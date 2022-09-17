Read full article on original website
UNLV Football: Dominate 2nd half lifts the Rebels to victory over a perennial bowl teamEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Shocking second-half collapse keeps the Raiders winless on the seasonEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Treat your fur babies to a day at the pool. Doggie Paddle & Play September 24thEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Journalism was a calling for slain reporter Jeff German
A former colleague of mine was stabbed to death in his yard this month, apparently for writing something someone didn’t like. His name was Jeff German and he was a crackerjack reporter who spent a career covering crime and corruption in Las Vegas. We worked together at the Las Vegas Sun some 23 years ago. […] The post Journalism was a calling for slain reporter Jeff German appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Fox5 KVVU
Slain journalist to be inducted into Nevada Newspaper Hall of Fame
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas reporter who was allegedly killed by a public official will be inducted into the Nevada Newspaper Hall of Fame this weekend. The Nevada Press Association announced that Jeff German will be inducted posthumously during the Nevada Press Annual Convention on Saturday, Sept. 24. The group’s Board of Trustees approved the entry last week.
Fox5 KVVU
Gov. Sisolak proclaims Sept. 20 ‘Las Vegas Aces Day’ in Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In celebration of the Aces capturing Las Vegas’ first major-league professional sports championship, Gov. Steve Sisolak has proclaimed Sept. 20, 2022 in honor of the team. According to Gov. Sisolak’s proclamation, “the entire team has shown leadership on and off the court, strengthening our...
Crash on southbound US 95 before Cheyenne
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash on southbound U.S. 95 is caused some traffic delays Monday morning. The crash was blocking lanes before Cheyenne Road.
KOLO TV Reno
CCSD responds after Nevada Dems call for legislative audit
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE at 2:00 p.m.: The Clark County School District is responding to the Nevada Legislature’s draft request for an audit on them. “As legislators look to review CCSD finances, we welcome the opportunity to demonstrate our student-focused spending transparently. Per pupil funding for CCSD schools increased by 25 percent over the last four years. Whether legislators calling for an audit or the public looking to review our accounting, our financial reporting has been and remains available at Open Book (https://openbook.ccsd.net/index-data.php).
Twerking Into National Dance Day
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Tomorrow is national dance day…A great excuse to twerk like nobody’s watching. Shawnta Jackson of Twerk N Tone is back on Las Vegas Now to get the party started.
8newsnow.com
Plane crash on last day of Reno Air Races leaves 1 dead
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A plane crash during the Reno Air Races left one person dead, according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. The event began on Wednesday, Sept. 14, and was scheduled until Sunday, Sept. 18. The crash occurred on the third lap of the Jet Gold Race....
8newsnow.com
Seniors in Southern Nevada struggle with access to food
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– September is hunger action month, and while food insecurity can affect anyone, seniors are more likely to develop health issues such as diabetes and heart disease. Older residents at the Royal Mobile Home park community in the northeast valley said they are struggling to gain access...
FOX Reno
Nevada gubernatorial debate between Sisolak, Lombardo to air on News 4
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The only confirmed gubernatorial debate ahead of the November election between Steve Sisolak and Republican challenger Joe Lombardo will air on News 4 in early October. Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat seeking a second term, will square off at the Oct....
350 medical students in Nevada have their white coat ceremony
Touro University Nevada said they are holding a white coat ceremony for 350 students enrolled in advanced healthcare degree programs.
More Latinos becoming homeowners, but roadblocks remain
700,000 Latinos live in Clark County and many of them are buying homes. In fact, a recent report says Latinos across the country are buying homes more than ever before.
Fox5 KVVU
Asian Pacific Islanders and Hawaiians finding unity in new civility organization
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Aside from Honolulu, Las Vegas has the largest population of native Hawaiians and other pacific islanders and a new initiative is empowering and educating them to work together. “Our Hawaiians, our Pacific Islanders our native our Asian community and Hispanics as well to go ahead...
Mesquite Local News
Sherm: This is not the end of the story
Like most Nevadans, the murder of a Las Vegas journalist shocked the conscience. Jeff German was found stabbed to death outside his home. Subsequently Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles was arrested on suspicion of the murder. The motive appears to be a series of stories German wrote about Telles that uncovered mismanagement in his office.
lva-accolades.net
Thoughts on the New Grading Policy
Recently, the new grading policy has been controversial among students and teachers here at the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts. As of this year, the grading policy has gone from 90% summative and 10% formative to 100% summative. Summative assessments are assignments such as tests and quizzes, and formative assessments are assignments such as homework and classwork. All formative assessments must be completed before taking summative assessments and work that is not completed will be a minimum F (50%).
fb101.com
The Dolly Llama, The Waffle Master, opens in Las Vegas
The innovative waffle and ice cream dessert brand, The Dolly Llama, is debuting its first Nevada location in Las Vegas. Guests can indulge in sinfully sweet waffle recipes, hand-crafted from around the world, with unique ice cream flavors and irresistible toppings. The Dolly Llama is also known for its loaded shakes, ice cream sandwiches, and build-your-own-waffle kits.
vegas24seven.com
The Axe Capital Opens at PKWY Tavern
Henderson location adds recreational axe throwing to arcade-style pastimes at tavern. Beginning today, visitors to PKWY Tavern Marks, in Henderson, Nev.; will soon be able to experience the latest in recreational axe throwing when The Axe Capital opens. Using cutting-edge digital projection technology and scoring software, the axe throwing experience has evolved an age-old past time into a modern-day game experience. Up to four people per lane may participate in each session with a scoring system like a bowling alley. The Axe Capital’s software-controlled target projection allows game to be rotated constantly for new challenges.
thecentersquare.com
Las Vegas, NV Will be Among the Fastest Growing Cities by 2060
Results from the 2020 census reveal some notable changes in population distribution over the last decade. The U.S. population grew by about 7% from 2010 to 2020, or by about 20 million people. Over the same period, more than 80% of U.S. metro areas reported population growth. While it remains...
themobmuseum.org
Hanley enjoyed winning streak in criminal courts
Just before his planned murder trial in the Ralph Alsup slaying, Tom Hanley caught another astonishing break. On March 30, 1970, county prosecutors requested dismissal of the charges. They pointed to insufficient evidence. Two important witnesses, Alphonse Bass and Marvin Shumate, were dead, and the two others – Michael Marathon and former Hanley aide Barbara Simmons – were not credible enough to secure a conviction. Officially, Alsup’s murder remains unsolved.
Date set for Formula 1 Las Vegas race
According to the Formula 1 2023 calendar, the Las Vegas race will be held on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. There is an asterisk by that date stating it is "subject to FIA circuit homologation" which means an FIA inspector must do a verification of the safety level of the track.
Las Vegas police investigate shooting at Town Square
Metro Police are investigating a shooting at Town Square Mall that occurred on Saturday night, according to an 8 News Now source.
