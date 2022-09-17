Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersRotterdam, NY
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidentsCarol DurantGlenville, NY
Evan Blum and the Central Warehouse buildingCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Related
Greenwich rallies late to beat Voorheesville, 20-17
Out in Voorheesville on Saturday afternoon the Blackbirds were matching up against the Greenwich Wiches. The birds lead 10-7 at the half but the Wiches found some magic.
Columbia High graduate Kevin Smith hits for cycle last Saturday
Columbia High School graduate Kevin Smith hit for the cycle last Saturday for the Las Vegas Aviators, the Oakland Athletics triple A affiliate. The short stop finished a perfect 5-5 with two home runs, three runs batted in, and five runs scored in Las Vegas' 12-11 loss to the Tacoma Rainiers.
New Pool division in Glens Falls
Capital Region APA Pool League is starting a new division starting September 25 at Downtown Social in Glens Falls. Teams will play 9-ball on Sundays at 6 p.m. for 12 weeks.
Delmar native named to Allstate AFCA Good Works Team
Harvard Football senior, and Delmar native, Max Jones has been named to the 2022 Allstate American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Good Works Team, the organization announced Monday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saratoga Springs, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Saratoga Springs. The Emma Willard School volleyball team will have a game with Saratoga Central Catholic Senior High School on September 19, 2022, 13:15:00.
Broadalbin-Perth announces 13th annual ‘Pink Out’
BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- The Broadalbin-Perth's soccer program will be holding their 13th annual Robin Blowers "Pink Out" on October 1, starting at 9 a.m. at Broadalbin-Perth Junior/Senior High School. The day-long event will feature six soccer games, and feature all three levels of the boys and girls Broadalbin-Perth program. The event will also offer a fun run, vendors, raffles, and fireworks.
The Day Steven Tyler Visited Schuylerville, NY! What Did He Discover Here?
Steven Tyler, lead singer for the Boston band Aerosmith, made his way to the Capital Region of New York. This visit wasn't to play a show at Saratoga Performing Arts Center or MVP Arena in Albany. This 2017 visit brought him to a much quieter, peaceful destination, 41 Burgoyne Street in the village of Schuylerville, NY.
Bear spotting in Coxsackie
The Village of Coxsackie has issued an emergency alert regarding a bear in the area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
UAlbany celebrates women in tech
The University at Albany (UAlbany) will be hosting it's annual "State of Grace" conference to celebrate women in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics). The four-day conference, which is organized by UAlbany's College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity (CEHC) Vice Dean Jennifer Goodall, is open to students, faculty, staff, and local professionals.
speedsport.com
Sheppard Banks $53,000 At Fonda
FONDA, N.Y. — Matt Sheppard continued his dominant season of modified racing with a $53,000 triumph in Saturday night’s Fonda 200 sanctioned by the Short Track Super Series at Fonda Speedway. Sheppard took the lead on lap 135 and led the remainder of the 200-lap event to score...
Two-time Tony Award winner to perform in Saratoga
Broadway star Beth Leavel will perform her new show, "It's Not About Me," at The Mansion of Saratoga on Thursday, September 22 at 8 p.m. The two-time Tony Award Winner recently starred as Miranda Priestly in the new musical adaptation of “The Devil Wears Prada,” which featured music by Elton John. She's won two Tony Awards, for "The Prom," and "The Drowsy Chaperone," respectively.
Albany High School no longer on lockdown
Albany High School has resumed its normal operations after being placed on lockdown. School officials said the lockdown was in response to fights between students in the building.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Barrel Factory Full of Whiskey & Spirits to be Built in Glenville
In an effort to use a vital part of Glenville, there will be a barrel factory and warehouse built to house whiskey and spirits. It will take the place of the former maple syrup production plant and factory and be transformed into a place for whiskey and spirits. What Will...
Central Warehouse owner misses compliance deadline
The city of Albany is taking the Central Warehouse owner back to codes court after he failed to make certain repairs ahead of a city-imposed deadline.
Westminster Hall architecture echoed in Glens Falls
On Warren Street, the Gothic influences present in St. Mary's - St. Alphonsus Regional Catholic School provide some of the most impressive architecture one will find in the city of Glens Falls - and that's just from the outside. Inside, proms, musicals and a lot more have been held for 90 years, in a grand hall recognizable to those paying attention to what's happening across the pond.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Black Dimensions in Art recreates history from Harlem to Albany
Black Dimensions in Art organized and gathered creatives of the African diaspora to recreate the iconic 1958 photo "A Great Day in Harlem." The group has been celebrating and supporting black artists for nearly 50 years and organized the recreated photo at the Stephen and Harriet Myers residence in Arbor Hill.
98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is this hairstylist ripping people off?
"I think I’m getting ripped off by my hair stylist and I don't know what to do about it." Read up on today's 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma, and let us know if you agree!
WNYT
Albany man threatens women with handgun
An Albany man is accused of threatening two women with a loaded handgun. Albany police say they were called at noon on September 18 to an apartment on Park Ave. for an armed man inside. Police say they saw someone throw a loaded handgun out of a window upon arrival.
Brunswick motorcyclists to host ‘Toys for Tots’ ride
The Brunswick Harley Owners Group (HOG) will hold its 24th-annual Toys for Tots benefit ride on Sunday, October 16.
North Adams restaurant reopening under new ownership
Desperados, a Mexican restaurant located on Eagle Street, is set to reopen on September 22 under new ownership. Chris Bonnivier of Adams, Sandra Lopez Nieves, and Joseph Bevilacqua will be taking over the restaurant.
Comments / 0