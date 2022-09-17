Read full article on original website
Lady Red Raiders take care of Red Hawks in Volleyball on Monday
According to Head Coach Andrew Taylor the Coffee County volleyball team was down a few players due to injuries going into their match against Stewarts Creek on Monday. This didn’t stop the Lady Raiders from picking up an impressive 3-0 set win over the Red Hawks, 25-18, 25-22 and 25-23.
MSP Top 25: Mt. Juliet, Rockvale join rankings after key Week 5 wins
As high school football season evolves, so do the Main Street Preps Top 25 rankings. Mt. Juliet (No. 25) and Rockvale (No. 19) both joined the list for the first time this season after earning important region wins last Friday.
Roger Haynes to serve as Interim Head Coach of Coffee County Football
Principal Paul Parsley of Coffee County High School told On Target News late Tuesday afternoon the Coffee County football team will be led by interim head coach, at least for this week. Defensive Coordinator Roger Haynes has taken over as head coach and Stephen Graves will take over as Offensive Coordinator.
District Golf Tournament held on Monday
The district golf tournament was held on Monday at Willowbrook in Manchester. In the district tournament only the top 3 teams move onto region play. In boys’ play, Lawrence County finished with the low round of 318, followed by Shelbyville with 344 and Tullahoma scored a 348. The top 5 individual boys not a team that qualified include Marshall County’s Easton McMahon and Roman Scott. Franklin County’s Chase Towry and Lincoln County golfers Cason Sanchez and Kyler Whaley will also compete in the region.
Tennessee State struggles with Middle Tennessee State
Frank Peasant and Middle Tennessee had an impressive start to the game against Tennessee Stat, scoring a quick 21 first quarter points. The post Tennessee State struggles with Middle Tennessee State appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Josh Heupel makes tweak to offense that should help the Vols beat Florida
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel showed in UT’s 63-6 win against Akron that he’s not afraid to make small tweaks to the offense. And one of those small tweaks should help the Vols beat the Florida Gators on Saturday in Knoxville. Against Akron, Tennessee utilized the speed...
This restaurant has the ‘absolute best’ ribs in Tennessee, according to one ranking
According to the rankings, the food website found that the best ribs in Tennessee can be found at Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint which has multiple locations across Middle Tennessee.
10-Hour Road Trip Through Tennessee Ends With $500,000 Lottery Prize
A brother-sister duo drove 10 hours round trip to collect the massive prize.
12 Best Restaurants In Brentwood Tennessee
The best restaurants in Brentwood are hidden in plain sight. You’ll find them in front of, behind, and to the side of neighborhood places: local gyms, CPA offices, dry cleaners, and grocery stores. You’ll find them squeezed into strip malls and shopping centers and retail complexes. If you’re...
Semi drives into woods near Pelham exit
A semi traveling east bound on Interstate 24 crashed near the 128 mile marker around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon. According to Travis Lawyer, Chief of the Monteagle Fire and Rescue Department, the truck ran into the woods right past the on ramp to I-24 E at the Pelham exit. The truck was hauling food grade items.
Fairview couple enjoys memorable wedding under the Friday Night Lights
FAIRVIEW – Lauren Latta and Graham Estes first met as third graders. In elementary school, one of their first photos together shows the pair slow dancing at a friend’s birthday party. It’s a moment that likely embarrassed the youngsters then, but now it’s a treasured image beyond measure...
$500,000 winning lottery ticket purchased in Erwin
A brother and sister from Erwin, Tennessee recently traveled to Nashville to collect a $500,000 reward, according to the Tennessee Lottery.
Man Found With Gun During School Football Game
A Hopkinsville man was charge with possession of a weapon on school property after being arrested on a warrant at the Stadium of Champions in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say they noticed 18-year-old Devonni Radford from a previous incident and ran his name and found he had an active warrant in Logan County.
Maury County superfund site eyed as destination for Middle Tennessee trash
As Middle Tennessee rapidly runs out of places to dump its trash, one company is eyeing a possible alternative in Maury County, just outside the city limits of Columbia, Tenn. The proposal by Trinity Business Group would bring a massive set of operations to the rural area: a tire shredding facility, construction and municipal waste […] The post Maury County superfund site eyed as destination for Middle Tennessee trash appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Murfreesboro, Smyrna and LaVergne see average price at the pump under $3 at $2.97 per gallon (reg)
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN - Tennessee gas prices fell, on average, four cents per gallon over last week. This marks the third straight week of declines in the state gas price average. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.22 which is nearly 24 cents less expensive than one month ago and 33 cents more than one year ago.
29 WCS schools named Reward Schools, district named Exemplary District
Williamson County Schools has been named an Exemplary District with 29 of their schools named as Reward Schools by the Tennessee Department of Education. According to a WCS news release, the Exemplary District title is the highest possible designation for school districts in Tennessee, while Reward Schools are recognized as some of the highest performing in the state.
Wreck in Apison leads to woman's arrest Tuesday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An accident in Hamilton County led to the arrest of the driver Tuesday morning, according to Chattanooga Police. The accident happened a little after 7:30 a.m. at the 8000 block of Apison Pike. No one was hurt. But police discovered the still-unidentified driver had several active...
23-Year-Old Haley Allen Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Rutherford County (Rutherford County, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Friday morning in Rutherford County. The officials reported that 23-year-old Haley Allen was [..]
Nashville's Top Dentists: 2022
Tennessee adds thousands more jobs as workforce challenges persist
Tennessee leaders are trying to meet workforce demands of new companies and expansions.
