The news of the KCPD being investigated by the Department of Justice followed an indictment of a former Kansas detectiveCJ CoombsKansas City, KS
The Argyle Building built for commercial use in 1906 was repurposed into luxury apartments in 2014CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historical Belmont Hotel on Linwood Boulevard in Kansas City used to be home to the affluent in its early yearsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The 1925 building of the ACME Cleansing Company on Gillham Road in Kansas City was reborn in 2019CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs vs La Chargers: Winners and Losers from Week 2Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
KCTV 5
4 injured in shooting in Blue Springs
Black women and girls celebrate their natural hair with annual photoshoot at Liberty Memorial. Confidence and celebration was at the center of KC Curly’s natural hair photoshoot on Saturday. Mill Valley shuts out Shawnee Mission Northwest 51-0 Updated: Sep. 17, 2022 at 5:58 AM UTC. |. The Jaguars improved...
KCTV 5
Normally a basketball stronghold, Lawrence pumped for football as Jayhawks start 3-0
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – On a hot September Sunday the Simple Truth Campus ministry group consisting of KU alums and current students hit the field on campus for an intense game of flag football. A sport that for years hasn’t been a bright spot for the Jayhawks.
2 Positive takeaways from the Charger's week 2 loss to the Chiefs
Thankfully for Chargers fans, it's still very early in the season. Also, the Chargers showed a lot of good in their week 2 loss to the Cheifs. Here are the two biggest takeaways I took from the game.
Kansas Jayhawks’ most shocking stat after best start to season since 2007
The Kansas Jayhawks are 3-0 this season after wins against Tennessee Tech, West Virginia, and Houston. This three-game stretch is Kansas’ best start to begin a season since 2007 when the Jayhawks started the season 11-0. In week 1, Kansas blew out Tennesse Tech, 56-10. The following week, Kansas...
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to Kansas Jayhawks’ stunning 3-0 start
The Kansas Jayhawks are off to a great start this year… in football!. Kansas went on the road and took down the Houston Cougars 48-30 on Saturday. The Jayhawks are now 3-0. And that’s a pretty huge deal when considering that they last won over three games in 2009 (when they went 5-7 under Mark Mangino), and when they last had a winning record in 2008 (8-5 under Mangino).
College Gameday did not pick Kansas, and the internet is mad.
There were a lot of Kansas Jayhawk fans angry after College Gameday snubbed Lawrence. But the rest of country joined in on the reactoons
Kansas Jayhawks Receiving Votes in AP Top 25 Football Poll
KU is mentioned in the media poll for the first time since 2009.
KCTV 5
'The Monarch Watch,' aimed at protecting monarch butterflies, marks 30 years
Fall weather forecast: Will Kansas City's hot summer impact your fall plans?. We are just days away from the autumn equinox and it’s still feeling a lot like summer out there. What can we look forward to this upcoming season? Our team of meteorologists got out and about to deliver our fall forecast.
KCTV 5
Oak Grove reeling after recent fentanyl overdoses
OAK GROVE, Mo. (KCTV) - Oak Grove High School has started the school year with four fentanyl overdoses. Three happened just in the last week. It’s an alarming trend that has much of the small-town community concerned. Carson Moppin was just 16 years old. He was one day away...
KCTV 5
Off-ramp from SB I-35 at Lone Elm Road closed due to injury crash
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - One person suffered critical injuries Monday morning in a car crash just off I-35. The Olathe Police Department stated a utility truck rear-ended a semi-truck at Lone Elm Road, and that the utility truck driver was in critical condition. The off-ramp will be closed until further...
Olathe crash involving utility truck, semi leaves one with critical injuries
One person is in critical condition after a Tuesday morning crash in Olathe.
KCTV 5
Pedestrian identified in Saturday I-435 crash
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas State Highway Patrol identified the pedestrian struck and killed Saturday night in a crash at I-435 west of State Line Road. According to the crash report, 27-year-old Reginae Chatmon was walking on the interstate in the fourth lane. A 2016 Ford F150 driven by a 75-year-old Olathe, Kansas, man was merging onto I-435 from State Line Road. While another vehicle was able to avoid the pedestrian, the crash report said the F150 was unable to stop and collided with Chatmon.
KCTV 5
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-435 and State Line Road
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) --- One person has died after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 435 and State Line Road. The incident happened just before 8:15 p.m. on Saturday evening. Multiple lanes in the area are closed as a result. The identity of the individual has not been...
republic-online.com
Body identified as missing person Garrett Russell
LINN COUNTY – A body found Sept. 7 in a Linn County hay field just south of the Miami County line has been identified as missing person Garrett Russell. Linn County Sheriff Kevin Friend made the announcement in a news release Friday, Sept. 16, after forensics confirmed that the body was that of 30-year-old Russell from Lawrence.
Fall festivals in the Kansas City area you won’t want to miss
Whether you're in Kansas or Missouri, here are 11 upcoming fall events you won't want to miss in the Kansas City area.
Two vehicle crash on I-70 leaves no injuries
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A two vehicle crash on westbound I-70 may cause brief delays for those traveling to the Kansas State football game. The crash near milepost 231 involved a semi and car, Kansas Highway Patrol’s Trooper Ben said on Twitter around 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Trooper Ben reminds people in the area to slow down […]
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park makes way for new Phillips 66 near 123rd and Blue Valley Parkway
A Houston-based gas station chain is looking to open a new location in south Overland Park. Driving the news: The final development plan to convert an existing BP gas station near West 123rd Street and Blue Valley Parkway into a Phillips 66 gained unanimous approval from the Overland Park Planning Commission on its consent agenda last week.
WIBW
27-year-old Kansas City woman dies after pickup hits her on I-435
LEAWOOD, Kan. (WIBW) - A 27-year-old Kansas City woman is dead after she was hit by a pickup truck along I-435 over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 76.1 on westbound I-435 - west of State Line Rd. - with reports of a fatality accident.
kansascitymag.com
10 things to do in KC this weekend, September 15-18
It’s hard to believe it’s that time of the year again when everything turns into pumpkin spice and things come alive at Louisburg Cider Mill. Starting this weekend, you can get your fall on. Venture through a ten-acre corn maze, explore ten acres of pumpkin patch glory, see a bee hive exhibit and let the kids loose on a giant swingset—there’s plenty to keep everyone entertained at the family farm. And you can’t forget the doughnuts and cider, hot or cold.
KMZU
Two occupants report serious injuries after
BATES COUNTY, MO - A Belton resident was among the injured during a vehicle accident early Sunday. State troopers indicate Draven Wales was the driver of a vehicle that departed from the roadway off 52 Highway near 5001 Road, hitting an embankment. Wales and a passenger, Dereck Page of Nevada,...
