Cafe Rio opening new locations in Denver area
DENVER — The home of Sweet Pork Barbacoa has announced it will open two new locations in Colorado this fall. Cafe Rio Mexican Grill plans to open new restaurants in Greenwood Village and Highlands Ranch, bringing its total to 10 locations in Colorado. A grand opening for a restaurant...
Denver has its last 7 p.m. sunset until March 2023
DENVER — Now that the Summer Solstice has passed, the Centennial State will continue to lose precious minutes of sunlight each day until the Winter Solstice in December. The 7:00 p.m. sunset on Tuesday, Sept. 20 will be the last 7 p.m.-or-later sunset in Denver until Sunday, March 12, 2023.
What to know about major cooldown coming to Colorado
The Pinpoint Weather Team said Tuesday will likely be the final 90-degree day of 2022. A big cold front will arrive overnight, dropping high temperatures into the 60s.
Bark beetle outbreak hits Denver following drought
CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. — A homeowner in Cherry Hills Village noticed that his 90-foot spruce tree wasn't looking so good this spring. By August, the tree was almost completely dead. Denver Commercial Property Services (DCPS) told him that insects had killed it and the tree should be removed...
'Swatting' calls reported at multiple Colorado high schools
DENVER — Several Colorado high schools were the subjects of unfounded threats, prank calls and "swatting" calls Monday afternoon. No injuries were reported in any of the incidents, and law enforcement is still investigating how, if at all, they were related to each other. The FBI Denver Field Office...
9 hikes where you can see fall colors in Colorado
COLORADO, USA — If you like to cover your body with sweaters, sip pumpkin spice lattes and talk about how “Hocus Pocus” is basically the “Citizen Kane” of the 1990s, then fall is the season for you. And since we’ve already introduced you to some...
Police ask public for help following disappearance of "avid hiker" in Colorado
The Littleton Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a missing 23-year-old that was last seen on September 18 in Castle Rock, Colorado. Catherine Hay was seen around 9 AM on Sunday morning in the Meadows neighborhood. She drives a blue 2019 Chevy Trax with license plate BSBB62.
1 student arrested, handgun found at Adams City High School
One student was arrested after the lockdown was lifted at Adams City High School in Commerce City on Monday afternoon. Officers arrested a juvenile. It began about 12:45 p.m. when staff at the high school, located at 7200 Quebec Parkway in Commerce City, received reports that a student was in possession of a firearm inside the school. School staff immediately notified law enforcement and the school was placed in lockdown.The juvenile student was detained by school staff and officers from the police department. A handgun was recovered at the scene. No one was injured and no threats were made...
Air Force to play Army in Denver in 2023
DENVER — Air Force Academy and Army will play a football game at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver next year. The Air Force Falcons will host the matchup as a home game on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, the program announced Sunday. The game's kickoff time, as well...
CU athletic director reaffirms commitment to Karl Dorrell
BOULDER, Colo. — The University of Colorado at Boulder (CU) athletic director is standing by his head football coach. CU Athletic Director Rick George released a statement Sunday night that reaffirms his commitment to head coach Karl Dorrell. The CU Buffaloes are 0-3 to start the season and have...
11-mile E-470 widening project is about to begin
AURORA, Colo. — The Denver metro area's next major road project begins this week. The E-470 Public Highway Authority is starting construction on its next phase of road widening from Interstate 70 to 104th Avenue. The project will add a third travel lane in each direction of E-470 along...
FBI working with police after a series of “swatting” incidents at Colo. schools
The Federal Bureau of Investigations said they are working with local law enforcement, including Denver police, after a series of threats were made to Colorado schools Monday.
3 killed in Colorado midair collision identified
DENVER (AP) — Three people killed after two planes collided near Denver were identified Monday as the investigation into what went wrong continued. The Boulder County coroner's office said the victims from Saturday’s crash of a Cessna 172 and a Sonex Xenos — a light, homebuilt aircraft — were Daniel Wilmoth, 22, Samuel Fisher, 23, and Henry Butler, 69.
APS breaks ground on new school near Denver airport
AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Public Schools (APS) is constructing the first of four new schools in a new community near Denver International Airport (DIA). A groundbreaking ceremony was held Sept. 8 for the school in the 4,000-acre master-planned The Aurora Highlands. The school is expected to be complete in...
Encampment burns down in Denver in area set aside for unhoused community
It was a frightening scene on Saturday night as a homeless encampment on Elati Street and 8th Avenue went up in flames.Video shared by a neighbor shows the fire cracking and popping moments after the site caught fire."It was a horrific site," said Craig Arfsten, with Citizens for a Safe and Clean Denver. Arfsten went out to the scene after receiving numerous calls from concerned neighbors in the area. Neighbors in the area told CBS News Colorado that the fire moved quickly, getting within feet of people's homes. The Denver Fire Department said that no one was injured in the fire."I'm...
Adams City High student arrested on suspicion of bringing gun to school
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A 16-year-old student was arrested Monday for bringing a gun inside a school, Commerce City Police said. Around 12:45 p.m., Adams City High School staff received reports that a student inside the school had a gun in his possession, police said. That's located at 7200 Quebec Pkwy. at the intersection with East 73nd Avenue.
National Cheeseburger Day: Top rated burgers in Denver, across Colorado
Sunday is National Cheeseburger Day. If you’re looking for a place to grab a delicious, cheesy patty, look no further.
2 injured in rollover on Riverdale Road
Thornton Police Department is investigating a single-car rollover crash that occurred in the 10600 block of Riverdale Road around 9:20 p.m.
Reader: I Loved Colorado, Until I Didn't
According to recent studies, a large percentage of transplants to the state of late are rich — or as they might prefer, "comfortable." But a new analysis by United Van Lines shows that influx of well-heeled transplants and the skyrocketing high cost of living is also inspiring residents to leave Colorado.
Police looking for missing endangered teen in Commerce City
COMMERCE CITY, Colo — Commerce City Police Department (CCPD) is looking for a missing endangered teen last seen at school Monday afternoon. Emmanuel Melgar, 14, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. at Adams City High School, located at 7200 Quebec Pky, according to a Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI) alert.
