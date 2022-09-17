ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passports, money, stamps: How these royal symbols will change following the queen's death.

By Karina Zaiets and Ramon Padilla, USA TODAY
In the U.K., Queen Elizabeth II looks at you from banknotes, stamps, coins and souvenir shops. Her royal cypher is on medals, warrants and uniforms. Now, after her record-breaking reign, some of this is going to change.

Banknotes and coins

All 29 billion coins in circulation in the U.K. have Queen Elizabeth's portrait on them. The most recent design dates from 2015 , when she was 88 years old. It was the fifth coin portrait created during her reign. The Royal Mint, responsible for manufacturing and issuing coins, has not yet said how or when it will start issuing coins with King Charles III's head on them. However, it's likely that the queen's coins will remain in circulation for years.

A similar phase-in occurred in 2017, when the Royal Mint began issuing a new 12-sided pound coin. The coin circulated at the same time as the old round-shaped £1 for six months before the latter lost its status as legal tender.

There are more than 4.7 million banknotes in circulation in the U.K., worth £82 billion ($95 billion), according to the Bank of England . All of them have Queen Elizabeth's portrait , the first monarch to be featured on Bank of England banknotes. The new money is likely to be introduced gradually. The notes featuring the queen will remain legal tender, according to the bank's statement.

Currencies outside the UK

At one time, Queen Elizabeth II appeared on at least 33 different currencies, more than any other monarch, a record noted by Guinness World Records .

While some countries, including Canada and Australia, still feature the queen on their currency, others have long stopped putting her face on their notes. After Jamaica gained independence from Britain in 1962, its central bank replaced the queen on banknotes with portraits of national heroes. Trinidad and Tobago replaced the queen's portrait with a coat of arms after it became a republic.

Mailboxes

The royal cypher combines a monarch’s initials and title; this can either be stand-alone letters or entwined, like a monogram. The queen's ‘EIIR’ cypher stands for ‘Elizabeth II Regina’. "Regina" translates to "queen," from Latin. King Charles appeared to showcase his cypher on a tie pin during his proclamation, which featured the letters "CR," C standing for "Charles" and R for "Rex," Latin for "king," intertwined with a crown on top.

Thousands of postboxes around the U.K. bear the royal cypher. When the monarch changes, old boxes with the cypher of the previous monarch aren't replaced, but new boxes with the new cypher are added to those in use. Some postboxes with King George VI’s GR cypher remain today , 70 years after his reign. All future postboxes will bear the cypher of King Charles III.

Stamps

The image of the queen that appears on the majority of U.K. postage was designed by Arnold Machin. The stamp was first issued in 1967 and has remained in use since. This design is thought to be the most reproduced work of art in history. In 2017, Royal Mail estimated the Machin portrait had been reprinted more than 220 billion times around the world. Elizabeth's royal cypher is also used in the watermark of stamps.

Medals

The royal cypher also appears on medals, such as the Distinguished Service Cross and the Royal Red Cross .

Royal staff, police , the Yeoman Warders that guard the Tower of London, and the military have the cypher on their uniforms as well.

Royal warrants

A royal warrant is granted to recognize people or companies that have regularly supplied goods or services to the queen, her husband, her first-born son or their households. There are currently more than 800 royal warrant holders . These businesses enjoy the right to display the royal coat of arms. Warrant holders include Cartier , Burberry and Samsung .

Passports

On their opening page, British passports contain the words : “Her Britannic Majesty’s Secretary of State requests and requires in the name of Her Majesty all those whom it may concern allow the bearer to pass freely without let or hindrance and to afford the bearer such assistance and protection as may be necessary.” "Her" will need to be changed to "his". Her Majesty's Passport Office will become His Majesty's Passport Office.

The queen is also mentioned in messages on the front page of passports from Canada, Australia and other Commonwealth nations.

Anthem

The British National Anthem in its current form dates to 1745. The national anthem's words will need to be switched from “God save our gracious Queen” to “God save our gracious King.”

