soda. But often, an unfamiliar face takes your order. That's not the case at one McDonald's in Seymour. Geraldine VonDielingen — or, as her co-workers call...
indianapolismonthly.com
The Deep-Rooted History Of Old Hickory
Outside the Old Hickory factory in Shelbyville, stacks of Hickory saplings dry in “The Yard.” Although the business has been around since the 19th century, it moved to this building in 1982. Longtime Old Hickory employee Ron Barngrover works at the doweling machine, creating tenons (whittled ends) for...
indyschild.com
The Apple Works Orchard and Farm Market
The Apple Works is a family-run, family-oriented apple orchard and pumpkin patch located on gently rolling hills in Trafalgar, Indiana. The country store and grounds of Apple Works are open 7 days a week April-December, but fall is when the farm really gets to shine. During the weekends of September and October, visitors can enjoy live music and other entertainment, a train ride called the Apple Express, a petting zoo, a bamboo maze, a super slide, and more.
Court docs: Bloomington parents kept teen isolated in ‘unacceptable’ living conditions
A concerned woman's plea for help resulted in two Bloomington residents facing neglect charges.
Inside Indiana Business
Sale of former DeHaan estate closes, sets state record at $14.5M
The expansive Indianapolis estate of late businesswoman and philanthropist Christel DeHaan has officially been sold, setting a state record in the process. Residential real estate brokerage Encore Sotheby’s International Realty announced Friday that the sale of the 41,762-square-foot Indianapolis mansion closed Sept. 2 with a purchase price of $14.5 million, topping the previous record listing price by more than $500,000. The price was the highest ever paid for a private estate in Indiana history, Encore Sotheby’s said.
WISH-TV
Remains of 171 people left at coroner’s office to be laid to rest
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A total of 171 cremated remains will be laid to rest later this month. The remains are from people who died in Marion County from 2006 to 2019 and were not claimed by family members. The coroner’s office says often there are no family members or...
WISH-TV
Ryan Reynolds colonoscopy screening, bringing awareness to colon cancer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ascension St. Vincent gastroenterologist, Dr. Mohamad Yousef joined News 8 Saturday to discuss the importance of colon cancer screenings. Dr. Yousef shared the statistics on colon cancer screenings. Learn more about the importance of getting colon cancer screenings. Dr. Yousef suggests to talk to a primary...
WANE-TV
Here’s where to get the ‘absolute best ribs in Indiana’
INDIANAPOLIS — They may be cooked low and slow, but once you put a plate of fall-off-the-bone ribs on the table — they can disappear fast. Mashed is looking at the absolute best ribs each state has to offer. And according to its list, you can’t get better ribs in the Hoosier state than at Smokin’ Barrel BBQ in Indianapolis.
cbs4indy.com
Who killed Ann? Distant relative still seeking justice 45 years later
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Family says Ann Harmeier was a beautiful, talented Indiana University co-ed who was just starting her junior year as a theater major. “I always tell people that Ann had a sparkle about her,” said Ann’s second cousin Scott Burnham. “A certain quality that you don’t find in too many people.”
WRBI Radio
Elderly man missing from Westport found safe
Westport, IN — There’s a happy ending to the case of an elderly Westport man who went missing late Sunday night. 92-year-old Raymond Peden (pictured) was found safe around 5:30 Monday morning. Authorities say he left a home on South County Road 300 West around 11:00 Sunday night,...
WISH-TV
Storm Track 8 meteorologist Tara Hastings announces pregnancy with second child
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Storm Track 8 meteorologist Tara Hastings visited “All Indiana” on Thursday with a special announcement!. Watch to see her fun fall forecast turn out to be a pregnancy announcement.
VIDEO: ‘Deathly skinny’ pit bull found abandoned in Greenwood apartment complex laundry room
GREENWOOD — A woman was in shock Friday morning when she reviewed her Ring doorbell footage to find a man abandoning his pit bull in her apartment complex’s laundry room. Katelyn Slack found the dog Friday morning around 9 when she went to go start her laundry. She found a pit bull that was, as […]
$200,000 in date rape drug ketamine found hidden in shirt boxes shipped through Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS – Officers with Customs and Border Protection found 28 pounds of ketamine hidden in a shipment of shirts coming through Indianapolis. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the incident happened on Sept. 10. Officers were inspecting a shipment of shirts that originated from Madrid, Spain. At first, it appeared the shipment included nine […]
wevv.com
Truck crashes into business in Jasper
First responders were at the scene of a vehicle-vs-building crash in Jasper, Indiana on Monday morning. Photos shared with 44News by WITZ Radio show a red pickup truck crashed into the L. H. Sturm Hardware Co. store near the intersection of Main Street and East 5th Street Street in Jasper.
WISH-TV
Trial begins for final suspect in death of pastor’s pregnant wife
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A bench trial is underway in Marion County for Larry Jo Taylor, Jr., the final of three defendants in the murder of Amanda Blackburn in 2015. Blackburn was shot and killed during a home invasion on Nov. 10, 2015. She was the pregnant wife of Indianapolis pastor, Davey Blackburn.
Bloomington police warn public of armed man in sewer system
The Bloomington Police Department is asking the community to avoid the area between 1st Street to 3rd Street and Morton Street to Lincoln Street.
Tri-State scam tries to steal your hard-earned money
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Have you ever gotten a suspicious text message with a shady link? If you have, it’s always better to be careful and not click it. The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public to be cautious as a recent scam is targeting people in the Tri-State. The text, seen […]
Tiger triplets make public debut at Indiana zoo
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis zoo debuted three Amur tigers on Friday. Helena, Roman and Nicolas were born in May and were set to make their first public appearance at 9:30 a.m. at the zoo, but the two male cubs were a no-show. According to WTHR, one cub was undergoing medical treatment, and the other chose to stay inside.
Indiana project aims to save rare endangered species
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WEHT) — Wildlife biologists in Indiana have been making efforts to save an endangered species found in the state, and now they’ll have a little more help. The Indiana Division of Fish & Wildlife says they have been a longstanding partner with Purdue University in the effort to research and recover Indiana’s […]
WISH-TV
Tree-trimming crew finds woman trapped inside car down embankment
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wayne Township Fire officials said a person was trapped in a vehicle and went off the road Monday morning on the west side of town. It happened at the 2500 block of North Country Club Road. Firefighters say they found the vehicle and the driver surrounded with brush and vegetation by a tree trimming crew working in the area.
