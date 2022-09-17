Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
Carroll defensive back Zach Spiroff turns 'fairly poor' first quarter into a player of the week-caliber performance
HELENA — Saturday’s game against Eastern Oregon began as one of Zach Spiroff’s worst, but by the time the final whistle sounded, it was, statistically, one of his best. Carroll’s junior defensive back picked off two second-half passes and returned a blocked extra-point 92 yards for two points in the fourth quarter of a 25-23 Saints victory in La Grande.
406mtsports.com
Comeback nets Butte Cobras weekend sweep over Sheridan
SHERIDAN, Wyoming - The Butte Cobras continued their season-opening road swing in Wyoming this past weekend as they took on the Sheridan Hawks. On Friday, four second-period goals helped the Cobra overcome a one-goal deficit, and Caelin Chinery’s empty-net goal helped Butte secure the 5-2 win. Danny Shelden put...
Helena football player Cade Holland voted the SBLive's Montana High School Athlete of the Week
Congratulations to Helena RB Cade Holland for being voted SBLive’s Montana High School Athlete of the Week for Sept 5-10! The junior hockey standout rushed for 125 yards and three touchdowns, and added six catches for 65 yards in his team's 41-35 victory over Butte. Holland received nearly 83% ...
406mtsports.com
Late interception helps Rocky Battlin' Bears hold on for win at Montana Tech
BUTTE - Bob Green Field at Alumni Coliseum in Butte was the proving ground for a pivotal early Frontier Conference battle on Saturday between the Rocky Mountain College Battlin' Bears and the Montana Tech Orediggers. After building a 15-point early in the fourth quarter, Rocky withstood a late Tech score...
406mtsports.com
Sidelines with Synness: Schrommer, Coggins win 46th Mount Helena Run
Peter Schrommer and Ashley Coggins captured championships at the 46th running of the Mount Helena Run on Saturday. Shrommer, 24, was clocked in 38 minutes, 23 seconds, for his second-straight race title and the fastest Mount Helena run in 22 years. Coggins, 45, ran a 50:08, to become just the second five-time female MHR titlist.
Montana Town Overrun By Bears Moves Quickly To Fix Problem
I have never seen anything quite like this in all my years growing up in Montana, and I wonder if this could happen in Bozeman. The Daily Inter Lake reports that Columbia Falls in Northwest Montana passed an emergency law to deal with their ongoing bear problem. This law requires residents to secure garbage and other attractants, like fruit, in trees. This means residents will need to secure their garbage in bear-proof garbage cans.
Flathead Beacon
Flathead Valley Singletrack Expansions Greeted with Enthusiasm
On the evening of Sept. 14, several dozen recreationists converged on an undeveloped parking lot north of Columbia Falls. Cyclists, hikers and runners were on hand to explore a new three-mile section of trail recently completed by Gateway to Glacier Trails. The new non-motorized multi-use trail is the first phase...
Montanans Are Rising Up
A "Rise Up Against Montana" walk has been set for this Saturday, the 24th, down at Spring Meadow Lake State Park in Helena. Saturday's "walk in the park" will be held & hosted by Shatterproof...they're a national organization dedicated to reversing our addiction CRISIS! Don't worry about a thing, you can register individually or as a team. You'll have the opportunity to walk in your own LOCAL community or even show your support by simply registering if you're unable to take part in person. To register, contact Laurine Wolf at 594 1203.
These Are Truly The Weirdest Attractions You Can Visit in Montana
Every state has some weird tourist attractions that make people want to visit just because they've heard wild things about them. For example, you have the Gum Wall in Seattle which is precisely what it sounds like; it's also quite disgusting when you think about it. So, with a baseline in mind, let's take a look at some of the weirdest attractions or sites you can travel to in Montana today, as compiled by Reddit user EnvironmentalLion560.
montanarightnow.com
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks hosting fruit collection drive in the Flathead area
KALISPELL, Mont. - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is hosting the annual fruit drive for the Grizzly & Wolf Discovery Center at the FWP office in Kalispell through Sept. 23. People can drop off their fruit at the Fish Wildlife and Parks office at 490 N Meridian Road in Kalispell between 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
NBCMontana
Man faces charges for killing grizzly bear near Charlo
MISSOULA, Mont. — Charges were filed against a man accused of firing two shots and killing a grizzly bear near Charlo. The charging documents state Kevin Moll told Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks he willingly and knowingly shot and killed the grizzly sow from his truck on Sept. 26, 2018.
Black bears deaths investigated at Flathead cherry orchard
The death of two black bears at a Flathead cherry orchard remains under investigation by CSKT game warden
I was born and raised in Montana. These are the 10 most common mistakes I see tourists make when visiting the Big Sky state.
Many travelers to Montana pack incorrectly, get too close to wildlife, make a mess, and skip lesser known areas when vacationing in the Big Sky state.
Montana wildfire spreads over 1K acres; personnel can't safely fight on ground
A western Montana wildfire has spread over 1,000 acres, tearing through Helena National Forest. The No Grass Creek Fire is located in the Helena Ranger District, an area that has experienced large amounts of tree mortality. The 1,003-acre blaze is 0% contained and the Powell County Sheriff's Office said resources...
Montana's newest wildfire quadruples in size, but so far is not threatening homes: officials
Montana's firefighters are battling a new blaze that’s expanded to about 400 acres since Sunday. The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said on Sunday that fire personnel were responding to a new fire located on Cliff Mountain east of Deer Lodge. On Sunday, the first was estimated to be...
NBCMontana
Filming continues for 1923 after canceling for air quality
MISSOULA, Mont. — Outdoor filming for the Yellowstone prequel series 1923 continued on Friday in Uptown Butte. Filming was canceled on Wednesday and Thursday due to air quality concerns. Crews battled the elements as light to moderate rain appeared to slow things down. Actors were seen riding on horseback...
montanarightnow.com
Speed limit reduction to go into effect on section of MT 82 between Bigfork and Somers
BIGFORK, Mont. - A speed limit reduction will be going into effect on Montana Highway 82 between Bigfork and Somers beginning Monday, Sept. 19. The new signage indicating the new speed limit is expected appear on the section of the highway Monday, weather dependent. A release from the Montana Department...
NBCMontana
Parking garage becomes source of controversy in Uptown Butte
BUTTE, Mont. — The four story city-county owned facility was completed in 2018 and paid for with tax dollars from the Uptown Butte district. It was seen as a sign of economic growth at the time, but has since seen a myriad of issues. “Seeing a lot more evidence...
Sheriff: Missoula fugitive kills himself in Ronan
A fugitive who was wanted by the Missoula Police Department shot and killed himself late Tuesday night in Lake County.
Flathead Beacon
Flathead County Bat Tests Positive for Rabies
Rabies was recently detected in a Flathead County bat that had human contact, according to a Thursday press release from the Flathead City-County Health Department. The bat is the first animal rabies case uncovered in the county this year. The disease is spread to humans through bites or scratches from infected animals. The virus infects the central nervous system and can cause fatal disease in the brain.
