Latham, NY

NEWS10 ABC

Broadalbin-Perth announces 13th annual ‘Pink Out’

BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- The Broadalbin-Perth's soccer program will be holding their 13th annual Robin Blowers "Pink Out" on October 1, starting at 9 a.m. at Broadalbin-Perth Junior/Senior High School. The day-long event will feature six soccer games, and feature all three levels of the boys and girls Broadalbin-Perth program. The event will also offer a fun run, vendors, raffles, and fireworks.
BROADALBIN, NY
NEWS10 ABC

UAlbany celebrates women in tech

The University at Albany (UAlbany) will be hosting it's annual "State of Grace" conference to celebrate women in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics). The four-day conference, which is organized by UAlbany's College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity (CEHC) Vice Dean Jennifer Goodall, is open to students, faculty, staff, and local professionals.
ALBANY, NY
speedsport.com

Sheppard Banks $53,000 At Fonda

FONDA, N.Y. — Matt Sheppard continued his dominant season of modified racing with a $53,000 triumph in Saturday night’s Fonda 200 sanctioned by the Short Track Super Series at Fonda Speedway. Sheppard took the lead on lap 135 and led the remainder of the 200-lap event to score...
FONDA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Two-time Tony Award winner to perform in Saratoga

Broadway star Beth Leavel will perform her new show, "It's Not About Me," at The Mansion of Saratoga on Thursday, September 22 at 8 p.m. The two-time Tony Award Winner recently starred as Miranda Priestly in the new musical adaptation of “The Devil Wears Prada,” which featured music by Elton John. She's won two Tony Awards, for "The Prom," and "The Drowsy Chaperone," respectively.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Westminster Hall architecture echoed in Glens Falls

On Warren Street, the Gothic influences present in St. Mary's - St. Alphonsus Regional Catholic School provide some of the most impressive architecture one will find in the city of Glens Falls - and that's just from the outside. Inside, proms, musicals and a lot more have been held for 90 years, in a grand hall recognizable to those paying attention to what's happening across the pond.
GLENS FALLS, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Black Dimensions in Art recreates history from Harlem to Albany

Black Dimensions in Art organized and gathered creatives of the African diaspora to recreate the iconic 1958 photo "A Great Day in Harlem." The group has been celebrating and supporting black artists for nearly 50 years and organized the recreated photo at the Stephen and Harriet Myers residence in Arbor Hill.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Albany man threatens women with handgun

An Albany man is accused of threatening two women with a loaded handgun. Albany police say they were called at noon on September 18 to an apartment on Park Ave. for an armed man inside. Police say they saw someone throw a loaded handgun out of a window upon arrival.
ALBANY, NY

