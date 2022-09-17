The Kansas Jayhawks are off to a great start this year… in football!. Kansas went on the road and took down the Houston Cougars 48-30 on Saturday. The Jayhawks are now 3-0. And that’s a pretty huge deal when considering that they last won over three games in 2009 (when they went 5-7 under Mark Mangino), and when they last had a winning record in 2008 (8-5 under Mangino).

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO