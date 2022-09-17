ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, TN

Comments / 0

Related
On Target News

District Golf Tournament held on Monday

The district golf tournament was held on Monday at Willowbrook in Manchester. In the district tournament only the top 3 teams move onto region play. In boys’ play, Lawrence County finished with the low round of 318, followed by Shelbyville with 344 and Tullahoma scored a 348. The top 5 individual boys not a team that qualified include Marshall County’s Easton McMahon and Roman Scott. Franklin County’s Chase Towry and Lincoln County golfers Cason Sanchez and Kyler Whaley will also compete in the region.
MANCHESTER, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Lebanon, TN
County
Coffee County, TN
Lebanon, TN
Football
Coffee County, TN
Sports
Coffee County, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
Lebanon, TN
Education
Lebanon, TN
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Crowell
passporttoeden.com

12 Best Restaurants In Brentwood Tennessee

The best restaurants in Brentwood are hidden in plain sight. You’ll find them in front of, behind, and to the side of neighborhood places: local gyms, CPA offices, dry cleaners, and grocery stores. You’ll find them squeezed into strip malls and shopping centers and retail complexes. If you’re...
BRENTWOOD, TN
Grundy County Herald

Semi drives into woods near Pelham exit

A semi traveling east bound on Interstate 24 crashed near the 128 mile marker around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon. According to Travis Lawyer, Chief of the Monteagle Fire and Rescue Department, the truck ran into the woods right past the on ramp to I-24 E at the Pelham exit. The truck was hauling food grade items.
PELHAM, TN
williamsonherald.com

Fairview couple enjoys memorable wedding under the Friday Night Lights

FAIRVIEW – Lauren Latta and Graham Estes first met as third graders. In elementary school, one of their first photos together shows the pair slow dancing at a friend’s birthday party. It’s a moment that likely embarrassed the youngsters then, but now it’s a treasured image beyond measure...
FAIRVIEW, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Carden Jarrell#The Lebanon Blue Devils
whvoradio.com

Man Found With Gun During School Football Game

A Hopkinsville man was charge with possession of a weapon on school property after being arrested on a warrant at the Stadium of Champions in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say they noticed 18-year-old Devonni Radford from a previous incident and ran his name and found he had an active warrant in Logan County.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Tennessee Lookout

Maury County superfund site eyed as destination for Middle Tennessee trash

As Middle Tennessee rapidly runs out of places to dump its trash, one company is eyeing a possible alternative in Maury County, just outside the city limits of Columbia, Tenn.  The proposal by Trinity Business Group would bring a massive set of operations to the rural area: a tire shredding facility, construction and municipal waste […] The post Maury County superfund site eyed as destination for Middle Tennessee trash appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

29 WCS schools named Reward Schools, district named Exemplary District

Williamson County Schools has been named an Exemplary District with 29 of their schools named as Reward Schools by the Tennessee Department of Education. According to a WCS news release, the Exemplary District title is the highest possible designation for school districts in Tennessee, while Reward Schools are recognized as some of the highest performing in the state.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
Americanfootball
Texas Tech Red Raiders
WTVCFOX

Wreck in Apison leads to woman's arrest Tuesday morning

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An accident in Hamilton County led to the arrest of the driver Tuesday morning, according to Chattanooga Police. The accident happened a little after 7:30 a.m. at the 8000 block of Apison Pike. No one was hurt. But police discovered the still-unidentified driver had several active...
APISON, TN
nashvillelifestyles.com

Nashville's Top Dentists: 2022

THE RECOGNIZED LEADER IN COSMETIC, IMPLANT, AND SEDATION DENTISTRY THROUGHOUT THE NASHVILLE AREA. When DR. STEVEN PARK decided to move to Nashville to start a new practice, he had a vision. That vision was a dental practice where his expertise as Prosthodontist will be used to provide the highest quality care in cosmetic and implant dentistry and he named it SAME DAY SMILES. Because of his unique training and expertise he is able to perform all procedures and fabricate all the restorations under one roof to customize to your smile. Whether your smile requires no prep veneers or complex implant reconstruction such as All- on-Four in most cases you can walk out with your brand new smile in just one day. No more waiting for an off-site dental laboratory or for a referral to visit another dentist before you start.
NASHVILLE, TN
On Target News

On Target News

Manchester, TN
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News coverage for a 9 county area in Southern Middle Tennessee

 https://ontargetnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy