2022 Homecoming under way at Magnolia High School
This is Homecoming Week at Magnolia High School. Events begin at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Panther Stadium with cake and hot dogs for the student body. The Homecoming Bonfire starts at 8 p.m. The school will have a week of “Dress-Up” Day themes. Monday is “Neon.” Tuesday is “Anything But...
SAU hangs with Harding for a half before falling to 1-2 in conference play
SEARCY -- Southern Arkansas trailed No. 7 Harding by just a touchdown at the break of Saturday night's Great American Conference matchup from First Security Stadium, but the host used a 10-play, 75-yard scoring drive in the third quarter for a 37-17 win. The Muleriders fall to 1-2 on the...
Kaylee Brooks 2022 Miss Columbia County Fair Queen
Kaylee Brooks won the Miss Columbia County Fair Queen Pageant on Monday night. Gabrielle Harrell was named Junior Miss Columbia County Fair Queen. Brooks, 20, of Magnolia, is the daughter of Stephanie Riedel. She is a student at Southern Arkansas University where she is in the nursing program. She was the recipient of the Windgate Nursing Foundation Scholarship.
"Light for the Fight" ceremony October 3 at SAU's Blanchard Hall Fountain
The Rankin College of Business at Southern Arkansas University will sponsor its annual Light for the Fight ceremony at 6 p.m. Monday, October 3 by the Blanchard Hall Fountain. Sponsored each year by the Business Student Advisory Council (BSAC) in the College of Business, the ceremony is to honor all of those who have battled cancer. This year’s ceremony will feature a guest speaker from the local cancer support group Steel Magnolias.
Magnolia School Board opens discussion about artificial turf for outdoor athletic facilities
The Magnolia School Board recently decided to study possible installation of artificial turf at the district’s football, baseball and softball fields. Much discussion around the community has gotten back to the board and it was addressed during the meeting. Board president Mike Waters said it’s estimated that turf for...
Beatles at the Ridge returns to Northeast Arkansas
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - During the 1960s, the Beatles had to make an emergency landing while traveling between Dallas and New York, and Walnut Ridge was the closest airport. Beatles at the Ridge returned to Lawrence County on Saturday. The Liverpool Legends, who mainly perform in Branson, bring the...
Missing Paragould woman found safe
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A silver alert has been inactivated for a missing Paragould woman. According to Paragould dispatch, 73-year-old Diana Gaskill was found safe around 3:00 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20. According to a news release, the Paragould Police Department requested the alert for Diana Gaskill on Monday, Sept. 19.
Crimson Tide Sends Offer to Memphis Commit
Class of 2023 athlete Arion Carter has received an offer from the Alabama Crimson Tide. "After a great visit and conversation with Coach Saban I am extremely blessed to receive an offer from The University Of Alabama!!! @TNSelect7V7 @smyrnafootball @AlabamaFTBL," tweeted Carter. The Tenn., native was on an unofficial visit...
Lawrence Edward Jones
Lawrence Edward Jones, 54, of Magnolia passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Magnolia Regional Medical Center. Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia. Celebration of life services will be held noon Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Unity A.M.E. Church in Magnolia (Free Hope...
Louise Marie "Lou" Johnson
Louise Marie "Lou" Johnson, 69, of Magnolia, passed away Saturday, September 17th, 2022, at the Cottages of Wentworth Place in Magnolia. Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia. A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, September 24, 2022 at...
Dr. Raymond Cammack
Dr. Raymond Cammack, 79, of Magnolia died Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at the Claiborne Memorial Medical Center in Homer, LA. Dr. Cammack spent his life in the ministry and teaching. He received a doctor of education in mathematics. He was a professor of mathematics at Southern Arkansas University for 34 years.
Popular Italian Eatery is Coming Back to Texarkana Soon!
In case you haven't heard, Texarkana is getting a new Italian restaurant on the Arkansas side of town soon!. Monjunis Italian Cafe and Grocery a popular eatery back in the 90s in Texarkana is returning to the former location of Copeland's just off I-30. Monjunis originated in the state of...
Ark. man located after leaving Memphis hospital: MPD
UPDATE on Sunday, 1:33 p.m. – Memphis Police have said they have located David Ward. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say an Arkansas man is missing after he left a Memphis hospital Saturday afternoon. Police say 61-year-old David Ward of West Memphis left Methodist University Hospital at around 3:49 p.m. Saturday. Ward reportedly has a […]
Suspect wanted after fatal hit-and-run in Arkansas
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A suspect is wanted after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Wynne, Arkansas Saturday morning. Police said a black Ford Explorer struck a pedestrian on Mulberry Avenue around 9:15 a.m. The victim was airlifted to Regional One in Memphis where she later died. Police said the vehicle was last seen […]
South Arkansas Heritage Museum looks at Old School Days
“Old School Days: Memories of Early Education in Columbia County” is the newest artifact exhibit at the South Arkansas Heritage Museum, 317 W. Main. The exhibit is on display Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through November 16. Admission to the public is $5.
COVID-19 cases down in South Arkansas
COVID-19 active cases fell in the five-county area of South Arkansas on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new COVID-19 deaths in the area. Total Active Cases: 55, down three since Sunday. Total Recovered Cases: 6,167. Total Deaths: 114. COVID-19 Metrics for Union County. Total...
Carnival rides, pageants, shows and food all part of Columbia County Fair and Livestock Show, starting Monday
Get ready for the excitement of the midway, carnival food, livestock and everything fun that goes along with the 85th Columbia County Fair & Livestock show Monday through Saturday. Fair Manager Kayle Whiddon said there is something for everyone at this year’s fair. Delicious food on the midway includes traditional...
Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office mourns the passing of Deputy Parker Cox
OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office has announced that their deputy, Parker Cox, has passed away due to a fatal accident that occurred on September 17, 2022. Deputy Cox started with the sheriff’s office in 2016 as a jailer and earned several roles in the community as a School Resource Officer […]
Melissa Miller completes 20 years with Peoples Bank
Melissa Miller was recognized by Peoples Bank recently for her 20 years of service. Miller is assistant vice president and head teller at the Main branch. "Melissa is a caring individual who does a great job of serving our customers and managing our main bank's customer service specialists. Her leadership, loyalty and dedication are very much appreciated. Working with her is a pleasure, and all of us at Peoples Bank wish Melissa a happy 20th anniversary," said Mary Fowler, CEO.
Arkansas State Police search for missing 73-year-old woman
PARAGOULD, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert with hopes of finding 73-year-old Diana Gaskill. According to reports, Gaskill was last seen in Paragould at 1301 E. Lake Street near E. Court Street & 14th Avenue. She was last seen on Monday afternoon and is described...
