MANKATO, Minn. -- Police in Mankato are asking those near the Mayo Clinic to shelter in place due to an active police incident.They're also asking the public for information about a shooting suspect - 30-year-old Bashir Mohamed - who they believe was involved in the incident. He is described as 6-foot-2 and 160 pounds, and is considered armed and dangerous.The shelter-in-place request was issued for Echo Street across the street from the Mayo Clinic hospital campus.According to the city, police responded to the area for a report of a gunshot wound around 9 a.m. A victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury. The victim and the suspect know each other.The Mankato Mayo Clinic was put under lockdown on Friday morning, but it was lifted around 1 p.m. on Friday.Anyone with information about Mohamed's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 507-387-8725.This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO.com for details.

MANKATO, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO