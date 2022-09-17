ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

Mikella DeBina found safe, suspect arrested in Hilo

By Nicole Napuunoa, Julissa Briseno
KHON2
KHON2
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lCjRc_0hz8kNL900

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police confirmed around Noon that 15-year-old Mikella DeBina was found safe in Hilo.

DeBina had been the subject of a missing person case since she was allegedly abducted on the south side of Anaehoomalu Bay between 1:30 and 2:20 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NGKDG_0hz8kNL900

According to Mikella’s mom, Mikella was able to convince her abductor to take her to get something to eat. She tried to get out of the car at Cafe Pesto but the man scuffled with her at which point another man stepped in and was able to get Mikella away and to safety.

Hawaii Island Police released a description of the suspect, Duncan Kealoha Mahi, a few hours later.

Just before 4 p.m. Hawaii Island Mayor Mitch Roth said in a social media post that Mahi had been captured and Hawaii Island Police confirmed Mahi was arrested in Hilo.

Mahi was wanted in connection with the alleged abduction of Mikella.

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Court filings detail Hawaii teen’s harrowing ordeal at hands of alleged kidnapper

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused of abducting a Big Island teen from a beach was equipped with zip ties, made her smoke crystal meth multiple times and then left her shackled in a bus overnight, police say in newly-released court documents that provide the first complete picture of the victim’s harrowing ordeal.
HILO, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
City
Hilo, HI
Hilo, HI
Crime & Safety
KHON2

23 gun-related offenses in Big Island camp shooting: HPD

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police have completed the investigation into a shooting incident at a Boy Scout camp near Honokaʻa in August. The shooting, which left a boy dead, is believed to be accidental and no foul play is suspected in the incident. According to police, a boy who was unsupervised picked up a loaded firearm, […]
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Suspect in Hawaii Island teen’s kidnapping charged; bail set at $2M

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect who set off an intense islandwide manhunt after allegedly kidnapping a 15-year-old girl from a Hawaii Island beach was charged Monday afternoon with multiple felony counts. Hawaii Island police said Duncan Kealoha Mahi, 52, was charged with first-degree sex assault, two counts of kidnapping, and...
HILO, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Crime Stoppers
bigislandvideonews.com

Kidnapping Suspect Arrested After Missing 15-Year-Old Found In Hilo

HILO, Hawaiʻi - Mikella Debina was found in good health on Saturday morning in Hilo. The suspect in her apparent kidnapping, Duncan Mahi, was later arrested. UPDATE – (4:45 p.m. on Saturday, September 17) Hawaii Island Police say they have located and arrested Duncan Kealoha Mahi in Hilo....
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Weekly Outstanding Warrants List: Sept. 16, 2022

DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of Sept. 16, 2022. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
HILO, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
bigislandnow.com

Abducted Girl Rescued After Scuffle at Hilo Cafe; Watch Family’s Reaction

The girl who was reportedly abducted on Friday was found at Cafe Pesto in Hilo on Saturday and brought to safety. “We’re feeling so blessed,” Laureen Debina, aunt of Mikella Lani Debina, told Big Island Now. “Elated. We’re so thankful for the community that had a hand in bringing her back. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”
HILO, HI
KHON2

Prosecutors call on lawmakers to take action after Supreme Court ruling

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii County Prosecutors are calling the death of Makalapuanani Beverly Mauga in Hawaiian Beaches Thursday a heinous murder. The victim’s family said she was a loving sister, daughter and mother who didn’t deserve what happened. Her accused killer, Michael Carvalho, remains in custody. It’s cases like this along with a recent Hawaii […]
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Sources of staph, fecal bacteria washing into Hilo Bay detected by UH scientists

A newly published University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo study identifies the origins of the high levels of harmful bacteria that wash into Hilo Bay following heavy rainfall. The research team collected soil samples from urban, agriculture and native-forest land areas in the Hilo Bay watershed. Staphylococcus aureus (known informally as “staph”), methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and fecal indicator bacteria (FIB) were present in soil from all land uses. However, the highest concentration was detected in urban soils found on residential properties and farm lots, and the lowest in native-forests.
HILO, HI
KHON2

Defendants accused of beating hotel security guard get new trial

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Three people sentenced for the brutal beating of hotel security guard, John Kanui, on Hawaii Island will be getting a new trial. The appeals court decision comes on the heels of the four-year anniversary of the attack. Kanui’s family said they are shocked and in disbelief after the Intermediate Court of Appeals […]
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
KHON2

KHON2

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy