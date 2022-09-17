Read full article on original website
WECT
First Alert Forecast: hot & humid end to summer, tropics becoming more active
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Happy Tuesday afternoon! Your First Alert Forecast rolls on with toasty late summer weather as a sunny high pressure ridge supports daily high temperatures deep in the 80s and lower 90s through Thursday. . Some mainland corners of the Cape Fear Region may even dig deeper into the 90s on occasion. Overnight lows will trend above average also, with upper 60s and lower 70s ahead of the front. Lower 80s & middle 60s are daytime & nighttime averages respectively for this point in September.
WECT
First Alert Forecast: late summer sizzles, Fiona intensifies
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Monday. Your First Alert Forecast features toasty late summer weather as a sunny high pressure ridge supports daily high temperatures mainly in the upper 80s and lower 90s through Thursday. Some mainland corners of the Cape Fear Region may even dig deeper into the 90s on occasion. Middle 80s are average for this portion of September.
WECT
First Alert Forecast: nice weather to wrap up the last summer weekend, all eyes on Fiona
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Saturday evening! After a crisp Saturday morning with lows in the 50s and lower 60s, higher humidity is returning to the area. Sunday morning lows will only drop into the middle and upper 60s with slightly muggier middle 80s Sunday afternoon.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear Fair and Expo not happening in 2022
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Fair and Expo will not be happening this year after years of operating in the Cape Fear according to the manager of the fair. Fair manager Skip Watkins said the fair had been operating at Wilmington International Airport for 20 years. The...
WECT
Developers one step closer to building hotel, driving ranges in Sunset Beach
SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Developers want to bring new businesses to Sunset Beach with a massive project in one community, and a majority of residents voiced an overwhelming amount of support. “The residents [of Sea Trail] cannot fully support the golf courses,” said HOA president Roz Dahlen. “We need...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Newly installed Water Safety Station stolen in Oak Island
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — A device used to save lives in Oak Island was stolen on Monday. According to Oak Island Police, the Water Safety Station located at SE 69th street was vandalized and stolen. It was reported around 7:45 p.m. on Monday. The town of Oak Island...
columbuscountynews.com
$30,000 mixed use: 2.77 acres, Chadbourn NC
2.77 acres of quiet country land, Near 4350 Old Us Hwy 74 Chadbourn, with approximately 195 ft. of road frontage it is a great place for your home! A short drive to Myrtle Beach! Previously farmed so it is mainly cleared. No known restrictions. Lot Size:2.77 acres. Type:Residential Lots &...
Much-needed new traffic light coming to Swansboro
SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A new traffic light is coming to one busy road in Eastern North Carolina. NCDOT officials told 9OYS they plan to add one to Queens Creek Road in front of Swansboro High School. Residents said the road becomes congested during school arrival and dismissal times so they’re hoping this can help […]
This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In North Carolina
Reader's Digest found the restaurants that best reflect the culinary culture in each state, including this popular favorite in North Carolina.
WECT
Front Street project wrapping up on one block, next block set to close this week
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Folks heading to Downtown Wilmington will notice some changes over the next few days as construction crews work to wrap up one half of a streetscape and utility project between Grace and Chestnut Streets. However just one block south between Grace Street and Walnut Street construction is set to begin and road closures are planned starting Wednesday.
columbuscountynews.com
Unrestrained Driver is 17 Fatality Here
Monday’s wreck at N.C. 87 and U.S. 74 might not have been deadly had the driver been wearing a seatbelt. The Highway Patrol reported that Deshawn Ford, 27, of Paddlefish Drive, Fayetteville, was pronounced dead on the scene after he rear-ended a gasoline tanker. The tanker, driven James Rufus Austin of Wilmington, was slowing for the stoplight at U.S. 74 and N.C. 87 when Ford collided with the tractor trailer. The crash blocked the westbound lanes of U.S. 74 while Ford was extricated from the wreckage.
I grew up in the Bahamas and now live in North Carolina. Here are the 9 things that surprised me about my new home in the US.
I grew up around plenty of entertainment options and restaurants in Nassau. In Richlands, the closest movie theater and mall is 30 minutes away.
getnews.info
Evans Electric Says New Effort Due To Community
Homegrown business Evans Electric & Outdoor Lighting is reaching out and growing thanks to the community support and the customer base the company has established. “Southport is my home. Born and raised here and to have my own business is a dream come true. Then, to experience the support from the community from homeowners and businesses to local government, is just amazing,” Mr. Evans said. “Support from everywhere is so wonderful, we are announcing a new effort.”
WECT
Training ground to tennis greats and home to civil rights activist could become historic landmark
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Dr. Hubert Eaton House at 1406 Orange Street and 213 S 14th Street could be officially designated as a historic local landmark given approval by the Wilmington City Council. The ordinance to approve the designation will be considered at their meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
WECT
COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: $100,000 successfully raised for new food bank building
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina has successfully raised the $100,000 needed to pay for the higher-than-expected cost of their new facility: the nCino Hunger Solutions Center at 1000 Greenfield Street. The new building will be able to store nearly twice the amount...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Local archaeologists continue to dig into downtown Wilmington’s history
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– A local non-profit made up of professional archaeologists, historians, and private citizens continue to discover more of downtown Wilmington’s past. Public Archelogy Corps has been digging at a site on Front Street between Henderson and Quince Alley every other Saturday for two years. The group...
carolinacoastonline.com
Cape Carteret hikes fine for unauthorized use of its boat-launching facility
CAPE CARTERET — Months after adopting changes that increased the fees for use of the town’s boat ramp at the end of Manatee Street, Cape Carteret has increased the fine for unauthorized of the facility from a maximum of $200 to $1,000 per violation. The board earlier this...
Funeral planned Friday for 2 North Carolina men killed in plane crash near Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A dual funeral will be conducted Friday for two North Carolina men who died in a plane crash in Horry County. The service for Barrie McMurtrie, 72, and Terry Druffel, 66, both from Ocean Isle Beach, will be held at 3 p.m. at White Funeral and Cremation Service in Shallotte, […]
WECT
Community members concerned about over-development in rural Brunswick County
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County is often mentioned as the fastest growing county in North Carolina, but some worry the county’s infrastructure won’t keep up with the rising population. Lana Humphrey voiced her concerns about a recent planned development at the county’s planning board meeting on...
WECT
Local health official weighs in after Biden states that COVID-19 pandemic ‘is over’
According to a Facebook post from the Cape Fear & Expo, the fair’s lease agreement with the Wilmington International Airport has expired. New Hanover County Commissioners approves $1.65 towards reopening “The Harbor”. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. New Hanover County Commissioners approves $1.65 towards reopening “The Harbor”
