Hartselle, AL

Hartselle Enquirer

Priceville improves to 5-0 with a shutout at New Hope

NEW HOPE — Priceville shook off a slow start in the 40-0 region win on the road at New Hope this past Friday. The Bulldogs jumped out to a 7-0 lead when Mason Cartee scored on a three-yard run in the first quarter. Xander Gaines added a 48-yard touchdown run in the second quarter for a 14-0 lead at halftime.
NEW HOPE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Hartselle sweeps Cullman in volleyball and recognizes 2012 State Champs

HARTSELLE – It was a special night at Hartselle High School for the volleyball program. It started with a Lady Tigers sweep of the Cullman program. Hartselle defeated the Lady Bearcats’ varsity, junior varsity and freshman teams. It finished with the recognition of the 2012 Lady Tigers state championship team.
HARTSELLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Falkville bounces back with win over undefeated Hatton

FALKVILLE — Falkville bounced back from the disappointing loss at Tanner last week with a 21-6 win over undefeated Hatton this past Friday. The Blue Devils came out firing on all cylinders after last week’s slow start that cost them the game. “We started fast, which is something...
FALKVILLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Danville falls on the road at Madison Academy

MADISON – The Danville Hawks were defeated by Madison Academy 48-0 this past Friday to fall to 1-4 overall and 1-2 in 3A Region 7. The Hawks fell behind 7-0 on the opening kick when Madison Academy went 82 yards for a touchdown. The Mustangs scored 21 more first-quarter points to take a 28-0 lead into the second quarter.
DANVILLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Brewer picks up 21-7 road win at Lawrence Co.

MOULTON — Brewer hit the road this past Friday for a 5A Region 8 matchup with Lawrence County. The Patriots defeated the Red Devils 21-7 to earn their second consecutive road win. The last time they won two straight away from home was in 2018, when they won four...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Hartselle Jr. High girls’ cross country wins Fairview Invitational

FAIRVIEW – The Hartselle Jr. High girls’ cross country team won the Fairview Invitational last Saturday. Grace Goldman won the girls’ race with a time of 13:06, while teammate Kaylee Thigpen finished 7th with a time of 15:00. The girls’ team includes Katelyn Lawrence, Emily Davis, Lily...
HARTSELLE, AL
AL.com

Where are the 20 worst speed traps in Alabama?

Whatever you do, don’t speed through these Alabama towns. If you do, there’s a good chance you’ll pay for it. Alabama is packed with hundreds of small towns and cities, most with their own police departments. But it turns out very few crank out speeding tickets at a rate well beyond their size. These are those towns.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Archibald: Alabama wants you pulled over

This is an opinion column. Hillsboro is no Brookside. Nor is Town Creek or North Courtland. Police in those towns – as far as we can tell – don’t routinely stop people on technicalities to take their stuff, toss them in a cold cell or regularly tow cars and drop drivers on the roadside to find their way home.
HILLSBORO, AL
traveltasteandtour.com

Marshall, AL

A weekend at the lake can be as relaxing as a sunset and sip of something cool by the water, and a slow paddle through shaded back channels with only local wildlife to keep you company. Or it can be as rowdy as a pack of relatives piled onto a pontoon and spilling over onto tubes for an all-day, leave you sunburned adventure that you can’t wait to do all over again.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Morgan County Health Ratings Sept. 5-10

Union Hill Junior High School, 2221 Union Hill Road, Somerville, 79. Pure Food Town, 552 Highway 231, Lacey’s Spring, 90. Food-4-Less, 4110 Highway 231, Lacey’s Spring, 93. The Kitchen, 4177 Highway 231, Lacey’s Spring, 94. Webb’s Busy Bee, 1901 Sixth Avenue, SE, Decatur, 95. Lacey’s Spring...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Driver injured in accident at Talladega Short Track

LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — Lincoln Fire Department is investigating an accident where a car was overturned, leaving the driver trapped. According to LFD, crews arrived to Talladega Short Track and responded to calls of a driver that had overturned their car and was trapped. The patient was trauma alerted and flown to UAB via air.
LINCOLN, AL
WAAY-TV

Peach Cobbler Factory to host grand opening Saturday in Huntsville

It's finally happening. The Peach Cobbler Factory will open its first Alabama location this week in Huntsville. The grand opening will start noon Saturday at 7216 Bailey Cove Road SE. There will be prizes, samples and fun for everyone, the restaurant said in its announcement Monday. Celeste Otero, owner of...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Alabama Now

Man falls to death at Alabama waterfall park

Authorities in northeastern Alabama say a 70-year-old man fell to his death this weekend at a waterfall park. The man’s name hasn’t been released. DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson told AL.com that the man fell from a ledge at High Falls Park in Grove Oak on Saturday afternoon. He fell an estimated 40 to 60 feet (12 to 18 meters).
DEKALB COUNTY, AL

