Mikella DeBina found safe, suspect arrested in Hilo

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police confirmed around Noon that 15-year-old Mikella DeBina was found safe in Hilo.

DeBina had been the subject of a missing person case since she was allegedly abducted on the south side of Anaehoomalu Bay between 1:30 and 2:20 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16.

According to Mikella’s mom, Mikella was able to convince her abductor to take her to get something to eat. She tried to get out of the car at Cafe Pesto but the man scuffled with her at which point another man stepped in and was able to get Mikella away and to safety.

Hawaii Island Police released a description of the suspect, Duncan Kealoha Mahi, a few hours later.

Just before 4 p.m. Hawaii Island Mayor Mitch Roth said in a social media post that Mahi had been captured and Hawaii Island Police confirmed Mahi was arrested in Hilo.

Mahi was wanted in connection with the alleged abduction of Mikella.