Wilmington, NC

WECT

First Alert Forecast: hot & humid end to summer, tropics becoming more active

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Happy Tuesday afternoon! Your First Alert Forecast rolls on with toasty late summer weather as a sunny high pressure ridge supports daily high temperatures deep in the 80s and lower 90s through Thursday. . Some mainland corners of the Cape Fear Region may even dig deeper into the 90s on occasion. Overnight lows will trend above average also, with upper 60s and lower 70s ahead of the front. Lower 80s & middle 60s are daytime & nighttime averages respectively for this point in September.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: late summer sizzles, Fiona intensifies

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Monday. Your First Alert Forecast features toasty late summer weather as a sunny high pressure ridge supports daily high temperatures mainly in the upper 80s and lower 90s through Thursday. Some mainland corners of the Cape Fear Region may even dig deeper into the 90s on occasion. Middle 80s are average for this portion of September.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Cape Fear Fair and Expo not happening in 2022

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Fair and Expo will not be happening this year after years of operating in the Cape Fear according to the manager of the fair. Fair manager Skip Watkins said the fair had been operating at Wilmington International Airport for 20 years. The...
WILMINGTON, NC
Wilmington, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Newly installed Water Safety Station stolen in Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — A device used to save lives in Oak Island was stolen on Monday. According to Oak Island Police, the Water Safety Station located at SE 69th street was vandalized and stolen. It was reported around 7:45 p.m. on Monday. The town of Oak Island...
OAK ISLAND, NC
columbuscountynews.com

$30,000 mixed use: 2.77 acres, Chadbourn NC

2.77 acres of quiet country land, Near 4350 Old Us Hwy 74 Chadbourn, with approximately 195 ft. of road frontage it is a great place for your home! A short drive to Myrtle Beach! Previously farmed so it is mainly cleared. No known restrictions. Lot Size:2.77 acres. Type:Residential Lots &...
CHADBOURN, NC
WNCT

Much-needed new traffic light coming to Swansboro

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A new traffic light is coming to one busy road in Eastern North Carolina. NCDOT officials told 9OYS they plan to add one to Queens Creek Road in front of Swansboro High School. Residents said the road becomes congested during school arrival and dismissal times so they’re hoping this can help […]
SWANSBORO, NC
WECT

Front Street project wrapping up on one block, next block set to close this week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Folks heading to Downtown Wilmington will notice some changes over the next few days as construction crews work to wrap up one half of a streetscape and utility project between Grace and Chestnut Streets. However just one block south between Grace Street and Walnut Street construction is set to begin and road closures are planned starting Wednesday.
WILMINGTON, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Unrestrained Driver is 17 Fatality Here

Monday’s wreck at N.C. 87 and U.S. 74 might not have been deadly had the driver been wearing a seatbelt. The Highway Patrol reported that Deshawn Ford, 27, of Paddlefish Drive, Fayetteville, was pronounced dead on the scene after he rear-ended a gasoline tanker. The tanker, driven James Rufus Austin of Wilmington, was slowing for the stoplight at U.S. 74 and N.C. 87 when Ford collided with the tractor trailer. The crash blocked the westbound lanes of U.S. 74 while Ford was extricated from the wreckage.
WILMINGTON, NC
getnews.info

Evans Electric Says New Effort Due To Community

Homegrown business Evans Electric & Outdoor Lighting is reaching out and growing thanks to the community support and the customer base the company has established. “Southport is my home. Born and raised here and to have my own business is a dream come true. Then, to experience the support from the community from homeowners and businesses to local government, is just amazing,” Mr. Evans said. “Support from everywhere is so wonderful, we are announcing a new effort.”
SOUTHPORT, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Local archaeologists continue to dig into downtown Wilmington’s history

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– A local non-profit made up of professional archaeologists, historians, and private citizens continue to discover more of downtown Wilmington’s past. Public Archelogy Corps has been digging at a site on Front Street between Henderson and Quince Alley every other Saturday for two years. The group...
WILMINGTON, NC

