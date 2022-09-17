ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
spotonillinois.com

2022 could be a political watershed for Massachusetts women

Just 20 years ago, Massachusetts voters had yet to elect a woman as governor, attorney general, U.S. senator or mayor of its largest city. This year, Democratic women won five of six statewide primary contests. 2022 is shaping up to be a watershed year for women seeking...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
spotonillinois.com

City of Mt. Carmel City Council met Aug. 8

Here is the agenda provided by the council: * Call to Ordero Pledge of Allegiance o Roll Call * Approve Minutes o Minutes of meeting held 07/25/2022 * Visitors (topic discussed by visitor(s) is limited to 5 minutes) * Reports and Communications... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. 15:17.
MOUNT CARMEL, IL
spotonillinois.com

Hurricane threat as Tropical Storm Fiona aims at Puerto Rico

Puerto Ricans braced for severe wind and extreme rain as Tropical Storm Fiona bore down amid expectations it would grow into a hurricane before striking the U.S. territory's southern coast Sunday afternoon. Forecasters said "historic" levels of rain were expected... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Tags:. 10:29. 10:29. 09:33.
ENVIRONMENT
spotonillinois.com

5 years after Maria, reconstruction drags on in Puerto Rico

Jetsabel Osorio Chvere looked up with a sad smile as she leaned against her battered home. Nearly five years have gone by since Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico, and no one has offered her family a plastic tarp or zinc panels to replace the roof that... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Elections
City
Hamilton, GA
Local
Georgia Government

Comments / 0

Community Policy