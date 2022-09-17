ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fleming County, KY

East Carter surges past Fleming in second half

By Zack Klemme The Daily Independent
Ledger-Independent
Ledger-Independent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3swqDK_0hz8m7NC00
Fleming County’s Austin Trent breaks through the line of scrimmage during the Panthers game with East Carter Friday night in Grayson. (John Flavell, For The Daily Independent)

GRAYSON — Most offensive schemes are thin on solutions for fourth-and-goal from the 16-yard line.

East Carter’s is no different, but the Raiders had hoped anyway to set up a particular situation and figured there was no time like the present.

East Carter’s Gabe Roberts had gotten open earlier Friday night on a slant pattern and broke it 60 yards for a touchdown. On fourth-and-long on the Raiders’ next possession, Roberts jabbed his foot as though he were running it again, then executed a double move to get loose on a fade pattern.

Quarterback Eli Estepp led Roberts perfectly for the 16-yard score with 2 seconds to play in the third quarter.

It was the second of East Carter’s four unanswered second-half touchdowns to break free from a halftime tie and top Fleming County, 39-14, at Steve Womack Field.

The Panthers cornerback defending Roberts nearly made a play to take away Roberts’s first touchdown of the third quarter. East Carter coach Tim Champlin took note.

“We knew if we had an opportunity, we wanted to come back to that and pump it and send (Roberts) on the double move,” Champlin said. “That was really the only thing in the playbook for fourth-and-15 or whatever it was, and so Eli makes a great throw, and Gabe runs a great route and goes and catches the ball.”

Fleming County coach Bill Spencer credited how the Panthers defended the first East Carter aerial touchdown, but echoed Champlin’s observation that it set up the second one.

“I think our corner was a little bit nervous about that slant again,” Spencer said. “Kid kinda stuck him to the inside, then got to the outside and Estepp did a great job leading him. He just made a play.

“Good teams make big plays, and they made a big play.”

Roberts’s two receptions – both touchdowns – for 76 yards nicely complemented Isaac Boggs’s 159 yards rushing, Dustin Hall’s 74 yards on the ground and Bryer Holbrook’s 50 yards.

Holbrook ran for two scores and Boggs and Hall added one house call apiece.

Fleming County effectively established Austin Trent in the running game early. The Panthers did that, Spencer said, both because that was where they wanted to attack East Carter and because it helped keep the Raiders’ potent offense off the field.

It worked well in the first half. Trent ran for 105 yards and a touchdown before intermission, at which point the game was tied at 14.

Fleming County (2-3) used a remarkable 13-yard Caleb Igo reception of Nate Ruark’s scoring pass and Parker Sills’s extra point with 15 seconds remaining in the second quarter to knot the score at the break.

East Carter (5-0) took that time to refine its approach, Champlin said.

“It was just getting our D-line and our linebackers to stop getting off different levels,” Champlin said. “We were getting guys upfield and guys sitting on the line, and we just weren’t creating the wall there that we like to create.”

After getting the metaphorical brick and mortar out, the Raiders limited Trent to 15 rushing yards in the third quarter.

Not all of the halftime address was technical in nature, East Carter junior defensive back/tight end Jared Potter said. A reminder of a Raiders bedrock principle – “no quarter,” as in no quarter given, was applied.

“We got yelled at,” Potter said. “We realized that we weren’t playing with a ‘no quarter’ mindset.”

Potter, a first-year reserve who is aiming to crack the starting lineup, took it upon himself to help change that.

“I knew I was gonna get an opportunity to go in, and I knew I had to set that. And that’s why I lost my voice,” Potter said, alluding to his hoarse interview responses, “getting everybody in the ‘no quarter’ mindset.

“And we got in it. The scoreboard says it.”

Potter also contributed with his play, intercepting two passes and being awarded the game ball for it.

“He’s a student of the game, and he wants to get better and compete, and he wants to be on the field on Friday night,” Champlin said of Potter. “And he’s doing all the right things to get himself there.”

East Carter swiped four Panthers throws. Roberts pilfered one in the first quarter and Ashton Lewis snared another on the last play of the game.

“’No quarter,’” Potter said. “That starts with our DBs.”

After Estepp and Roberts hooked up for two scoring connections in the third quarter, Hall ran for a 14-yard TD, converting another long fourth-and-goal, with 6:02 to play in the fourth. Holbrook chipped in a 17-yarder for the final score.

Trent finished with 130 rushing yards.

“He gave us all kinds of problems,” Champlin said. “There were several times we had him tackled at the line of scrimmage or for a 1- or 2-yard gain, and he would just launch himself forward for another 3 or 4 as he was going down.”

Ruark threw for 108 yards and three picks on 12-of-21 passing. Landon Johnson caught six passes for 66 yards.

“I think once we get to playing to our potential and we can tie it all in together for four quarters, we’re gonna be pretty daggone tough,” Spencer said.

Estepp finished the game after hurting his ankle while being sacked on the final play of first half. Champlin credited Estepp’s effort and fight to get through it.

RAIDERS 39, PANTHERS 14

FLEMING CO. 7 7 0 0 — 14

E. CARTER 14 0 12 13 — 39

FIRST QUARTER

EC – Isaac Boggs 53 run (Ryan Carter kick), 9:08

FC – Austin Trent 2 run (Parker Sills kick), 6:28

EC – Bryer Holbrook 1 run (Carter kick), 4:09

SECOND QUARTER

FC – Caleb Igo 13 pass from Nate Ruark (Sills kick), :15

THIRD QUARTER

EC – Gabe Roberts 60 pass from Eli Estepp (kick blocked), 7:11

EC – Roberts 16 pass from Estepp (run fails), :02

FOURTH QUARTER

EC – Dustin Hall 14 run (run fails), 6:02

EC – Holbrook 17 run (Carter kick), 3:58

FC EC

First Downs 20 13

Rushes-Yards 34-150 33-250

Comp-Att-Int 13-24-4 2-5-0

Passing Yards 133 76

Fumbles-Lost 1-0 5-1

Punts-Avg. 3-32.7 1-32.0

Penalties-Yards 9-78 7-42

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Fleming County rushing: Trent 24-130, Igo 5-19, Harn 2-10, Conn 1-4, Team 1-(-6), Lowe 1-(-7).

East Carter rushing: Boggs 15-159, D. Hall 5-74, Holbrook 8-50, Estepp 1-(-5), Team 4-(-28).

Fleming County passing: Ruark 12 of 21 for 108 yards, 3 interceptions; Lowe 1 of 3 for 25 yards, 1 interception.

East Carter passing : Estepp 2 of 5 for 76 yards.

Fleming County receiving: L. Johnson 6-66, Igo 4-25, Stamper 1-25, Farrow 1-10, Morgan 1-7.

East Carter receiving: Roberts 2-76.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAZ

A trio of teams are ranked in Ohio HS football

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As we near the halfway point in Ohio high school football, three teams are ranked in the latest Associated Press poll. In Division V, the Ironton Fighting Tigers are ranked 1st and received 173 votes while the Coal Grove Hornets fell from 8th to 9th despite still being unbeaten. Meanwhile, the Green Bobcats are one spot from being in the top ten at #11 in Division VII.
IRONTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fleming County, KY
City
Grayson, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
NBC Sports

Kentucky’s Tionna Herron recovering from open-heart surgery

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky coach Kyra Elzy says freshman Tionna Herron is recovering from open-heart surgery to correct a structural abnormality. The 6-foot-4 post player learned of her condition after arriving at school in June and received other opinions before surgery was recommended. Senior trainer Courtney Jones said in a release that Herron underwent surgery Aug. 24 at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston and is recovering at home in DeSoto, Texas.
LEXINGTON, KY
WSAZ

Demolition begins at Marshall baseball stadium project site

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University is one step closer to saying “play ball” at a brand new baseball stadium. On Monday, university leaders got the financial approval for it, and on Tuesday they started demolition of the site. Marshall athletic director Christian Spears says you could be...
HUNTINGTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Panthers#American Football#Sports
WKYT 27

5 current, former UK football players sue members of Lexington Police Department

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Five current and former University of Kentucky football players are suing three members of the Lexington Police Department. Reuben Adams, Jutahn McClain, Andru Phillips, DeVito Tisdale and Joel Williams were facing burglary charges in connection with a March 2021 fight at a frat party. Those charges were later dropped by a Fayette County grand jury. If indicted, each player could have faced 10 years in prison.
LEXINGTON, KY
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – SEPTEMBER 1-10, 2022

SEPARATELY, (1) LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN ANOTHER COUNTY JURISDICTION (ONE (1) IN MARTIN COUNTY). PREVIOUSLY, FROM 12:00 P.M.,AUGUST 21,2022,THRU TO 11:59 P.M.,AUGUST 31,2022, (11 & 1/2 DAYS);AT LEAST 98 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, AND MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, & WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY. OUT OF THOSE 98 ARRESTS, 16 ARRESTS WERE FROM LAWRENCE COUNTY. SEPARATELY, FOUR (4) LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS WERE TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN OTHER COUNTIES JURISDICTIONS (TWO (2) IN JOHNSON COUNTY, ONE (1) IN MARTIN COUNTY, AND ONE (1) IN BOYD COUNTY).
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
wmky.org

Gov. Beshear Announces Plans to Complete Mountain Parkway

Today, Gov. Andy Beshear joined state and local officials to announce plans for the final section of the Mountain Parkway Expansion in Eastern Kentucky – delivering on a decades-old promise to complete a four-lane parkway from Winchester to far Eastern Kentucky. While in Prestonsburg, the Governor also announced that...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky man hits it big with winning scratch-off ticket

OWINGSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - An Owingsville man hit it big in the Kentucky Lottery. Lottery officials say the man, who is remaining anonymous, came forward with a scratch-off ticket worth $777,000. Last Thursday, he stopped at Liberty Mart 3 in Owingsville for breakfast when he bought the $20 Mega 7′s...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Carter
Times Gazette

Hillsboro has new pay scales

Seven pieces of legislation, including a new pay scale ordinance for non-union city employees, were unanimously approved and adopted by Hillsboro City Council during its monthly meeting Thursday. Under the new ordinance the annual pay range for the city’s safety-service director is $75,000 to $90,000. The salary range for the...
HILLSBORO, OH
Times Gazette

City takes over Jeepers Creepers

Jeepers Creepers, a Halloween-themed event lining the streets of uptown Hillsboro with decorated Jeeps, will take place Friday, Oct. 7 from 5-8 p.m. near the old firehouse at the intersection of North High Street and Governor Trimble Place. “The Jeepers Creepers event was originally done by HUBA [the Hillsboro Uptown...
HILLSBORO, OH
Portsmouth Times

International Fest closes another year

The Annual St. Mary International Festival provided treat for locals over the weekend, with foods, entertainment, and more. The event welcomed cooperative weather all weekend, with events scheduled Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Of guests in attendance, local volunteer and area professional Gina Chabot was present. Chabot was pleased by the...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Major Change Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As temps continue to toast up over the next few days, the focus continues to be on a big blast of crisp air rolling in here later this week. That’s bringing a full blown Pot of Chili WATCH. This comes from the first of two deep troughs diving into the region over the next week or so.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Kentucky’s oldest festival, October Court Day, returning Oct. 14-17

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s longest-running festival will be back again in about three weeks, and the music lineup is officially set. October Court Day hosts hundreds of vendors selling handmade crafts, antiques, tools, clothing, collectibles, food and more. Live music can be heard on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on two Court Day soundstages (one behind Monarch Mill on South Maysville and the other behind Main Cross on the city lot between Main Street and Locust Street).
KENTUCKY STATE
Ledger-Independent

Ledger-Independent

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

Ledger-Independent

 https://www.maysville-online.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy