ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Tension continues between Gov. Newsom and Gov. DeSantis

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kf9Bs_0hz8f2HS00

The feud is heating up between Florida Gov. Ron Desantis and California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

That's after Desantis used state money to pay for two flights of migrants to be dropped off in Martha's Vineyard on Wednesday.

"Those migrants are used as pons, to humiliate and dehumanize," Newsom said. "What Ron Desantis is doing is a disgrace. It's almost monstrous, and I say that not lightly."

RELATED: 2 busloads of migrants dropped off near VP Harris' residence

On Friday, Massachusetts Republican Gov. Charlie Baker announced the migrants would be offered transportation to designated emergency shelters -- calling it a much-needed wake-up call for the Biden Administration.

During a press conference in Daytona Beach, DeSantis added even more fuel to the fire.

"The governor of California sent a letter to the Department of Justice saying you need to prosecute Texas and Florida governors, and all I can say is I think his hair gel was interfering with his brain function," he said.

Newsom replied to Desantis in a tweet, challenging him to debate the topic.

Republicans say they're fighting back against reckless border policies.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Texas State
Local
California Government
Local
Florida Government
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
55K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy