Tension continues between Gov. Newsom and Gov. DeSantis

The feud is heating up between Florida Gov. Ron Desantis and California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

That's after Desantis used state money to pay for two flights of migrants to be dropped off in Martha's Vineyard on Wednesday.

"Those migrants are used as pons, to humiliate and dehumanize," Newsom said. "What Ron Desantis is doing is a disgrace. It's almost monstrous, and I say that not lightly."

On Friday, Massachusetts Republican Gov. Charlie Baker announced the migrants would be offered transportation to designated emergency shelters -- calling it a much-needed wake-up call for the Biden Administration.

During a press conference in Daytona Beach, DeSantis added even more fuel to the fire.

"The governor of California sent a letter to the Department of Justice saying you need to prosecute Texas and Florida governors, and all I can say is I think his hair gel was interfering with his brain function," he said.

Newsom replied to Desantis in a tweet, challenging him to debate the topic.

Republicans say they're fighting back against reckless border policies.