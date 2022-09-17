ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galion, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Knox Pages

Three Knox County schools in line for playoff bids at season's midway point

COLUMBUS — If the playoffs started this weekend, three Knox County schools would be in and two of them would be hosting first-round games. While nothing will be decided for another five weeks, teams are beginning to get a feel for what Week 11 might look like after the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the second of six weekly computer ratings. The final computer ratings will come out Oct. 23.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Knox Pages

Cole Lee Hoeflich

Cole Lee Hoeflich, 30, of Fredericktown passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022. The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at the Snyder Funeral Homes, Dowds Chapel, 201 Newark Rd., Mount Vernon. A graveside service will be held at 11a.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022 in Workman Cemetery, Danville with Rev. Ruth Douglas officiating.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Galion, OH
Sports
City
Galion, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Bellville, OH
Sports
City
Bellville, OH
Knox Pages

Knox County JFS partners With Interchurch for back-to-school vouchers

MOUNT VERNON – Knox County Department of Job & Family Services paired with long-time partner Interchurch Food Pantry to distribute Back-to-School vouchers for the 2022-2023 school year. The $100 vouchers were distributed at a variety of locations within the county. In total, 549 applications (families) were processed by JFS...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Knox Pages

Story of 1st medal of honor surprises veterans at Ashland County Fair

ASHLAND — Jimmie Hendricks was a 32-year-old Navy veteran when he touched with his bare hands a piece of history so close to his heart, the Medal of Honor. It was a balmy Monday morning at the Ashland County Fairgrounds when the now 77-year-old pushed down on his walker to stand up, amidst an unknowing crowd during a veteran’s service, to recount with a shaky voice the story he’s told, with tears in his eyes, countless times.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#Ohio Athletic Conference#Fork#Colt#Corral
Knox Pages

Outstanding Senior Awards recognize community volunteers

MANSFIELD -- Diane Cunningham, Steve Stone, Mary Lee Minor and Terrence and Valeria Klopcic are living proof that you're never too old to start making a difference. The area residents were among those honored Monday during the 2022 Outstanding Senior Citizen and Community Service Awards, hosted by the Ohio District Five Area Agency on Aging.
MANSFIELD, OH
Knox Pages

Knox County schools react to state report card results

MOUNT VERNON — Knox County schools varied in results when statewide report cards were released. The county's five public schools ranged from five to one stars with room to grow in their own respective categories. The report card has five categories: achievement, progress, gap closing, graduation, and early literacy.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy