Las Vegas, NV

Iowa Capital Dispatch

Journalism was a calling for slain reporter Jeff German

A former colleague of mine was stabbed to death in his yard this month, apparently for writing something someone didn’t like. His name was Jeff German and he was a crackerjack reporter who spent a career covering crime and corruption in Las Vegas. We worked together at the Las Vegas Sun some 23 years ago. […] The post Journalism was a calling for slain reporter Jeff German appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Slain journalist to be inducted into Nevada Newspaper Hall of Fame

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas reporter who was allegedly killed by a public official will be inducted into the Nevada Newspaper Hall of Fame this weekend. The Nevada Press Association announced that Jeff German will be inducted posthumously during the Nevada Press Annual Convention on Saturday, Sept. 24. The group’s Board of Trustees approved the entry last week.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Gov. Sisolak proclaims Sept. 20 ‘Las Vegas Aces Day’ in Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In celebration of the Aces capturing Las Vegas’ first major-league professional sports championship, Gov. Steve Sisolak has proclaimed Sept. 20, 2022 in honor of the team. According to Gov. Sisolak’s proclamation, “the entire team has shown leadership on and off the court, strengthening our...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

CCSD responds after Nevada Dems call for legislative audit

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE at 2:00 p.m.: The Clark County School District is responding to the Nevada Legislature’s draft request for an audit on them. “As legislators look to review CCSD finances, we welcome the opportunity to demonstrate our student-focused spending transparently. Per pupil funding for CCSD schools increased by 25 percent over the last four years. Whether legislators calling for an audit or the public looking to review our accounting, our financial reporting has been and remains available at Open Book (https://openbook.ccsd.net/index-data.php).
NEVADA STATE
8newsnow.com

Plane crash on last day of Reno Air Races leaves 1 dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A plane crash during the Reno Air Races left one person dead, according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. The event began on Wednesday, Sept. 14, and was scheduled until Sunday, Sept. 18. The crash occurred on the third lap of the Jet Gold Race....
RENO, NV
8newsnow.com

Seniors in Southern Nevada struggle with access to food

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– September is hunger action month, and while food insecurity can affect anyone, seniors are more likely to develop health issues such as diabetes and heart disease. Older residents at the Royal Mobile Home park community in the northeast valley said they are struggling to gain access...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Mesquite Local News

Sherm: This is not the end of the story

Like most Nevadans, the murder of a Las Vegas journalist shocked the conscience. Jeff German was found stabbed to death outside his home. Subsequently Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles was arrested on suspicion of the murder. The motive appears to be a series of stories German wrote about Telles that uncovered mismanagement in his office.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lva-accolades.net

Thoughts on the New Grading Policy

Recently, the new grading policy has been controversial among students and teachers here at the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts. As of this year, the grading policy has gone from 90% summative and 10% formative to 100% summative. Summative assessments are assignments such as tests and quizzes, and formative assessments are assignments such as homework and classwork. All formative assessments must be completed before taking summative assessments and work that is not completed will be a minimum F (50%).
LAS VEGAS, NV
fb101.com

The Dolly Llama, The Waffle Master, opens in Las Vegas

The innovative waffle and ice cream dessert brand, The Dolly Llama, is debuting its first Nevada location in Las Vegas. Guests can indulge in sinfully sweet waffle recipes, hand-crafted from around the world, with unique ice cream flavors and irresistible toppings. The Dolly Llama is also known for its loaded shakes, ice cream sandwiches, and build-your-own-waffle kits.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

The Axe Capital Opens at PKWY Tavern

Henderson location adds recreational axe throwing to arcade-style pastimes at tavern. Beginning today, visitors to PKWY Tavern Marks, in Henderson, Nev.; will soon be able to experience the latest in recreational axe throwing when The Axe Capital opens. Using cutting-edge digital projection technology and scoring software, the axe throwing experience has evolved an age-old past time into a modern-day game experience. Up to four people per lane may participate in each session with a scoring system like a bowling alley. The Axe Capital’s software-controlled target projection allows game to be rotated constantly for new challenges.
HENDERSON, NV
thecentersquare.com

Las Vegas, NV Will be Among the Fastest Growing Cities by 2060

Results from the 2020 census reveal some notable changes in population distribution over the last decade. The U.S. population grew by about 7% from 2010 to 2020, or by about 20 million people. Over the same period, more than 80% of U.S. metro areas reported population growth. While it remains...
LAS VEGAS, NV
themobmuseum.org

Hanley enjoyed winning streak in criminal courts

Just before his planned murder trial in the Ralph Alsup slaying, Tom Hanley caught another astonishing break. On March 30, 1970, county prosecutors requested dismissal of the charges. They pointed to insufficient evidence. Two important witnesses, Alphonse Bass and Marvin Shumate, were dead, and the two others – Michael Marathon and former Hanley aide Barbara Simmons – were not credible enough to secure a conviction. Officially, Alsup’s murder remains unsolved.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Date set for Formula 1 Las Vegas race

According to the Formula 1 2023 calendar, the Las Vegas race will be held on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. There is an asterisk by that date stating it is "subject to FIA circuit homologation" which means an FIA inspector must do a verification of the safety level of the track.
LAS VEGAS, NV

