It was a frightening scene on Saturday night as a homeless encampment on Elati Street and 8th Avenue went up in flames.Video shared by a neighbor shows the fire cracking and popping moments after the site caught fire."It was a horrific site," said Craig Arfsten, with Citizens for a Safe and Clean Denver. Arfsten went out to the scene after receiving numerous calls from concerned neighbors in the area. Neighbors in the area told CBS News Colorado that the fire moved quickly, getting within feet of people's homes. The Denver Fire Department said that no one was injured in the fire."I'm...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO