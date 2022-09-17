ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
magnoliareporter.com

2022 Homecoming under way at Magnolia High School

This is Homecoming Week at Magnolia High School. Events begin at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Panther Stadium with cake and hot dogs for the student body. The Homecoming Bonfire starts at 8 p.m. The school will have a week of “Dress-Up” Day themes. Monday is “Neon.” Tuesday is “Anything But...
MAGNOLIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

SAU hangs with Harding for a half before falling to 1-2 in conference play

SEARCY -- Southern Arkansas trailed No. 7 Harding by just a touchdown at the break of Saturday night's Great American Conference matchup from First Security Stadium, but the host used a 10-play, 75-yard scoring drive in the third quarter for a 37-17 win. The Muleriders fall to 1-2 on the...
SEARCY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Kaylee Brooks 2022 Miss Columbia County Fair Queen

Kaylee Brooks won the Miss Columbia County Fair Queen Pageant on Monday night. Gabrielle Harrell was named Junior Miss Columbia County Fair Queen. Brooks, 20, of Magnolia, is the daughter of Stephanie Riedel. She is a student at Southern Arkansas University where she is in the nursing program. She was the recipient of the Windgate Nursing Foundation Scholarship.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

"Light for the Fight" ceremony October 3 at SAU's Blanchard Hall Fountain

The Rankin College of Business at Southern Arkansas University will sponsor its annual Light for the Fight ceremony at 6 p.m. Monday, October 3 by the Blanchard Hall Fountain. Sponsored each year by the Business Student Advisory Council (BSAC) in the College of Business, the ceremony is to honor all of those who have battled cancer. This year’s ceremony will feature a guest speaker from the local cancer support group Steel Magnolias.
MAGNOLIA, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arkadelphia, AR
City
Magnolia, AR
City
Texarkana, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
Magnolia, AR
Football
Magnolia, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas Football
City
Wynne, AR
Kait 8

Beatles at the Ridge returns to Northeast Arkansas

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - During the 1960s, the Beatles had to make an emergency landing while traveling between Dallas and New York, and Walnut Ridge was the closest airport. Beatles at the Ridge returned to Lawrence County on Saturday. The Liverpool Legends, who mainly perform in Branson, bring the...
WALNUT RIDGE, AR
Kait 8

Missing Paragould woman found safe

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A silver alert has been inactivated for a missing Paragould woman. According to Paragould dispatch, 73-year-old Diana Gaskill was found safe around 3:00 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20. According to a news release, the Paragould Police Department requested the alert for Diana Gaskill on Monday, Sept. 19.
PARAGOULD, AR
Tide 100.9 FM

Crimson Tide Sends Offer to Memphis Commit

Class of 2023 athlete Arion Carter has received an offer from the Alabama Crimson Tide. "After a great visit and conversation with Coach Saban I am extremely blessed to receive an offer from The University Of Alabama!!! @TNSelect7V7 @smyrnafootball @AlabamaFTBL," tweeted Carter. The Tenn., native was on an unofficial visit...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allen Jones
magnoliareporter.com

Lawrence Edward Jones

Lawrence Edward Jones, 54, of Magnolia passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Magnolia Regional Medical Center. Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia. Celebration of life services will be held noon Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Unity A.M.E. Church in Magnolia (Free Hope...
MAGNOLIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Louise Marie "Lou" Johnson

Louise Marie "Lou" Johnson, 69, of Magnolia, passed away Saturday, September 17th, 2022, at the Cottages of Wentworth Place in Magnolia. Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia. A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, September 24, 2022 at...
MAGNOLIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Dr. Raymond Cammack

Dr. Raymond Cammack, 79, of Magnolia died Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at the Claiborne Memorial Medical Center in Homer, LA. Dr. Cammack spent his life in the ministry and teaching. He received a doctor of education in mathematics. He was a professor of mathematics at Southern Arkansas University for 34 years.
MAGNOLIA, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
WREG

Ark. man located after leaving Memphis hospital: MPD

UPDATE on Sunday, 1:33 p.m. – Memphis Police have said they have located David Ward. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say an Arkansas man is missing after he left a Memphis hospital Saturday afternoon. Police say 61-year-old David Ward of West Memphis left Methodist University Hospital at around 3:49 p.m. Saturday. Ward reportedly has a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect wanted after fatal hit-and-run in Arkansas

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A suspect is wanted after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Wynne, Arkansas Saturday morning. Police said a black Ford Explorer struck a pedestrian on Mulberry Avenue around 9:15 a.m. The victim was airlifted to Regional One in Memphis where she later died. Police said the vehicle was last seen […]
WYNNE, AR
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas Heritage Museum looks at Old School Days

“Old School Days: Memories of Early Education in Columbia County” is the newest artifact exhibit at the South Arkansas Heritage Museum, 317 W. Main. The exhibit is on display Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through November 16. Admission to the public is $5.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 cases down in South Arkansas

COVID-19 active cases fell in the five-county area of South Arkansas on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new COVID-19 deaths in the area. Total Active Cases: 55, down three since Sunday. Total Recovered Cases: 6,167. Total Deaths: 114. COVID-19 Metrics for Union County. Total...
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
magnoliareporter.com

Melissa Miller completes 20 years with Peoples Bank

Melissa Miller was recognized by Peoples Bank recently for her 20 years of service. Miller is assistant vice president and head teller at the Main branch. "Melissa is a caring individual who does a great job of serving our customers and managing our main bank's customer service specialists. Her leadership, loyalty and dedication are very much appreciated. Working with her is a pleasure, and all of us at Peoples Bank wish Melissa a happy 20th anniversary," said Mary Fowler, CEO.
MAGNOLIA, AR
5newsonline.com

Arkansas State Police search for missing 73-year-old woman

PARAGOULD, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert with hopes of finding 73-year-old Diana Gaskill. According to reports, Gaskill was last seen in Paragould at 1301 E. Lake Street near E. Court Street & 14th Avenue. She was last seen on Monday afternoon and is described...
PARAGOULD, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy