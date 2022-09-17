The Rankin College of Business at Southern Arkansas University will sponsor its annual Light for the Fight ceremony at 6 p.m. Monday, October 3 by the Blanchard Hall Fountain. Sponsored each year by the Business Student Advisory Council (BSAC) in the College of Business, the ceremony is to honor all of those who have battled cancer. This year’s ceremony will feature a guest speaker from the local cancer support group Steel Magnolias.

