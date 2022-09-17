ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

406mtsports.com

Carroll defensive back Zach Spiroff turns 'fairly poor' first quarter into a player of the week-caliber performance

HELENA — Saturday’s game against Eastern Oregon began as one of Zach Spiroff’s worst, but by the time the final whistle sounded, it was, statistically, one of his best. Carroll’s junior defensive back picked off two second-half passes and returned a blocked extra-point 92 yards for two points in the fourth quarter of a 25-23 Saints victory in La Grande.
HELENA, MT
406mtsports.com

Comeback nets Butte Cobras weekend sweep over Sheridan

SHERIDAN, Wyoming - The Butte Cobras continued their season-opening road swing in Wyoming this past weekend as they took on the Sheridan Hawks. On Friday, four second-period goals helped the Cobra overcome a one-goal deficit, and Caelin Chinery’s empty-net goal helped Butte secure the 5-2 win. Danny Shelden put...
BUTTE, MT
406mtsports.com

Late interception helps Rocky Battlin' Bears hold on for win at Montana Tech

BUTTE - Bob Green Field at Alumni Coliseum in Butte was the proving ground for a pivotal early Frontier Conference battle on Saturday between the Rocky Mountain College Battlin' Bears and the Montana Tech Orediggers. After building a 15-point early in the fourth quarter, Rocky withstood a late Tech score...
BUTTE, MT
Local
Montana Sports
Kalispell, MT
Education
Helena, MT
Education
City
Kalispell, MT
City
Helena, MT
Kalispell, MT
Sports
Local
Montana Education
Helena, MT
Sports
406mtsports.com

Sidelines with Synness: Schrommer, Coggins win 46th Mount Helena Run

Peter Schrommer and Ashley Coggins captured championships at the 46th running of the Mount Helena Run on Saturday. Shrommer, 24, was clocked in 38 minutes, 23 seconds, for his second-straight race title and the fastest Mount Helena run in 22 years. Coggins, 45, ran a 50:08, to become just the second five-time female MHR titlist.
HELENA, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Montana Town Overrun By Bears Moves Quickly To Fix Problem

I have never seen anything quite like this in all my years growing up in Montana, and I wonder if this could happen in Bozeman. The Daily Inter Lake reports that Columbia Falls in Northwest Montana passed an emergency law to deal with their ongoing bear problem. This law requires residents to secure garbage and other attractants, like fruit, in trees. This means residents will need to secure their garbage in bear-proof garbage cans.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Flathead Beacon

Flathead Valley Singletrack Expansions Greeted with Enthusiasm

On the evening of Sept. 14, several dozen recreationists converged on an undeveloped parking lot north of Columbia Falls. Cyclists, hikers and runners were on hand to explore a new three-mile section of trail recently completed by Gateway to Glacier Trails. The new non-motorized multi-use trail is the first phase...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
K96 FM

Montanans Are Rising Up

A "Rise Up Against Montana" walk has been set for this Saturday, the 24th, down at Spring Meadow Lake State Park in Helena. Saturday's "walk in the park" will be held & hosted by Shatterproof...they're a national organization dedicated to reversing our addiction CRISIS! Don't worry about a thing, you can register individually or as a team. You'll have the opportunity to walk in your own LOCAL community or even show your support by simply registering if you're unable to take part in person. To register, contact Laurine Wolf at 594 1203.
HELENA, MT
96.7 KISS FM

These Are Truly The Weirdest Attractions You Can Visit in Montana

Every state has some weird tourist attractions that make people want to visit just because they've heard wild things about them. For example, you have the Gum Wall in Seattle which is precisely what it sounds like; it's also quite disgusting when you think about it. So, with a baseline in mind, let's take a look at some of the weirdest attractions or sites you can travel to in Montana today, as compiled by Reddit user EnvironmentalLion560.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Man faces charges for killing grizzly bear near Charlo

MISSOULA, Mont. — Charges were filed against a man accused of firing two shots and killing a grizzly bear near Charlo. The charging documents state Kevin Moll told Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks he willingly and knowingly shot and killed the grizzly sow from his truck on Sept. 26, 2018.
CHARLO, MT
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
NBCMontana

Filming continues for 1923 after canceling for air quality

MISSOULA, Mont. — Outdoor filming for the Yellowstone prequel series 1923 continued on Friday in Uptown Butte. Filming was canceled on Wednesday and Thursday due to air quality concerns. Crews battled the elements as light to moderate rain appeared to slow things down. Actors were seen riding on horseback...
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Parking garage becomes source of controversy in Uptown Butte

BUTTE, Mont. — The four story city-county owned facility was completed in 2018 and paid for with tax dollars from the Uptown Butte district. It was seen as a sign of economic growth at the time, but has since seen a myriad of issues. “Seeing a lot more evidence...
BUTTE, MT
Flathead Beacon

Flathead County Bat Tests Positive for Rabies

Rabies was recently detected in a Flathead County bat that had human contact, according to a Thursday press release from the Flathead City-County Health Department. The bat is the first animal rabies case uncovered in the county this year. The disease is spread to humans through bites or scratches from infected animals. The virus infects the central nervous system and can cause fatal disease in the brain.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT

