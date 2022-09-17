Read full article on original website
Family comes together to search for missing Jacksonville man
Since Sunday night, family members of 36-year-old Marcus Williams from Jacksonville have formed search parties in North Little Rock after he was last seen on his dirt bike.
Jam-packed Little Rock Ward 6 meeting gets heated
It was a jam-packed community meeting tonight for Ward 6 in Little Rock, with locals bringing up issues for more than an hour that they would like to see fixed.
swark.today
Razorbacks No. 14 in national coaches’ poll
NEW ORLEANS – Arkansas is ranked No. 14 in the second national coaches’ cross country poll of the season, announced by USTFCCCA on Tuesday. Ranked as the top SEC school in the national poll, the Razorbacks are followed by Ole Miss at No. 24, and Alabama at No. 25. Tennessee and Kentucky are each receiving votes.
Kait 8
Beatles at the Ridge returns to Northeast Arkansas
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - During the 1960s, the Beatles had to make an emergency landing while traveling between Dallas and New York, and Walnut Ridge was the closest airport. Beatles at the Ridge returned to Lawrence County on Saturday. The Liverpool Legends, who mainly perform in Branson, bring the...
Missing Arkansas Man Is First Of Three Sons Beloved Mother Has Lost
Brenda Brown knows pain. She has lost three sons. 23-year-old Dwayne Edwin Martin is one of them. Dwayne was discharged from the United States Marine Corps. On December 11, 1987, Dwayne told his mother goodbye and left their home in the 300 block of Elm Street North Little Rock, Arkansas for work. He left his job at Rob's Place, a diner in Sherwood, Arkansas, after cashing his $148 paycheck around 10:00 pm with an unknown individual, the Charley Project reports.
Kait 8
Craighead County crash causes injuries
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -Emergency crews were on the scene of a crash in Craighead County Monday afternoon. Craighead County Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said injuries were reported in a crash on County Road 766 (KAIT Road) near County Road 755 involving a White Nissan and a truck. Chris Carter...
whiterivernow.com
Depot Days scheduled for this weekend in Newport
The 24th annual Depot Days Music Festival is coming this Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23 and Sept. 24 on historic Front Street in downtown Newport. Part of the Monster Nights Downtown Entertainment Series, the festival is a showcase of local, regional, and national talent paying tribute to the early history of Rock and Roll.
KATV
Arkansas homeowners file complaints against pool company for abandoning jobs
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — From Springdale to Jacksonville, homeowners said they're being duped by a pool company after paying thousands of dollars. Multiple homeowners called Seven On Your Side after they paid for pool liners that never were installed. One person paid $37,000 for a pool that was never installed.
KATV
1 shot Friday night near North Little Rock; 2 suspects in custody
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a shooting Friday night in the McAlmont community near North Little Rock, the sheriff's office said in a social media post. According to the PCSO, a male victim was suffering from a gunshot...
Suspect wanted after fatal hit-and-run in Arkansas
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A suspect is wanted after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Wynne, Arkansas Saturday morning. Police said a black Ford Explorer struck a pedestrian on Mulberry Avenue around 9:15 a.m. The victim was airlifted to Regional One in Memphis where she later died. Police said the vehicle was last seen […]
Kait 8
Police searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman died Saturday after police said she was hit by an SUV that drove away. The incident happened at 9:15 a.m. Sept. 17 on Mulberry Avenue, according to a Monday news release from the Wynne Police Department. The woman, who was not identified, was flown...
neareport.com
Wynne police look for fatal hit and run suspect
A hit and run incident sent a woman to a Memphis hospital Saturday in Wynne. She did not survive her injuries, a press release from the Wynne Police Department said. At approximately 9:15 am on Saturday, September 17, 2022, a black Ford Explorer struck a pedestrian on Mulberry Avenue in Wynne. The victim was airlifted to Regional One Medical Center (The Med) in Memphis where she later died.
Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office investigating Friday night shooting
One person is injured after a shooting Friday night near the McAlmont community.
KATV
Sherwood police need help identifying an accused car thief
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Sherwood police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who they said stole a car from a dealership over the weekend. According to authorities, the man pictured entered the service bay of a local car dealership and stole a vehicle Saturday, Sept. 15.
KATV
Man in yellow bonnet wanted for fraudulent use of debit card at Walmart in Jacksonville
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A suspect is wanted by the Jacksonville Police Department for his involvement in a fraudulent use of a debit card. Police said the incident involving the male suspect happened Sept. 6 at an area Walmart. The man was seen wearing a yellow bonnet or shower...
whiterivernow.com
Over 1,100 fentanyl pills and more discovered after Searcy stop
A late-morning traffic stop by Searcy Police last Tuesday uncovered over 1,100 fentanyl pills and almost four ounces of methamphetamine, according to the White County Sheriff’s Department. The sheriff’s department said Searcy officers made the stop on a white Cadillac Escalade at S. Main and W. Beebe-Capps Expressway and...
Kait 8
Sheriff: Traffic stop nets 1,114 fentanyl pills
WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested two Newport men after they reported finding more than 1,000 fentanyl pills. According to a news release from the White County Sheriff’s Office, Searcy police officers stopped a white Cadillac Escalade at the intersection of South Main Street and West Beebe-Capps expressway at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Arkansas woman and unborn child critical after shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A woman and her unborn child are fighting for their lives following a shooting Monday night in Wynne, Arkansas. It happened in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Street. Wynne Police said they found a woman bleeding in the hallway of a home when they got there. “It was about four […]
whiterivernow.com
Woman charged after authorities allege she tried to run over another woman
A Batesville woman has been charged after authorities allege she tried to run over another woman with a vehicle at a local shopping center. According to the arrest affidavit, Batesville Police were dispatched to the Eagle Mountain Shopping Center on Tuesday morning regarding someone driving erratically through the parking lot and trying to run over a female subject.
