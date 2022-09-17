A Cumberland County teen was killed in a multiple-vehicle crash on I-40 Monday afternoon. Ian Honcoop, 17, was traveling I-40 East when, according to witnesses, a vehicle stopped suddenly to cross over from Eastbound to Westbound which caused a lock-up of other vehicles on the interstate. Ian crashed into a semi-truck due to the lock-up and was killed instantly. Ian was a senior at Stone Memorial High School. An investigation is ongoing by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Ian’s mother posted this on Facebook: “Don’t be that person who thinks that an emergency (crossover) lane is for their use. My family lost part of it’s heart tonight due to the entitled thinking of one person.”

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO