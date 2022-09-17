Read full article on original website
Shelter-in-place issued for area near Mankato's Mayo Clinic; Police search for suspect
MANKATO, Minn. -- Police in Mankato are asking those near the Mayo Clinic to shelter in place due to an active police incident.They're also asking the public for information about a shooting suspect - 30-year-old Bashir Mohamed - who they believe was involved in the incident. He is described as 6-foot-2 and 160 pounds, and is considered armed and dangerous.The shelter-in-place request was issued for Echo Street across the street from the Mayo Clinic hospital campus.According to the city, police responded to the area for a report of a gunshot wound around 9 a.m. A victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury. The victim and the suspect know each other.The Mankato Mayo Clinic was put under lockdown on Friday morning, but it was lifted around 1 p.m. on Friday.Anyone with information about Mohamed's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 507-387-8725.This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO.com for details.
2 charged after St. Cloud Islamic Center vandalized; second mosque break-in this week in Minnesota
ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- Two people have been arrested and charged for allegedly breaking into and damaging an Islamic Center in St. Cloud early Thursday morning.Police say that officers arrived to the St. Cloud Islamic Center on the 300 block of 5th Avenue South shortly after 4 a.m. An employee had arrived at work and found the building to be damaged.An employee provided security footage to police, which showed the two suspects entering the mosque around 1 a.m. The employee did not recognize the suspects, according to a complaint, but believed the incident was motivated against those of Islamic faith.At the...
