ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Borrego Springs, CA

Comments / 11

DAVID MORRISON
3d ago

why and I mean why? he should remain behind bar's, well he better not show his face in north county unless he's got a lot of protection. because he sure as hell is going to need it. there are a lot of neighborhood's in north county that have places where kid's are out and about every day, and their safety is our priority. so if this creep does come to north county, he better have full protection with him at all times if he knows what's good for him.

Reply(2)
6
Related
NBC San Diego

Vista Man Sentenced for Stealing $300K in Pandemic Unemployment Benefits

A Vista man who pleaded guilty to taking more than $300,000 in unemployment benefits intended for those who'd lost work during the COVID-19 pandemic was sentenced Monday to nearly five years in federal prison. Darris Cotton, 30, submitted at least 16 false applications for benefits by using other people's names,...
VISTA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
City
Borrego Springs, CA
State
California State
County
San Diego County, CA
Borrego Springs, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Hospital#Sex Offenders#Violent Crime#Sheriff
sandiegocountynews.com

Four suspects arrested after robbing juveniles at gunpoint

Vista, CA–An adult and three juveniles were arrested on suspicion of robbing four juveniles skateboarding in Vista on Friday, authorities said. At about 6:15 p.m., four males in a white Nissan Sentra stopped next to the juveniles skateboarding in the 100 block of Wave Drive. The driver of the Nissan exited, pulled out a pistol, and pressed it into one of the juvenile’s back as he demanded his cell phone and cash.
VISTA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
onscene.tv

Human Smuggler & 5 Illegal Migrants Captured | San Diego County

09.16.2022 | 8:30 AM | SAN DIEGO COUNTY – Undercover U.S. Border Patrol Agents watched a male take a load of 5 illegal migrants into his vehicle while on Otay Mtn. The driver then made his way down the mountain to Otay Lakes Rd. and headed west with the Agents following him. When marked BP vehicles got in behind the suspect, they were able to pull him over (west of Sky Dive San Diego) and detained 5 migrants (all Hispanic males), and arrested the driver/smuggler. The U.S. Border patrol has seen an increase in High School age teens being used as smugglers by the Smuggling Cartels since if the teens are caught, their criminal records will be closed when they become adults. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting at Two People in Coachella

(CNS) – A Coachella man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after shooting at a man and his 8-year-old son, authorities said Sunday. Deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 84100 block of Tera Vista in Coachella at approximately 8:10 a.m. Saturday. Sheriff’s officials said a 30-year-old Coachella father and his 8-year-old son were in the area when a man opened fire on them, striking a vehicle several times.
COACHELLA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man arrested for shooting at a Coachella man and his child.

On September 17, 2022, at 8:08 a.m., Thermal patrol deputies responded to the 84100 block of Tera Vista in the city of Coachella, referencing a shooting that had just occurred. The investigation revealed a 30-year-old Coachella resident, and his 8-year-old son were in the area, when a man opened fire on them, striking a vehicle The post Man arrested for shooting at a Coachella man and his child. appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
thestarnews.com

Juvenile held in minor’s slaying

On Sept. 8, National City Police Department detectives arrested a 17-year old suspect in connection with a July shooting. On July 20 police responded to a call for help at the intersection of East 16th Street and Euclid Avenue, where a 16-year old boy, Damien Estrada, had been shot in the head.
NATIONAL CITY, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Armed Robbery Downtown Vista

Four suspects arrested after robbing juveniles at gunpoint. On September 17th, 2022 at about 6:15 PM, four males in a white Nissan Sentra stopped next to four juveniles skateboarding in the 100 block of Wave Drive, in the city of Vista. The driver of the Nissan exited, pulled out a pistol, and pressed it into one of the juvenile’s back as he demanded his cell phone and cash.
VISTA, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Escondido Police Updates

On September 4, 2022, a man was trespassing at a local church. The churchgoers called police because they were trying to have services and the man was not leaving. When an officer arrived, the man yelled at the officer, looked like he wanted to fight, and then ran. An off-duty San Diego Sheriff’s Deputy was also attending services at the church, and he helped the officer successfully arrest the man and remove him so that church could resume.
ESCONDIDO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy