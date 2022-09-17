Recently, the new grading policy has been controversial among students and teachers here at the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts. As of this year, the grading policy has gone from 90% summative and 10% formative to 100% summative. Summative assessments are assignments such as tests and quizzes, and formative assessments are assignments such as homework and classwork. All formative assessments must be completed before taking summative assessments and work that is not completed will be a minimum F (50%).

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 4 DAYS AGO