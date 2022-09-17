ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, WA

KOMO News

Michael Penix, Jr- Incredible Quarterback, Inspiring Athlete

By now, you've probably heard the story about how Michael Penix, Jr. threw for almost 400 yards and tossed four touchdowns in Washington's lopsided upset of 11th-ranked Michigan State. But, believe it or not, that pales in comparison to the incredible journey Penix took to Seattle. Michael was a star...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Commuters, neighbors react to West Seattle Bridge reopening

SEATTLE — Sunday marked the first full day of traffic for the West Seattle Bridge after a 2 1/2-year hiatus. The major connector reopened ahead of schedule Saturday night after more than 900 days of being down for repairs. Some folks crossed the bridge Sunday just because they could....
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Tumwater man shot, killed in grocery store parking lot in 'seemingly unprovoked shooting'

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A man was killed in what deputies called a "seemingly unprovoked shooting" in a supermarket parking lot in Thurston County on Saturday evening. According to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, a man called 911 from the parking lot of the WinCo in the 7500 block of Martin Way East in Olympia around 10:15 p.m. reporting he found his brother dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside the car. About 45 minutes later, after deputies put out an attempt to locate the suspect, a Lacey Police Department officer found the man walking on Martin Way East and arrested him without incident.
OLYMPIA, WA
KOMO News

Tiny fan brings tiny violin to see Lindsey Stirling at Washington State Fair

A pint-sized fan got to see her favorite performer at the Washington State Fair this weekend and stole our hearts in the process. Lindsey Stirling, known as the Dancing Violinist, performed in Puyallup on Saturday to a packed crowd. Before the show began, an adorable little girl twirled through the center aisle toting a tiny violin.
PUYALLUP, WA
KOMO News

Crews respond to brush fire in Monroe

MONROE, Wash. — Firefighters quickly knocked down a large brush fire north of Monroe. The fire was reported just after 3 p.m. Monday in the 14300 block of Galaxy Way. The fire burned several acres north of the Walmart Supercenter off of 191st Ave. Southeast and North Kelsey St.
MONROE, WA
KOMO News

Funding proposed to improve Seattle parks and community centers

SEATTLE, Wash. — A multi-million dollar plan to improve Seattle's parks and community centers is on the table, but it could cost residents more under proposed tax rates. On Monday, Seattle City Councilmember Andrew Lewis unveiled a plan to double the Equity Fund to $3 million to create new parks, build off-leash dog areas, plant more trees, keep park facilities like comfort stations open year-round, and improve safety and cleanliness at city parks.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Road closure planned to tow more RVs near Olympia hospital

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A road closure later this week will help city officials clear a homeless camp causing safety concerns for a nearby hospital. Dozens of RVs and cars still line Ensign Road NE but this week the city plans to block all traffic to begin towing away some of the vehicles that have been pre-approved for removal.
OLYMPIA, WA
KOMO News

After 2.5 years, West Seattle Bridge reopens to traffic

SEATTLE, Wash. — The West Seattle Bridge reopened to traffic late Saturday night after being closed for more than two years for repairs. The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) announced that the main bridge entrances opened to traffic and crews removed barricades at the other on-ramps and detour signs throughout the peninsula. SDOT also ended driver restrictions on the Spokane Street Swing Bridge (low bridge) and turned off the automated camera system that enforced them, according to a news release from SDOT.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Crews work to repair damages at Fauntleroy dock, permanent repairs to come this winter

SEATTLE, Wash. — Crews were out Monday morning working to repair parts of the Fauntleroy dock damaged by a ferry earlier this summer. The M/V Cathlamet ferry crashed into the dock in July, damaging a group of pilings that serve as a protective hardpoint along the dock. Several cars on the ferry were damaged and the dock was closed for several hours.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Police arrest man with gun who threatened Georgetown nightclub employees

SEATTLE — A 48-year-old man was arrested with a gun outside a Georgetown nightclub Friday night after allegedly threatening to shoot people there. Seattle police say the first call came in around 9:30 p.m. when a caller said the man threatened to come back to the club and “take everyone down.”
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Arsonist reportedly sets fire to Bremerton motel, displacing 50 occupants

BREMERTON, Wash. — A weekend fire drove dozens of people out of a motel in Bremerton, and authorities said they believe an arsonist is responsible. Early Sunday morning, a two-alarm fire broke out at the Midway Inn on Wheaton Way. Officials said firefighters helped some of the 50 people inside reach safety.
BREMERTON, WA
KOMO News

Tacoma authorizes the removal of two homeless encampments next week

TACOMA, Wash. — The city of Tacoma authorized the removal of a pair of homeless encampments next week. The camps — one at 8th Street and Yakima, the other from 15th to 18th streets and Yakima — have seen a significant increase in emergency service requests, according to a press release from the city of Tacoma.
TACOMA, WA

