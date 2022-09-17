ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huron, SD

dakotanewsnow.com

Teenager dies in four-wheeler accident

STICKNEY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person died Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash east of Stickney. The names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2018 Polaris Sportsman 450 H.O. four-wheeler was eastbound when...
STICKNEY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Plane incident near Ramona, sheriff’s office says

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A small plane pilot deployed the plane’s parachute and was able to land successfully in a field after a mechanical failure Monday morning in Lake County near Ramona, the county sheriff’s office said. The mechanical failure caused the Cirrus SR GTS’s engine...
LAKE COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Highway 81 project will stop the water, officials say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It should be quite some time before flood waters threaten or reach South Dakota Highway 81 south of Arlington near Twin Lakes. South Dakota Highway 81 south of Arlington near Twin Lakes opened this week after a major road project was completed. The stretch...
ARLINGTON, SD

