ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
techlunchpail.com

Three Offensive Takeaways From Virginia Tech's 27-7 Win Over Wofford

Virginia Tech took care of business Saturday with a 27-7 victory over Wofford as the offense had their ups and downs. Here's my 3 takeaways from Tech's win over the Terriers. 1. Jadan Blue Finds His Rhythm While Christian Moss Emerges. The big positive for Virginia Tech on the offensive...
BLACKSBURG, VA
techlunchpail.com

2024 Three-Star QB Riley Trujillo Recaps "Amazing" Virginia Tech Visit

Virginia Tech had a smaller recruiting weekend for the Wofford game, but did have some notable targets including 2024 three-star Riley Trujillo from Jacksonville, FL; one of the top 10 dual-threat QBs in his class. His visit to Blacksburg went quite well as he shared with us. "It was amazing,"...
BLACKSBURG, VA
techlunchpail.com

Jadan Blue, CJ McCray Are The Hokies of the Game Against Wofford

Virginia Tech took care of business today beating Wofford 27-7 with the Hokies immediately shifting their focus after the game to West Virginia. There were lots of good performances, but two Hokies who did enough to earn our Offensive and Defensive Hokie of the Game honors. Offensive Hokie of the...
SPARTANBURG, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy