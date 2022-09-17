ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee, KS

KCTV 5

4 injured in shooting in Blue Springs

Black women and girls celebrate their natural hair with annual photoshoot at Liberty Memorial. Confidence and celebration was at the center of KC Curly’s natural hair photoshoot on Saturday. Mill Valley shuts out Shawnee Mission Northwest 51-0 Updated: Sep. 17, 2022 at 5:58 AM UTC. |. The Jaguars improved...
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
Shawnee, KS
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Kansas Jayhawks’ stunning 3-0 start

The Kansas Jayhawks are off to a great start this year… in football!. Kansas went on the road and took down the Houston Cougars 48-30 on Saturday. The Jayhawks are now 3-0. And that’s a pretty huge deal when considering that they last won over three games in 2009 (when they went 5-7 under Mark Mangino), and when they last had a winning record in 2008 (8-5 under Mangino).
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

Oak Grove reeling after recent fentanyl overdoses

OAK GROVE, Mo. (KCTV) - Oak Grove High School has started the school year with four fentanyl overdoses. Three happened just in the last week. It’s an alarming trend that has much of the small-town community concerned. Carson Moppin was just 16 years old. He was one day away...
OAK GROVE, MO
KCTV 5

Off-ramp from SB I-35 at Lone Elm Road closed due to injury crash

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - One person suffered critical injuries Monday morning in a car crash just off I-35. The Olathe Police Department stated a utility truck rear-ended a semi-truck at Lone Elm Road, and that the utility truck driver was in critical condition. The off-ramp will be closed until further...
OLATHE, KS
KCTV 5

Pedestrian identified in Saturday I-435 crash

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas State Highway Patrol identified the pedestrian struck and killed Saturday night in a crash at I-435 west of State Line Road. According to the crash report, 27-year-old Reginae Chatmon was walking on the interstate in the fourth lane. A 2016 Ford F150 driven by a 75-year-old Olathe, Kansas, man was merging onto I-435 from State Line Road. While another vehicle was able to avoid the pedestrian, the crash report said the F150 was unable to stop and collided with Chatmon.
OLATHE, KS
KCTV 5

Pedestrian struck, killed on I-435 and State Line Road

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) --- One person has died after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 435 and State Line Road. The incident happened just before 8:15 p.m. on Saturday evening. Multiple lanes in the area are closed as a result. The identity of the individual has not been...
republic-online.com

Body identified as missing person Garrett Russell

LINN COUNTY – A body found Sept. 7 in a Linn County hay field just south of the Miami County line has been identified as missing person Garrett Russell. Linn County Sheriff Kevin Friend made the announcement in a news release Friday, Sept. 16, after forensics confirmed that the body was that of 30-year-old Russell from Lawrence.
LINN COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Two vehicle crash on I-70 leaves no injuries

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A two vehicle crash on westbound I-70 may cause brief delays for those traveling to the Kansas State football game. The crash near milepost 231 involved a semi and car, Kansas Highway Patrol’s Trooper Ben said on Twitter around 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Trooper Ben reminds people in the area to slow down […]
TOPEKA, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Overland Park makes way for new Phillips 66 near 123rd and Blue Valley Parkway

A Houston-based gas station chain is looking to open a new location in south Overland Park. Driving the news: The final development plan to convert an existing BP gas station near West 123rd Street and Blue Valley Parkway into a Phillips 66 gained unanimous approval from the Overland Park Planning Commission on its consent agenda last week.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
WIBW

27-year-old Kansas City woman dies after pickup hits her on I-435

LEAWOOD, Kan. (WIBW) - A 27-year-old Kansas City woman is dead after she was hit by a pickup truck along I-435 over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 76.1 on westbound I-435 - west of State Line Rd. - with reports of a fatality accident.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kansascitymag.com

10 things to do in KC this weekend, September 15-18

It’s hard to believe it’s that time of the year again when everything turns into pumpkin spice and things come alive at Louisburg Cider Mill. Starting this weekend, you can get your fall on. Venture through a ten-acre corn maze, explore ten acres of pumpkin patch glory, see a bee hive exhibit and let the kids loose on a giant swingset—there’s plenty to keep everyone entertained at the family farm. And you can’t forget the doughnuts and cider, hot or cold.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMZU

Two occupants report serious injuries after

BATES COUNTY, MO - A Belton resident was among the injured during a vehicle accident early Sunday. State troopers indicate Draven Wales was the driver of a vehicle that departed from the roadway off 52 Highway near 5001 Road, hitting an embankment. Wales and a passenger, Dereck Page of Nevada,...
BELTON, MO

