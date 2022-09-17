Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Pursuit leads to arrest; Fatal 4-wheeler crash; Social studies standard public hearing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, September 19. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Missouri man was arrested after a weekend traffic stop in Beresford. A teenager is dead after a four-wheeler collided with...
clayconews.com
KRISTI NOEM: Gevo Breaks Ground on Largest Economic Investment in State History in Lake Preston, South Dakota
PIERRE, SD – On Thursday, September 15th, 2022, Governor Kristi Noem announced that Gevo has broken ground on the largest economic investment in South Dakota history – a world-class sustainable fuel production facility in Lake Preston. "Businesses are choosing South Dakota because we are ‘Open for Business,’ and...
15-year-old killed in four-wheeler, semi crash in South Dakota
Preliminary crash information shows that a 2018 Polaris Sportsman 450 H.O. four-wheeler, driven by the 15-year-old male, was eastbound when it turned south onto 389th Avenue. The vehicle slid around the corner and into the path of a 2004 Peterbilt 379 semi-truck and trailer that was northbound on 389th Avenue.
dakotanewsnow.com
Teenager dies in four-wheeler accident
STICKNEY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person died Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash east of Stickney. The names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2018 Polaris Sportsman 450 H.O. four-wheeler was eastbound when...
KELOLAND TV
Plane incident near Ramona, sheriff’s office says
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A small plane pilot deployed the plane’s parachute and was able to land successfully in a field after a mechanical failure Monday morning in Lake County near Ramona, the county sheriff’s office said. The mechanical failure caused the Cirrus SR GTS’s engine...
KELOLAND TV
Highway 81 project will stop the water, officials say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It should be quite some time before flood waters threaten or reach South Dakota Highway 81 south of Arlington near Twin Lakes. South Dakota Highway 81 south of Arlington near Twin Lakes opened this week after a major road project was completed. The stretch...
