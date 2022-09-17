ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca, PA

yourdailylocal.com

Warren Opens Region Schedule with Sweep of Grove City

WARREN, Pa. – It took Warren a few points to settle in, but once the Dragons got comfortable, they continued their impressive start to the season with a 3-0 win over visiting Grove City on Monday. The Eagles (3-2 overall, 0-1 Region 5) used a 6-0 run early in...
WARREN, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Lady Dragons Battle Past Harbor Creek

YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Warren’s girls’ soccer team weathered early pressure and battled its way to a 3-1 win over visiting Harbor Creek on Saturday. Georgie Bickling scored a pair of goals, including one on a penalty kick, and Leyna Irwin tacked on the third late in the second half to give the Dragons breathing room.
WARREN, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Warren Routs Rival Meadville

YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Warren’s offense erupted for 10 first-half goals and rolled to a 12-1 win over visiting Meadville on Monday. Georgie Bickling, four goals and an assist, and Ella Ordiway, two goals and three assists, led the attack. Leyna Irwin had two goals and two assists, while Meea Irwin added three goals.
MEADVILLE, PA
Hutch Post

Final Day of Kansas State Fair Sunday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The final day of the 2022 Kansas State Fair brings auto racing back to the Fairgrounds, with the Championship Dirt Track Auto Racing as the Sunday Grandstand activity. Car enthusiasts can also enjoy the Kansas State Fair Outdoor Auto Show by the Administration Building. A full...
KANSAS STATE
yourdailylocal.com

Caseys, Father & Daughter, Earn Black Belt Promotion

WARREN, Pa. – Two FTMA Karate members were recently promoted to 1st Degree Black Belt in Kaneda Goshin Jutsu. Kendra and Ryan Casey, father and daughter, underwent testing over several days to demonstrate their knowledge of basics and self-defense. Kendra has been studying since 2017 and Ryan since 2019. Testing was conducted by Fighting Tigers Martial Arts Master Instructor Kimio Nelson.
WARREN, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Spring Creek on Sunday

SPRING CREEK TWP, Pa. – A Corry man was killed after being struck by a vehicle while walking along the side of a road in Spring Creek Township on Sunday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. PSP-Corry said Curis R. Higby, 36 of Corry, was walking south on Picidilli Hill...
CORRY, PA
thesunflower.com

33 Emporia faculty terminated, WSU faculty responds at town hall

Emporia State has terminated 33 faculty members since Thursday, following the Kansas Board of Regent’s unanimous approval of ESU’s “Framework for Workforce Management” plan. The plan draws upon a KBOR policy that allows the termination of tenured faculty at state universities in Kansas. KBOR established this...
EMPORIA, KS
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Record breaking heat first, a fall turn on schedule

Summer is at full blast early this week. We already broke records Sunday afternoon and we are not finished as more are on par to break Monday and Tuesday. Highs well into the 90s and triple digits will be common. Southerly winds are pumping in from the south enabling the heat. The humidity is low but will increase as our next front approaches by mid-week.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Maxwell Wildlife Refuge holding Mountain Man Rendezvous

MCPHERSON COUNTY — Maxwell Wildlife Refuge located northeast of McPherson near Canton, Kansas, hosts the annual Mountain Man Rendezvous this weekend, September 23 to 25. The 3-day event features an 1800's re-enactment with Mountain Men, trappers, traders and flintknappers demonstrations located on the grounds of the Maxwell visitors/tour center. Experience life as it was on the Kansas prairie. There will be a black powder shoot, knife and hawk throws and archery each day.
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Record heat Tuesday, then big changes coming

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The unusual record heat is going to continue into Tuesday with highs around the century mark once again. Wichita’s record is 101, and that could be tied or broken by the end of the afternoon. Changes in the weather begin on Wednesday as the next...
WICHITA, KS
yourdailylocal.com

(VIDEO) 2022 Jakes Rocks Trail Fest Set for This Weekend

WARREN, Pa. – The 2022 Jakes Rocks Trail Fest will take place Sept. 23 – 25 at the Trails at Jakes Rocks and Kinzua Beach. Jim Decker, of the Warren County Chamber of Business and Industry, met with Your Daily Local at the trailhead to talk about the upcoming event. Register for the event here.
WARREN, PA
pittstate.edu

Hildebrands recognized as Honorary Family

It’s difficult for Chloe Hildebrand, a senior marketing and management major from Wichita, to remember a time her family wasn’t actively involved with Pittsburg State University. On Saturday, they were named this year’s Honorary Family as part of the Family Day football game and festivities. The PSU...
PITTSBURG, KS
KAKE TV

11-year-old boy critical after being hit by car in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Police say an 11-year-old boy has been hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by a car in west Wichita on Tuesday. The incident happened at around 7:40 a.m. on Central between Tyler and Ridge roads. Lt. Joseph Kennedy said the boy was on his bicycle in the crosswalk when and eastbound car struck him.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

2-year-old among 6 injured in crash near Benton

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Six people were injured, two critically in a two-vehicle crash late Friday afternoon near Benton, in western Butler County. An undersheriff with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office said the crash involved a pickup and an SUV near Southwest 30th Street and Southwest Prairie Creek Road, near Stearman Field.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Rod Run pre-registration deadline Sept. 26

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — There is just one week left to pre-register for the 2022 Rod Run in downtown Hutchinson coming up September 30 and October 1. Pre-Registration for the 2022 Rod Run closes on September 26 at midnight. You can still participate by registering in person the day of...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

One injured in Kingman apartment fire, residents lose everything

The organization's main fundraiser is set for Sept. 24. Little River won a top 10 matchup Thursday night over the Ell-Saline Cardinals after a second half offensive explosion. Kansas Food Bank, Bank of America hold food distribution event. Updated: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:54 PM CDT. In the effort between...
KINGMAN, KS
KWCH.com

Man injured in shooting south of downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Sunday night. Shortly before 9 p.m., officers responded to the call of a shooting in the 800 block of S. Market. They arrived on the scene to find a man in his 20s with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
WICHITA, KS

