DAVID MORRISON
3d ago
why and I mean why? he should remain behind bar's, well he better not show his face in north county unless he's got a lot of protection. because he sure as hell is going to need it. there are a lot of neighborhood's in north county that have places where kid's are out and about every day, and their safety is our priority. so if this creep does come to north county, he better have full protection with him at all times if he knows what's good for him.
Body found identified as missing Escondido man: police
A body that was found by authorities has been identified as Stanley Stephens, who was reported missing near his home last month, Escondido Police Department announced.
Vista Man Sentenced for Stealing $300K in Pandemic Unemployment Benefits
A Vista man who pleaded guilty to taking more than $300,000 in unemployment benefits intended for those who'd lost work during the COVID-19 pandemic was sentenced Monday to nearly five years in federal prison. Darris Cotton, 30, submitted at least 16 false applications for benefits by using other people's names,...
San Diego Crime Stoppers search for woman in connection to 2020 murder
Authorities are still working to solve the murder of a man who was fatally shot in San Diego two years ago, and a reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a woman.
2 arrested after commercial burglary in North County
Two men were arrested early Sunday morning after a commercial burglary in the Vista area, authorities said.
John Burns, 50, Sentenced for Fatal Stabbing Outside Escondido Burger King
A transient who was convicted of fatally stabbing a man outside an Escondido fast-food restaurant was sentenced Monday to 35 years to life in state prison. John Christopher Burns, 50, was found guilty of second-degree murder by a Vista jury last year for the Jan. 27, 2020, killing of Jose De Jesus Martinez.
Four arrested after juvenile skateboarders robbed in North County
Four males suspected of robbing a group of juvenile skateboarders in Vista were arrested Saturday, authorities said.
County Responds to El Cajon's Complaints Over Homeless ‘Dumping' at City Motels
County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher encouraged motels in El Cajon to "hold the line" in the face of possible fines for renting out too many rooms to homeless people under the county's voucher program. Last week, Mayor Bill Wells and City Manager Graham Mitchell claimed the county was...
Two burglary suspects arrested at Vista school
While checking the area with the help of an Escondido police K-9, the deputies located 56-year-old Richard Wells near the entrance and 35-year-old Robert Lund outside the building, Smith said.
Four suspects arrested after robbing juveniles at gunpoint
Vista, CA–An adult and three juveniles were arrested on suspicion of robbing four juveniles skateboarding in Vista on Friday, authorities said. At about 6:15 p.m., four males in a white Nissan Sentra stopped next to the juveniles skateboarding in the 100 block of Wave Drive. The driver of the Nissan exited, pulled out a pistol, and pressed it into one of the juvenile’s back as he demanded his cell phone and cash.
Wednesday afternoon in a Vista courtroom, Dr. Jeffery Lovin did not show
A judge is upping the stakes against a former San Diego doctor arrested a handful of times for peeping in the window of his ex-girlfriend and violating a restraining order.
Man severely hurt in hit-and-run Oceanside crash
A man was hospitalized Sunday after being hit by a vehicle in Oceanside, authorities said.
Man walking on freeway lanes hit, killed by suspected DUI driver
A man who was walking on the freeway early Sunday morning was hit and killed by a suspected DUI driver, California Highway Patrol announced.
Human Smuggler & 5 Illegal Migrants Captured | San Diego County
09.16.2022 | 8:30 AM | SAN DIEGO COUNTY – Undercover U.S. Border Patrol Agents watched a male take a load of 5 illegal migrants into his vehicle while on Otay Mtn. The driver then made his way down the mountain to Otay Lakes Rd. and headed west with the Agents following him. When marked BP vehicles got in behind the suspect, they were able to pull him over (west of Sky Dive San Diego) and detained 5 migrants (all Hispanic males), and arrested the driver/smuggler. The U.S. Border patrol has seen an increase in High School age teens being used as smugglers by the Smuggling Cartels since if the teens are caught, their criminal records will be closed when they become adults. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting at Two People in Coachella
(CNS) – A Coachella man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after shooting at a man and his 8-year-old son, authorities said Sunday. Deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 84100 block of Tera Vista in Coachella at approximately 8:10 a.m. Saturday. Sheriff’s officials said a 30-year-old Coachella father and his 8-year-old son were in the area when a man opened fire on them, striking a vehicle several times.
Juvenile held in minor’s slaying
On Sept. 8, National City Police Department detectives arrested a 17-year old suspect in connection with a July shooting. On July 20 police responded to a call for help at the intersection of East 16th Street and Euclid Avenue, where a 16-year old boy, Damien Estrada, had been shot in the head.
New lawsuit filed, police report released in SDSU rape case
On Friday, the law firm representing the woman who was allegedly raped by several former San Diego State University football players released the police report filed by the woman, as well as details and information regarding a new lawsuit filed against the City of San Diego.
Armed Robbery Downtown Vista
Family seeking more volunteers in search for missing mother
The search for missing Chula Vista mother Maya Millete continues and now her family is asking for more volunteers to join in their efforts.
Escondido Police Updates
On September 4, 2022, a man was trespassing at a local church. The churchgoers called police because they were trying to have services and the man was not leaving. When an officer arrived, the man yelled at the officer, looked like he wanted to fight, and then ran. An off-duty San Diego Sheriff’s Deputy was also attending services at the church, and he helped the officer successfully arrest the man and remove him so that church could resume.
