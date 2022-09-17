ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Rapids, IA

Sioux City Journal

Clay County Fair reports record-breaking numbers for 2022

SPENCER, Iowa — The Clay County Fair had a banner year, with attendance up 17% from 2021 and fairgoer spending reaching record levels. From Sept. 10 to 18, 325,585 people attended "The World's Greatest County Fair" in Spencer. They spent $2,833,943.98 on food, beverage, specialty concessions and carnival rides, breaking the previous record set in 2021.
SPENCER, IA
Sioux City Journal

59-year-old Sheldon cyclist hit by car in Sioux County

SHELDON, Iowa — A Sheldon man was injured Tuesday after the bicycle he was riding was struck by a passing car. Michael Ahlers, 59, was riding his bicycle west on 280th Street, four miles north of Sheldon in Sioux County, at 5:20 p.m. According to the Sioux County Sheriff's Office, Douglas Roth, 55, of George, Iowa, also was westbound on 280th Street and struck Ahlers' bicycle while attempting to pass him.
SHELDON, IA
Sioux City Journal

Toddler kidnapped, citizens alert police to suspicious man

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Some concerned citizens in South Dakota are being credited with stopping a kidnapping by flagging down police about a suspicious man carrying a young child. Sioux Falls police say a group of people flagged down officers on patrol Saturday and directed them to the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux City Journal

Sheldon man sentenced to federal prison on gun charge

SIOUX CITY — A Sheldon, Iowa, man was sentenced Wednesday to two years in federal prison for illegally possessing a gun. Clinton Kreykes, 40, pleaded guilty in March in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to illegal possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. According to the U.S....
SHELDON, IA

