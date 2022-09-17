Read full article on original website
Related
WJFW-TV
Travel Wisconsin predicts the peak fall foliage throughout the state.
(WJFW) - The first day of fall is Thursday, and Travel Wisconsin has released the forecast for the peak colors around the state. Rhinelander is currently at 15% and the estimated week of the peak for the fall foliage is during the 1st week of October. Minocqua is at 20% and peak is expected to be during the 4th week of September.
WSAW
Two Portage County businesses compete in “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” contest
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Voting is now open for Wisconsin residents to vote for their favorite “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin”. Two businesses in Stevens Point are eyeing the prize. Bringing forward their best products to compete in the seventh annual contest. Sunset Point Winery entered with their...
Video captures fight between Wausau East student and teacher
Wausau school officials are reviewing what they describe as a “concerning incident” between a student and teacher at East High School. In a news release, the Wausau School District announced an investigation is underway. No additional information was released in order to protect the student, officials said. As...
WJFW-TV
Stevens Point holds anaphylaxis training course to help raise awareness
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WJFW) - Anaphylaxis is a severe allergic reaction requires immediate medical attention. At the Stevens Point Fire Department, they held an hour class to inform people of the danger. "It happens very quickly a lot of time patients do not know what’s going to happen you can be allergic to anything at any time," said Dr. Lenard Markman.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJFW-TV
UWSP celebrating the inauguration of Dr. Thomas Gibson
STEVENS POINT (WJFW) - University of Wisconsin Stevens Point (UWSP) will celebrate the inauguration of Dr. Thomas Gibson becoming the 15th chancellor of UWSP on Fri, Sept. 23. Dr. Gibson became the chancellor back in Jan., 2021, though the ceremony was postponed because of the pandemic. It will include all the pomp of Commencement and feature several UW leaders plus a memorable talk by Dr. Gibson.
onfocus.news
UTV Crash Reported in Wood County
WOOD COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – On 09/16/22 at 1:50PM, The Wood County Dispatch Center received a 911 call of a UTV rollover accident at the intersection on CTH Zand Hillcrest Ave in the Township of Saratoga, Wood County. Upon investigation, speed and alcohol are believed to be factors involved...
Eau Claire Police identify homicide victim killed Saturday
Police identified the Altoona resident killed in an apparent homicide Saturday afternoon.
wiproud.com
Wisconsin woman gives wrong name after arrest, encouraged teenage sister to drink & drive
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – Following a police chase in Racine County that reached speeds over 100 mph, two women from northeast Wisconsin are facing multiple charges. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, on September 19 around 2:30 a.m. deputies saw a vehicle driving on I-94 near Spring Street at 107 mph. Even though authorities tried a traffic stop, the vehicle continued driving at speeds over 100 mph.
IN THIS ARTICLE
onfocus.news
Ryan Duxbury, Wisconsin Rapids and University of Minnesota-Duluth Grad, Roseville(MN) Police Officer, Nominated for First Responder of the Year Award
Ryan Duxbury, a graduate of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School and the University of Minnesota-Duluth, and police officer for the Roseville(MN) Police Department, has been nominated as a first responder of the year. Duxbury’s nomination is part of MN100Oktoberfest.com’s efforts to benefit the MN100 Club. The mission of the fundraising...
cwbradio.com
ATV Crash in Wood County
The Wood County Dispatch Center received a 911 call of a UTV rollover accident at the intersection on CTH Z and Hillcrest Ave in the Township of Saratoga, Wood County. Upon investigation, speed and alcohol are believed to be factors involved in the accident. The Wood County Sheriff's Department was...
'Dangerous' suspect who prompted shelter-in-place in western Wisconsin is located
The Wisconsin man whose alleged actions prompted a shelter-in-place warning in Chippewa County on Friday night was located by authorities over the weekend. Chad Myszka was identified as the subject that prompted a search and a warning message instructing residents to lock their windows and secure their vehicles. T?he Chippewa County Sheriff's Office said he was "dangerous."
WJFW-TV
Car crash suspect captured in Marathon County
CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WJFW) - A man responsible for a high speed chase Friday is in custody. The chase began in Chippewa County and ended in Marathon County, when the driver, Chad Myszka, 20, crashed his vehicle along Hwy. 29. Three vehicles were involved in the crash and both Myszka and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tomahawkleader.com
Gleason boy dead, one arrested following head-on crash on State Hwy. 17 in Town of Merrill
TOWN OF MERRILL – A Gleason boy is dead and four others were injured in a two-car crash in the Town of Merrill on Saturday, Sept. 17. According to a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol, at 7:22 p.m., a Dodge Ram operated by John J. Lahti, 41, of Merrill, was traveling southbound on State Hwy. 17 near Sunset Rd. in the Town of Merrill when it crossed the centerline into the northbound lane and collided head-on with a northbound Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Thomas J. Skaar, 41 of Gleason, and occupied by passengers Leah M. Skaar, 37, of Gleason; a female, 9, of Gleason; and a male, 8, of Gleason.
Shelter in place warning issued for Chippewa County in Wisconsin
WHEATON, Wis. -- Authorities in Chippewa County are asking residents in Wheaton, Wisconsin, to shelter in place while authorities search for a man they say is dangerous.People in the area east of County Highway T and south of Highway 29 are told to stay inside, lock all doors and windows, and secure their cars.Officials say the man is possibly wearing a red and white shirt. Police encourage anyone in the area who sees someone suspicious to call 911.
spmetrowire.com
Two local businesses earn ‘Coolest Thing in Wisconsin’ nomination
Voting for the 7th annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin Contest is now open. Two companies from Portage Co. are among the 125 nominees. Sunset Point Winery, 1201 Water St. in Stevens Point, was nominated for its new wine pouches. The winery debuted its collapsable pouches earlier this year. Winery...
Flags to fly at half-staff to honor former Eau Claire County Sheriff who died unexpectedly
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WKBT) — Flags will fly at half-staff Tuesday to honor former Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer. According to a Facebook post from Eau Claire County, Gov. Tony Evers authorized flags to be lowered at half-staff Tuesday. Sheriff Cramer died unexpectedly September 13. Chippewa Valley Cremation...
wis.community
Gunshot wound death in Eau Claire
According to the Eau Claire Police Department, officers responded to a call of multiple gunshots at 12:12 this morning at the intersection of Bergen and Bellevue Avenue. Upon arrival, the officers found a male subject with a gunshot wound and had them transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
WSAW
‘Kelly Castle’ draws thousands to Tomahawk
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - The gates to ‘Kelley Castle’ in Tomahawk open one weekend a year to the public. Sunday the 18th, the last day open in 2022, drew in thousands of visitors. “Probably had two thousand visitors by noon yesterday,” said Pete Kelley, the owner and builder...
WSAW
1 killed in overnight motorcycle crash in Wood County
WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - One person has died after a car collided with a motorcycle early Friday morning near Port Edwards. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash around 2:30 a.m. on State Highway 54 near Green Grove Lane. Investigators said the motorcycle was traveling west...
onfocus.news
Wisconsin Governor Candidate Tim Michels to Host Meet and Greet in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On Monday, September 19 at 3:30 PM, Tim Michels (Republican Gubernatorial candidate) will speak to the members of the Wood County Republican Party, the Clark County Republican Party, the Wood County Tea Party, and the Liberty Caucus of the Wisconsin Republican group, according to Wood County Republican Party Mike Derrie, Chairman of the Wood County Republican Party.
Comments / 0