Augusta, AR

swark.today

Razorbacks No. 14 in national coaches’ poll

NEW ORLEANS – Arkansas is ranked No. 14 in the second national coaches’ cross country poll of the season, announced by USTFCCCA on Tuesday. Ranked as the top SEC school in the national poll, the Razorbacks are followed by Ole Miss at No. 24, and Alabama at No. 25. Tennessee and Kentucky are each receiving votes.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Beatles at the Ridge returns to Northeast Arkansas

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - During the 1960s, the Beatles had to make an emergency landing while traveling between Dallas and New York, and Walnut Ridge was the closest airport. Beatles at the Ridge returned to Lawrence County on Saturday. The Liverpool Legends, who mainly perform in Branson, bring the...
WALNUT RIDGE, AR
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Missing Arkansas Man Is First Of Three Sons Beloved Mother Has Lost

Brenda Brown knows pain. She has lost three sons. 23-year-old Dwayne Edwin Martin is one of them. Dwayne was discharged from the United States Marine Corps. On December 11, 1987, Dwayne told his mother goodbye and left their home in the 300 block of Elm Street North Little Rock, Arkansas for work. He left his job at Rob's Place, a diner in Sherwood, Arkansas, after cashing his $148 paycheck around 10:00 pm with an unknown individual, the Charley Project reports.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Craighead County crash causes injuries

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -Emergency crews were on the scene of a crash in Craighead County Monday afternoon. Craighead County Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said injuries were reported in a crash on County Road 766 (KAIT Road) near County Road 755 involving a White Nissan and a truck. Chris Carter...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
whiterivernow.com

Depot Days scheduled for this weekend in Newport

The 24th annual Depot Days Music Festival is coming this Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23 and Sept. 24 on historic Front Street in downtown Newport. Part of the Monster Nights Downtown Entertainment Series, the festival is a showcase of local, regional, and national talent paying tribute to the early history of Rock and Roll.
NEWPORT, AR
WREG

Suspect wanted after fatal hit-and-run in Arkansas

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A suspect is wanted after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Wynne, Arkansas Saturday morning. Police said a black Ford Explorer struck a pedestrian on Mulberry Avenue around 9:15 a.m. The victim was airlifted to Regional One in Memphis where she later died. Police said the vehicle was last seen […]
WYNNE, AR
KATV

Sherwood police need help identifying an accused car thief

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Sherwood police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who they said stole a car from a dealership over the weekend. According to authorities, the man pictured entered the service bay of a local car dealership and stole a vehicle Saturday, Sept. 15.
SHERWOOD, AR
whiterivernow.com

Over 1,100 fentanyl pills and more discovered after Searcy stop

A late-morning traffic stop by Searcy Police last Tuesday uncovered over 1,100 fentanyl pills and almost four ounces of methamphetamine, according to the White County Sheriff’s Department. The sheriff’s department said Searcy officers made the stop on a white Cadillac Escalade at S. Main and W. Beebe-Capps Expressway and...
SEARCY, AR
KARK 4 News

Arkansas woman and unborn child critical after shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A woman and her unborn child are fighting for their lives following a shooting Monday night in Wynne, Arkansas. It happened in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Street. Wynne Police said they found a woman bleeding in the hallway of a home when they got there. “It was about four […]
WYNNE, AR
whiterivernow.com

Woman charged after authorities allege she tried to run over another woman

A Batesville woman has been charged after authorities allege she tried to run over another woman with a vehicle at a local shopping center. According to the arrest affidavit, Batesville Police were dispatched to the Eagle Mountain Shopping Center on Tuesday morning regarding someone driving erratically through the parking lot and trying to run over a female subject.
BATESVILLE, AR

