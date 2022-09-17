Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
How golf is helping Catholic programs in western South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The 9th annual Bishop’s golf classic was held on Monday, September 19 at Arrowhead Country Club. The two-flight tournament has been one of the main fundraisers held by the Western South Dakota Catholic Foundation. The foundation provides many different programs that help out the...
KEVN
Biker killed in crash near Spearfish
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon on Highway 14A, five miles south of Spearfish. According to a release from the state Department of Public safety, the 43-year-old biker was heading west on the highway when he failed to negotiate a curve, running off the road. He later died at the hospital in Spearfish.
newscenter1.tv
Weekly weather outlook for September 19-24
RAPID CITY, S.D. – This upcoming week, we’ll see a slow transition into more typical fall weather. A hot day on Monday will give way to cooler temperatures for the rest for the week. Monday is also expected to have very low relative humidity along with some moderate...
newscenter1.tv
Central High School student Rowan Hibbard to audition on NBC’s The Voice
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City Area Schools announced that Central High School student Rowan Hibbard will be auditioning on NBC’s The Voice. Episodes of The Voice will air on Monday and Tuesday, and they will be available for streaming on Peacock TV. NewsCenter1 wishes Rowan good luck...
kotatv.com
Rainy conditions are expected for tonight into early Sunday morning
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Tonight, we will see temperatures fall into the 40s and 50s once again with a chance for isolated showers. As we move into Sunday, we could see rain and foggy conditions in the early morning hours. As we continue through the day, we will see skies gradual clearing with highs in the 70s and 80s.
KEVN
Chance of Strong Storms Today
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A moist and unstable airmass in place will contribute to the potential for strong storms this afternoon, mainly along and south of I-90. Heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty winds and hail will be possible with any of these storms. Saturday will be dry during the...
KELOLAND TV
Motorcyclist killed in Lawrence County crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One person was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon south of Spearfish. The Department of Safety says preliminary crash information shows that a Harley Davidson FLHRCI motorcycle was traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 14A when it entered the curve and left the roadway to the left.
gowatertown.net
Man dies in motorcycle crash in western South Dakota
SPEARFISH, S.D. – One person died Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle crash five miles south of Spearfish. A 43 year-old man was on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle that was westbound on U.S. Highway 14A when it entered a curve and left the roadway to the left. The man was thrown...
newscenter1.tv
Spearfish receives grant to finish rec path wayfinding project
SPEARFISH, S.D. — The Spearfish Community Foundation is providing $10,319 to the City of Spearfish to complete the wayfinding project on the recreational path from Salem Park north to Evans Park, and from City Park east to Exit 14. Parks and Recreation Director Tyler Ehnes explained the SCF reached...
newscenter1.tv
Watch a NC1 meteorologist try to complete the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office corrections test
RAPID CITY, S.D.- How many push-ups? Zero. Sit-ups? Zero. How long do I have to run? Just a short jog. Jail commanders and officers alike agree that a crunch is not a movement they perform often at work, so why test it? Instead, they set up an obstacle course, filled with tasks they’d actually face in their day-to-day jobs. Here’s what the parking garage fitness test looks like:
KELOLAND TV
Crews extinguish grass fire in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters have put out a 3-acre grass fire in Rapid City today. When the call came in at around 11 a.m., Fire Department crews were called to the scene. The fire was fast-moving and the Rapid City Police evacuated a hand full of homes...
newscenter1.tv
Someone put soap in the Roosevelt Swim Center hot tub
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Aquatics Division said Friday that someone put soap or shampoo into the Roosevelt Swim Center hot tub. After reviewing the footage they found out it was not a prank, but someone adding a solution to the water to accommodate for their sensitive skin.
newscenter1.tv
PHOTOS: Democratic candidates gather in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Pennington County Democrats hosted a mixer with Democratic candidates in Rapid City on Saturday. Local candidates for state House and Senate were in attendance, along with candidates for statewide office. State House Candidate David Hubbard (second from left), State Senate Candidate Nicole Heenan (center),...
KELOLAND TV
Man with gun robs Rapid City casino
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect after a casino robbery over the weekend. Police say a man came into the casino on the westside of the city, showed a gun and demanded cash from the employee. After getting the money, officers say the suspect took off out of the back of the business and ran away.
KELOLAND TV
Rapid city man sentenced on federal drug charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City man was sentenced to six years in federal prison on drug charges, the U.S. Attorney’s and Department of Justice in South Dakota said. Mark Twogood, 57, was sentenced on a conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance crime. Twogood and co-conspirators...
newscenter1.tv
Hideaway Hills sinkhole lawsuit overcomes legal milestone
A South Dakota judge awarded class certification on Thursday to 158 homeowners whose homes became worthless after a sinkhole opened up in the Hideaway Hills neighborhood of Black Hawk in 2020. This means that any of the homeowners who do not opt out will be represented in court together as...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Rapid City man faces multiple drug and domestic abuse charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police reported a Rapid City man in custody faces multiple drugs and domestic abuse-related charges after the victim’s family member notified the police. Officer Sam Clemens said the victim’s family member contacted police on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m., reporting her...
newscenter1.tv
Piedmont church hosts first-ever bicycle event for kids and families
PIEDMONT, S.D. – It was nothing but friendly competition and fun on wheels in Piedmont Sunday afternoon, as kids strolled through the church parking lot on two wheels. The Grace United Methodist Church held its first-ever bike rodeo for kids and families in the community. Bike rodeos are fun...
KEVN
Pine Ridge man sentenced to over 36 years in federal prison
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 30-year-old Pine Ridge man, Isaac Roubideaux, has been sentenced to 442 months in federal prison on eight charges including possession of a firearm and assault resulting in serious bodily injury. According to a Justice Department release, Roubideaux shot a man in the back as...
newscenter1.tv
Weifenbach says campaign platform is “doing the right thing for the right reasons”
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Former Rapid City Councilman Ron Weifenbach confirmed to NewsCenter1 that he will run for Rapid City Mayor. The Rapid City Journal first reported on Weifenbach’s intent to run back in March. Mayor Steve Allender recently announced he will not seek re-election to a fourth...
