A Florida man is accused of fatally shooting his ex-wife and her son Sunday in an argument about electricity usage, authorities said. Michael Williams, 47, became enraged after finding out that Marsha Ebanks-Williams, 48, and her son, Robert Adams, 28, had clipped a lock he had installed on the electrical box to prevent them from racking up a high electricity bill, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

