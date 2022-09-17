Read full article on original website
Related
Sioux City Journal
SIOUXLAND FOOTBALL CAPSULES: Spirit Lake, OABCIG set for showdown of Class 2A powerhouses
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa – It is a battle of No. 3 and No. 4 in Class 2A Friday night in Spirit Lake. The third-ranked OABCIG Falcons beat the only team to defeat them last year when they beat Southeast Valley 28-8 last week. Fourth-ranked Spirit Lake beat Pocahontas Area 47-6 last week.
Sioux City Journal
Youthful Sergeant Bluff-Luton volleyball falls to Western Christian in straight sets
SERGEANT BLUFF – After five straight state tournament appearances for the Sergeant Bluff-Luton volleyball program, a large graduating senior class in 2021 has presented a new challenge for the Warriors. A youthful Warriors team was swept by Western Christian 25-16, 25-16, 25-14 Thursday night in Sergeant Bluff. “Every time...
Sioux City Journal
Clay County Fair reports record-breaking numbers for 2022
SPENCER, Iowa — The Clay County Fair had a banner year, with attendance up 17% from 2021 and fairgoer spending reaching record levels. From Sept. 10 to 18, 325,585 people attended "The World's Greatest County Fair" in Spencer. They spent $2,833,943.98 on food, beverage, specialty concessions and carnival rides, breaking the previous record set in 2021.
Sioux City Journal
59-year-old Sheldon cyclist hit by car in Sioux County
SHELDON, Iowa — A Sheldon man was injured Tuesday after the bicycle he was riding was struck by a passing car. Michael Ahlers, 59, was riding his bicycle west on 280th Street, four miles north of Sheldon in Sioux County, at 5:20 p.m. According to the Sioux County Sheriff's Office, Douglas Roth, 55, of George, Iowa, also was westbound on 280th Street and struck Ahlers' bicycle while attempting to pass him.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux City Journal
Toddler kidnapped, citizens alert police to suspicious man
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Some concerned citizens in South Dakota are being credited with stopping a kidnapping by flagging down police about a suspicious man carrying a young child. Sioux Falls police say a group of people flagged down officers on patrol Saturday and directed them to the...
Sioux City Journal
Sheldon man sentenced to federal prison on gun charge
SIOUX CITY — A Sheldon, Iowa, man was sentenced Wednesday to two years in federal prison for illegally possessing a gun. Clinton Kreykes, 40, pleaded guilty in March in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to illegal possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. According to the U.S....
Comments / 0