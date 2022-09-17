Read full article on original website
Orange Park man faces child abuse charge after arrest in Collier CountyZoey FieldsCollier County, FL
Ridgeview High School teacher selected for Social Studies awardZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Motorist Alert: Clay County announces new road projects in Fleming Island, MiddleburgZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Oakleaf upsets Fleming Island Golden Eagles, 26-20Anthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Someone Shouts “We Love You” at Governor DeSantis’ Latest Press Conference – But Nobody Had Any Questions for Him?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
‘Every dollar counts’: Players golf for a cause at Action Sports Jax Dream 18 Golf Tournament
The Action Sports Jax Dream 18 Golf Tournament kicked off Monday morning. Players took part in 18 holes of golf at The Golf Club at South Hampton, all for a cause. St. Michael’s Soldiers and North Florida Junior Golf Foundation are the two charities that will benefit. Jim Signorile...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s best sweet shop: Southern Dessert Plate
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – No surprise here! For a FOURTH year, Southern Dessert Plate has made the top of your list for the best dessert shop in Jacksonville. High-quality desserts, consideration, competency and courtesy. That’s how it assures you will have a positively delicious experience!. Some people are looking...
exoticspotter.com
Lamborghini Aventador | Spotted in Jacksonville, Florida
Help the community by flagging poor quality images!:
Jacksonville Daily Record
Rush Bowls coming to Middleburg
The Denver-based Rush Bowls fast-casual concept known for its meals-in-a-bowl will open at 1330 Blanding Blvd. in Middleburg. The brand, founded in 2004 and franchising since 2016, announced it is continuing to expand in Colorado, California and Florida. Rush Bowls offers customizable bowls and smoothies. It has 37 restaurants open...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville man, 44, is $1M winner in Florida Lottery scratch-off game
A 44-year-old Jacksonville man claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X the Cash Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office, the Florida Lottery announced Friday. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000. The winning ticket was purchased from Speedway Food Store at 4545...
thejaxsonmag.com
The Seven Historic Districts of Jacksonville
Originally advertised as “Riverside’s Residential Ideal”, Avondale was platted by Telfair Stockton’s Avondale Company, on the site of a failed 19th century development called Edgewood. Acquired at a cost of over $500,000 in 1920, the 220-acre tract’s general boundaries were the St. Johns River, West Avenue, Demere Street (Roosevelt Boulevard), and Talbot Avenue and served by a streetcar line to Ortega that was completed in 1908. Conceived during the height of the Great Florida Land Boom, the 4.5 block wide, mile long development was envisioned to become an upscale covenant restricted community that Jacksonville had not witnessed before. The name “Avondale” came from James R. Challen’s former home in Cincinnati, OH. Challen was the former owner of Edgewood.
First Coast News
Body found on Jacksonville's Northside
A body was found in a retention pond on Jacksonville's Northside. No foul play is suspected.
News4Jax.com
Residents in Jacksonville neighborhood unite against racism as flyers show up again
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Another round of hate speech flyers were found outside of a neighborhood on the Southside this weekend in front of homes in the Holiday Hill neighborhood. It reads in part: “White man created civilization and everything. Start having white children.”. Neighbors asked to remain anonymous...
First Coast News
Traffic changes near TIAA Bank Field
The construction around TIAA Bank Field is causing new traffic patterns. Best to get there early.
News4Jax.com
Body found at Southside dog park, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Officers from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were called to the Dog Wood Park off Salisbury Road on Monday night, police said. According to a spokesperson for JSO, a body was found at the park. No foul play is suspected.
exoticspotter.com
Rolls-Royce Ghost | Spotted in Jacksonville, Florida
Help the community by flagging poor quality images!:
Tim Tebow is opening a new restaurant near the St. Johns Town Center
Jacksonville, Fla. — On Sept. 21 a new restaurant, Clean Juice, will be opening a location in Jacksonville. Clean Juice is a USDA-certified organic green juice and food bar franchise. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. This franchise has partnered with Tim Tebow, who is also its brand...
First Coast News
'My home is still falling apart:' Jacksonville woman seeks help to repair home after 2020 storm damage
An evening storm in August 2020 uprooted a large tree in Angela Jones' front yard. It landed on a portion of her bathroom.
First Coast News
Duval County Public Schools high school student arrested at football game Friday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Westside High School student was arrested for possession of a loaded firearm and possession of drugs, Duval County Public Schools said in an email to students' families. Police found the drugs and firearm in a car after Friday's football game, police said. "It is troubling...
floridanewswire.com
Jacksonville Tree Service Experts Helps Homeowner Create Room for New Fence
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sep 16, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — When Adalyn Cooper finally decided to improve his privacy last week, the first idea was to build a fence. However, when Cooper sat down to plan his wall, the homeowner realized a wall was impossible until he removed four trees in the way of the property development project, said Jacksonville Tree Service Experts.
WOKV.com
Phoenix police identify body found in suitcase
Phoenix police identify body found in suitcase A cyclist reported finding the suitcase with a head sticking out of it. (NCD)
Road project updates are given at the start of each work week. Check back next week for new updates.Florida Department of Transportation. Two new road projects are starting soon in Clay County, one in Fleming Island and another in Middleburg.
News4Jax.com
9 hospitalized after crash involving a JTA bus, JFRD says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A crash involving a truck and a Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) bus sent nine people to the hospital Monday morning, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD). The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near Cesery Boulevard on the Arlington Expressway service road, according to...
News4Jax.com
Deadly crash on I-295 near San Jose Boulevard
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – According to FHP, A 63-year-old woman died Thursday morning after crashing into a tree. The woman was driving an SUV turning off of I-295 south onto the San Jose Boulevard exit ramp. For unknown reasons, the vehicle veered into the right shoulder and collided with a tree, FHP said.
10NEWS
Florida man dies after Keys snorkeling trip
TAVERNIER, Fla. — A Fernandina Beach man died at the hospital after losing consciousness during a snorkeling trip in the Florida Keys. Howard Tarlow, 74, went snorkeling with Sundiver Snorkel Tours at the White Banks Dry Rocks reef when he lost consciousness in the water, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
