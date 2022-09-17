Read full article on original website
Priceville improves to 5-0 with a shutout at New Hope
NEW HOPE — Priceville shook off a slow start in the 40-0 region win on the road at New Hope this past Friday. The Bulldogs jumped out to a 7-0 lead when Mason Cartee scored on a three-yard run in the first quarter. Xander Gaines added a 48-yard touchdown run in the second quarter for a 14-0 lead at halftime.
Hartselle sweeps Cullman in volleyball and recognizes 2012 State Champs
HARTSELLE – It was a special night at Hartselle High School for the volleyball program. It started with a Lady Tigers sweep of the Cullman program. Hartselle defeated the Lady Bearcats’ varsity, junior varsity and freshman teams. It finished with the recognition of the 2012 Lady Tigers state championship team.
Falkville bounces back with win over undefeated Hatton
FALKVILLE — Falkville bounced back from the disappointing loss at Tanner last week with a 21-6 win over undefeated Hatton this past Friday. The Blue Devils came out firing on all cylinders after last week’s slow start that cost them the game. “We started fast, which is something...
Danville falls on the road at Madison Academy
MADISON – The Danville Hawks were defeated by Madison Academy 48-0 this past Friday to fall to 1-4 overall and 1-2 in 3A Region 7. The Hawks fell behind 7-0 on the opening kick when Madison Academy went 82 yards for a touchdown. The Mustangs scored 21 more first-quarter points to take a 28-0 lead into the second quarter.
Volleyball notebook: Brewer picks up five wins while Danville wins Brooks Invitational
The Brewer Lady Patriots picked up five wins last week, including a 2-0 win over 3A No. 4 Danville. The Lady Hawks had a disappointing start to the week but finished by winning the 32-team Brooks Invitational. Brewer. The Lady Patriots defeated Danville 2-0 this past Friday. Cheyenne Lucas had...
Brewer picks up 21-7 road win at Lawrence Co.
MOULTON — Brewer hit the road this past Friday for a 5A Region 8 matchup with Lawrence County. The Patriots defeated the Red Devils 21-7 to earn their second consecutive road win. The last time they won two straight away from home was in 2018, when they won four...
Hartselle Jr. High girls’ cross country wins Fairview Invitational
FAIRVIEW – The Hartselle Jr. High girls’ cross country team won the Fairview Invitational last Saturday. Grace Goldman won the girls’ race with a time of 13:06, while teammate Kaylee Thigpen finished 7th with a time of 15:00. The girls’ team includes Katelyn Lawrence, Emily Davis, Lily...
Where are the 20 worst speed traps in Alabama?
Whatever you do, don’t speed through these Alabama towns. If you do, there’s a good chance you’ll pay for it. Alabama is packed with hundreds of small towns and cities, most with their own police departments. But it turns out very few crank out speeding tickets at a rate well beyond their size. These are those towns.
Archibald: Alabama wants you pulled over
This is an opinion column. Hillsboro is no Brookside. Nor is Town Creek or North Courtland. Police in those towns – as far as we can tell – don’t routinely stop people on technicalities to take their stuff, toss them in a cold cell or regularly tow cars and drop drivers on the roadside to find their way home.
traveltasteandtour.com
Marshall, AL
A weekend at the lake can be as relaxing as a sunset and sip of something cool by the water, and a slow paddle through shaded back channels with only local wildlife to keep you company. Or it can be as rowdy as a pack of relatives piled onto a pontoon and spilling over onto tubes for an all-day, leave you sunburned adventure that you can’t wait to do all over again.
Morgan County Health Ratings Sept. 5-10
Union Hill Junior High School, 2221 Union Hill Road, Somerville, 79. Pure Food Town, 552 Highway 231, Lacey’s Spring, 90. Food-4-Less, 4110 Highway 231, Lacey’s Spring, 93. The Kitchen, 4177 Highway 231, Lacey’s Spring, 94. Webb’s Busy Bee, 1901 Sixth Avenue, SE, Decatur, 95. Lacey’s Spring...
North Alabama seniors advance to state competition for Distinguished Young Women
Three high school seniors were selected Saturday to represent their schools in a state competition. The 2023 Distinguished Young Women of North Central Alabama scholarship program was held at Decatur High School. Seniors from schools in Lawrence, Limestone and Morgan counties showcased their talents and achievements in front of a...
Welcome to Speed Trap, Alabama: Where small towns turn into ‘little monsters’
Welcome to Speed Trap, Alabama. Thanks to the state’s dinosaur constitution and bass-ackward Legislature, there will always be speed traps in Alabama. In the Al.com series on Alabama speed traps, John Archibald dissects the problems that force small towns starved for funds to turn into “little monsters.”. LIST:...
Driver injured in accident at Talladega Short Track
LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — Lincoln Fire Department is investigating an accident where a car was overturned, leaving the driver trapped. According to LFD, crews arrived to Talladega Short Track and responded to calls of a driver that had overturned their car and was trapped. The patient was trauma alerted and flown to UAB via air.
Peach Cobbler Factory to host grand opening Saturday in Huntsville
It's finally happening. The Peach Cobbler Factory will open its first Alabama location this week in Huntsville. The grand opening will start noon Saturday at 7216 Bailey Cove Road SE. There will be prizes, samples and fun for everyone, the restaurant said in its announcement Monday. Celeste Otero, owner of...
Man falls to death at Alabama waterfall park
Authorities in northeastern Alabama say a 70-year-old man fell to his death this weekend at a waterfall park. The man’s name hasn’t been released. DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson told AL.com that the man fell from a ledge at High Falls Park in Grove Oak on Saturday afternoon. He fell an estimated 40 to 60 feet (12 to 18 meters).
Where Are They Now, Alabama? Antoine Dodson
"Where Are They Now, Alabama?" Takes a look back at the famous and infamous from Alabama with updates of where they are today. Follow me for more "Where Are They Now, Alabama?" in the future!
Elkmont man killed in Athens wreck
The troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency responded to a wreck outside of Athens on Saturday afternoon.
Jazz in the Park kicks off after first concert was canceled
After the first concert series was canceled due to weather, Jazz in the Park kicked off on it's second weekend.
Poll worker shortage? Alabama officials not concerned, but recruiting high students and others underway
Jill Boatwright’s advanced placement government class at Hokes Bluff High School will send about a two dozen or so students to the polls on Election Day, where they will work the computerized pollbooks, greet voters and hand out stickers. “It’s young people and adults, some over 60, interacting with...
