Helena, AL

Shelby Reporter

Thompson, Clay-Chalkville set for battle of defending champs

It may not be a region game, but it doesn’t get much bigger than a showdown between the defending state champions in the two highest classifications in the state, and that’s exactly what we’ll get when Thompson hosts Clay-Chalkville at Warrior Stadium this Friday. The Cougars are...
WARRIOR, AL
Shelby Reporter

Montevallo defeats West Blocton in their latest blowout

WEST BLOCTON – Montevallo added another win to its latest hot streak after traveling to West Blocton on Thursday, Sept. 15. The Bulldogs defeated the Tigers in their eighth blowout match of the season, beating West Blocton 3-0. The Bulldogs had an incredibly strong evening against the Tigers in a three-set sweep. Montevallo took commanding leads in each set, eventually winning each by 10 points to set up a final score of 25-12, 25-14, 25-11 in the 3-0 win.
MONTEVALLO, AL
Shelby Reporter

Spain Park defeats Mountain Brook for the third time this season

MOUNTAIN BROOK – Spain Park traveled to Mountain Brook to take on the Spartans for the third time this 2022 season on Thursday, Sept 15. The Jaguars defeated the Spartans for the third time 3-1. The Jaguars first defeated the Spartans in August 2022 2-1, securing their victory in their final set. Then again they faced Mountain Brook in a tournament held on Sept. 3 when they went undefeated against the Spartans in the two-set match.
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
Shelby Reporter

The Shelby County Football Show: Week 6

We’ve hit the midway point of the 2022 season, which means a break from region play this week, but the games are no less exciting with a battle of defending state champs, two in-county matchups and several other highly-anticipated games. We break down each on this week’s show and name our SCR Stars of the Week at the 46:18 mark.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Several perform well at Oak Mountain XC event

NORTH SHELBY – On Saturday, Sept. 17, the Oak Mountain Eagles hosted the Oak Mountain XC Invitational at Heardmont Park and several local teams performed well at the event. Oak Mountain’s boys and girls and Westminster’s boys and girls both placed highly at this year’s event, while Indian Springs, Shelby County and Pelham also had several highlights.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
KTLO

Game time for Hogs’ match up with Alabama announced

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.  Arkansas football’s week five matchup against Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 1, in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium has been slated for a 2:30 p.m. kick and will air on CBS. The Razorbacks currently sit at No. 10 in the AP Poll, while Alabama checks in...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Kait 8

Arkansas vs. Alabama kickoff time announced

Arkansas football’s week five matchup against Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 1, in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium has been slated for a 2:30 p.m. CT kick and will air on CBS. The Razorbacks currently sit at No. 10 in the AP Poll, while Alabama checks in at No. 2....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bragging Rights#American Football#Pelham Panthers
wbrc.com

Hoover senior helps Team USA bring home baseball world championship

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover senior, RJ Hamilton, helped Team USA bring home the 18U Baseball World Cup!. The U.S. defeated the Chinese Taipei to win gold in Sarasota! It’s the United States’ fifth gold medal in the last six World Cups at the 18U level. The Vanderbilt...
HOOVER, AL
WAFF

Motorcycle racers from all over the world are hitting the track in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Racers and fans from all over the world will soon be headed to Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham. That’s where the MotoAmerica Superbikes Championship is taking place September 23 - 25. Over 120 riders are competing for one of the biggest competitions in the sport. Bring the family and enjoy some food, stunt shows and racing!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Driver airlifted to UAB after racing accident in Talladega

A driver was flown to UAB Hospital early Sunday morning after an accident at the Talladega Short Track, according to the Lincoln Fire Department. The department said it had EMS crews on standby during an event at the track Saturday night and responded to an overturned vehicle with the driver trapped at around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Lincoln personnel, along with Eastaboga Volunteer Fire Department working fire coverage, had to extricate the patient from the car.
TALLADEGA, AL
wbrc.com

Magic City Classic tailgating spots sell out

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re looking for indications that Birmingham is ready for its first Magic City Classic without COVID pandemic restrictions, try getting a tailgating spot. The City of Birmingham said the 400 parking passes they made available online to tailgaters on September 15 sold out in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Nonprofit Blanket Fort Hope held fourth annual race

PELHAM – A race with a good cause made its way to Pelham. Oak Mountain State Park hosted Blanket Fort Hope’s Hold the Fort 5K Saturday, Sept. 17. The annual event, which also contained a 1-mile fun run and 10K, had a turnout of 175 runners. The first annual Blanket Fort Hope run had 20 people present. The next held in 2020 quadrupled its runners with 80 racers present. Last year for the third annual race, 150 signed up and 121 ran due to the rain downpour.
PELHAM, AL
Bham Now

Alabama Goods to add a new store in Hoover, expand operations

Alabama Goods, the popular Alabama-made specialty store, is expanding its operations and opening a new Hoover store in the summer of 2023. According to the Birmingham Business Journal (BBJ), Alabama Goods is expanding its operations center in West Homewood so it can handle online and corporate sales. “Our website and...
HOOVER, AL
uab.edu

ER, urgent care or your doctor? What experts really want you to know

Emergency departments across the state are experiencing high occupancy with all-time-high numbers of patients waiting on beds in the hospital. This is part of a growing trend in health care following the height of the COVID pandemic. Determining the right place to receive care when someone is sick can be difficult. Primary care clinics, urgent care and emergency departments offer various resources to treat the sick and injured, all serving as a resource for different levels of illness.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Fire destroys structure in Warrior, Alabama

WARRIOR, Ala. — Firefighters from two cities were called to put out a structure fire in Warrior today. According to Warrior PD, the fire happened about 12:45 p.m. or so near the intersection of Poplar Street and Trafford Road. The fire was large enough that it produced dark smoke...
WARRIOR, AL
AL.com

6 Birmingham-area restaurants to grab a good breakfast

Birmingham suffered a major blow to its culinary scene this month. The beloved Bogue’s Restaurant shut its doors after 84 years. The iconic eatery, known for its breakfast offerings and Miss Ella’s sweet rolls, first opened its doors in downtown Birmingham in 1938. No restaurant can replace the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uab.edu

Barefield makes transformative $10 million gift to UAB to bridge criminal justice, entrepreneurship for a better Birmingham

J. Frank Barefield Jr., president of Abbey Residential and chairman of Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama, has given a $10 million gift to the University of Alabama at Birmingham, committing $5 million to name the UAB J. Frank Barefield, Jr. Department of Criminal Justice in the College of Arts and Sciences and $5 million to name the UAB J. Frank Barefield, Jr. Entrepreneurship Program in the Collat School of Business. It is the single largest gift given to UAB from an alumnus in the university’s history, a legacy intended to reduce crime and drive economic growth in Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

