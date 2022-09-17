Read full article on original website
crossvillenews1st.com
CUMBERLAND COUNTY HAS MOST TRAFFIC FATALITIES IN REGION
More than 60 fatal crashes have happened so far this year in the 15-county Cookeville district of the Tennessee Highway Patrol. That’s 10 more compared to this time last year, according to THP Capt. R.C. Christian. “Putnam is +1,” Christian said. “The greatest increases are in Cumberland County and...
Authorities searching for missing Putnam County woman
The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 46-year-old woman from Baxter, Tennessee.
newstalk941.com
Contract Signed For Dirt Work At Tennessee Avenue Fairgrounds
Dirt work at the new Putnam County Fairgrounds on Tennessee Avenue expected to start over the next few days. Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter said the county signed a contract for the work at $6.3 million. “We have another million in the new budget coming up that we will do...
Maury County residents worry Middle TN trash will go to site in their county without having a say
When residents in Maury County spotted large trucks coming in with what appeared to be tire shredders, they started to investigate and found their local leaders knew nothing about it.
WTVCFOX
Wreck in Apison leads to woman's arrest Tuesday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An accident in Hamilton County led to the arrest of the driver Tuesday morning, according to Chattanooga Police. The accident happened a little after 7:30 a.m. at the 8000 block of Apison Pike. No one was hurt. But police discovered the still-unidentified driver had several active...
1450wlaf.com
Leaking tanker truck forces I-75 southbound traffic to one lane
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – A leaking tanker truck on I-75 has traffic down to a snail’s pace on the southbound side. The leak was called in to Central Dispatch at 9:08 this morning, and responding agencies have traffic down to one lane, the left, as the clean up continues.
ucbjournal.com
Clouse named Cookeville’s first Chief Building Official
COOKEVILLE – Cookeville Community Development Department Director Jon Ward today announced David Clouse has been named the department’s first Chief Building Official, effective immediately. Clouse has been with the city since October 2006, beginning his career as a maintenance worker, then being promoted to a Building Inspector and...
weatherboy.com
Residents Report Shaking from Overnight Earthquake in Eastern Tennessee
Only 16 hours after a weak earthquake struck not far away near Philadelphia, Tennessee, a stronger magnitude 2.3 earthquake struck near Tellico Plains, Tennessee in the eastern part of the state. The earthquake 10:16 pm Tuesday night at a depth of 12.2 km. USGS, the agency responsible for monitoring earthquake...
Tennessee neighbor protects business, holds suspect at gunpoint until police arrive
When a suspicious man was circling a McMinnville business while the owners were away Friday night, neighbors took matters into their own hands to protect the store.
Overton County News
Jamestown city recorder indicted on multiple counts
An investigation by Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of Patricia “Gail” Dishmon, current city recorder for the City of Jamestown in Fentress County. As city recorder, Dishmon is responsible for the administration of all financial affairs of the city. Investigators allege that Dishmon failed...
newstalk941.com
Wiggins: Property In Downtown Could Be Used To Address Parking Issue
A piece of land in Monterey’s downtown could be used as additional parking as well as a spot for electric vehicle infrastructure. That’s the hope of Alderman Bill Wiggins. Wiggins presented the idea to the board of alderman with the idea to better utilize a long-vacated property near South Holly and South Chesnut Streets.
ucbjournal.com
Upper Cumberland Habitat for Humanity Set for 26th Annual Cooking on the Square
Cookeville – Upper Cumberland Habitat for Humanity invites the community to the 26th annual Cooking on the Square on October 28 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the courthouse square in Cookeville. Presented by Baird Private Wealth Management, Cooking on the Square is a family-friendly opportunity for you to support UC Habitat for Humanity while enjoying delicious gumbo, jambalaya and other Cajun themed soups and stews.
WATE
Seymour woman killed in car crash on Topside Road
LOUISVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Maryville man was arrested after a car crash left one person dead on Topside Road in Louisville Friday, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol. THP’s preliminary report stated 46-year-old Jack Allred was driving west on Topside Road near Johnston Road when he passed other cars and hit 50-year-old Kimberlee Glenn’s car from behind.
Woman killed in wrong-way on I-24 in Rutherford County
The crash happened in the westbound lanes near mile marker 81 around 4 a.m.
eastridgenewsonline.com
HCSO Conducting a Juvenile Death Investigation
On Friday evening at approximately 7:00 pm, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with local fire, EMS, and rescue personnel responded to the 1200 block of Beck Road in Sale Creek for the report of two missing juveniles. It was believed the two juveniles wondered off near one of the trails near the bluff and a waterfall.
crossvillenews1st.com
STONE MEMORIAL HIGH STUDENT KILLED IN I-40 CRASH IDENTIFIED
A Cumberland County teen was killed in a multiple-vehicle crash on I-40 Monday afternoon. Ian Honcoop, 17, was traveling I-40 East when, according to witnesses, a vehicle stopped suddenly to cross over from Eastbound to Westbound which caused a lock-up of other vehicles on the interstate. Ian crashed into a semi-truck due to the lock-up and was killed instantly. Ian was a senior at Stone Memorial High School. An investigation is ongoing by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Ian’s mother posted this on Facebook: “Don’t be that person who thinks that an emergency (crossover) lane is for their use. My family lost part of it’s heart tonight due to the entitled thinking of one person.”
mymix1041.com
$10,000 Reward Offered For Return of Stolen Safe
From Local 3 News: A large safe was stolen last week from a Dayton business, and both the Dayton Police Department as well as the Rhea County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help. The safe was stolen Wednesday, September 14 from Sharpe’s Cabinets. A $10,000...
Oak Ridge elementary teacher dies after car crash
A teacher at an elementary school an Oak Ridge has has died after she was involved in a car wreck earlier this week.
birchrestaurant.com
11 Best Restaurants in Maryville, TN (Photos & Maps)
Maryville, Tennessee is a quaint little town with a lot of charm and a heck of a lot of local culture, not unlike most towns of its kind in the volunteer state. With that charm comes noteworthy architecture, friendly people, fascinating historical relevance, and a ton of terrific restaurants – a subject that we never get tired of. Here are 11 of the best restaurants in Maryville, Tennessee.
smithcountyinsider.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest for methamphetamine possession and other charges
On August 5, 2022 K9 Sgt. Long observed a truck with a non-working passenger brake light and other improper or non-working lights on the tags leaving a gas station in Gordonsville. While following the vehicle onto I40 the officer observed the vehicle failing to maintain travel in the lane of traffic. He initiated a traffic stop and identified the driver as Jesse Hunter, 32 of Cookeville, TN.
