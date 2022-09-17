Read full article on original website
Michigan Farm Bureau endorses Tudor Dixon for governor
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan's republican candidate for governor, Tudor Dixon, earned an endorsement Monday from the Michigan Farm Bureau's political action committee. Dixon's positions on state regulation, energy, and education are farmer-friendly, according to the committee. Dixon promised to support Michigan farmers at a rally in Kent County...
Over 20 citations issued for swimming on red flag days in South Haven
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — People could face fines of $1,000 in South Haven for swimming under red flag conditions, according to South Haven police. Within a four-month period in summer 2022, officers issued a total of 31 citations, 27 for swimming when a red flag is waving indicating dangerous water, Chief Natalie Thompson said.
Allegan County Fair breaks attendance record with popular performers
ALLEGAN, Mich. — Allegan County Fair broke records Saturday. Through the lens: Allegan County Fair bring fun and entertainment. Over 318,000 people attended the record-breaking weekend, according to Saree Miller, executive director of the Allegan County Fair. Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias and Sam Hunt with Travis Denning performed in the...
Two killed in Grand Rapids crash involving motorcycle
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two people were killed in a crash involving a motorcycle and a car in Grand Rapids around 11:00 Saturday night. The crash happened at the intersection of E. Fulton and College Ave, Grand Rapids police said. The car was making a turn when the motorcycle...
Veteran artists showcase work during ArtPrize in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Artwork is on display by local veterans this week at ArtPrize in Grand Rapids. Kent County Veterans Services put together an exhibit in Veterans Memorial Park. On display will be 22 pieces by 22 different artists. Artwork: Grand Rapids Art Prize is back, featuring art...
Kalamazoo drops plans to install biofilter near Graphic Packaging facility
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The city of Kalamazoo dropped its plans to help fix toxic sewer gas around a Graphic Packaging facility in Kalamazoo's northside, Public Services Director James Baker said. Bids to install a biofilter to lessen the odorous gas were millions more than budgeted for, forcing the city...
Four shot at a party in West Michigan
Four people were shot at a party in Ottawa County early Sunday morning, including two Grand Valley State University students. Shots rang out near the Canvas Apartments on 48th Avenue in Allendale Township when deputies were dispatched to the area for reports of a loud party, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
Police investigating death at a Grand Rapids park
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was discovered dead inside Fish Ladder Park in Grand Rapids Monday night, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. Detectives are investigating the death. Police said the man was discovered around 11:45 p.m. The cause of death was not immediately apparent, police said.
Guns seized during Kalamazoo traffic stop
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police arrested three Kalamazoo residents after pulling over a vehicle for a traffic violation Monday night, according to Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. An officer witnessed a traffic violation and pulled the vehicle over on East Michigan Avenue near Harrison Street around 11:30 p.m., police said.
2-year-old dies in Battle Creek drive-by shooting
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A suspect drove by a Battle Creek home Monday morning, shooting and killing a 2-year-old, police said. Kai Rowan Turner, 2, was shot on Cliff Street, near Douglas Street, around 2:20 a.m., according to the Battle Creek Police Department. Officers marked at least 10 bullet holes in the multi-family home.
Suspect in custody after firing shots at deputies during St. Joseph County standoff
MENDON, Mich. — A man is now in custody after an hours long standoff Saturday night in Mendon. St. Joseph County deputies responded to a call for domestic violence around 9 Saturday night at a home near Mendon Elementary School, according to Mark Lillywhite, sheriff. Standoff: Possibility of live...
Otsego city leaders honor life of late mayor Cyndi Trobeck
OTSEGO, Mich. — City leaders in Otsego celebrated the life of late mayor Cyndi Trobeck Monday with a resolution of appreciation. Commissioners gave Cyndi's husband, Gary Trobeck, a key to the city in her name. "I don't know how I got so lucky to marry such an amazing woman...
"A serious misstep:" Former Kalamazoo Twp. battalion chief's attorney speaks out
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A botched investigation into harassment allegations at the Kalamazoo Township Fire Department has led to the firing of two of the department's top leaders. An independent investigation showed Chief David Obreiter and Battalion Chief Matt Mulac mishandled harassment allegations brought to their attention. The investigation revealed...
Michigan railroad officials push for safety as U.S. strike averted
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Railroad works across the nation have their fingers crossed that a tentative deal made with President Joe Biden's administration is secured. This comes after a freight-rail strike threatened to shut down service on commuter rail services across the country. This included train services in the nation's capital.
Kalamazoo man arrested after throwing Molotov cocktail at KDPS cruiser
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 30-year-old man from Kalamazoo was seen throwing a Molotov cocktail at an unoccupied Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety cruiser Saturday near East Walnut Street, according to police. The suspect then fled on foot, according to witnesses who reported the suspect. Once officers arrived on scene,...
Deputies look for man who pulled a gun at a Battle Creek gas station
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Deputies search for a man who allegedly pointed a gun at another individual at a Battle Creek gas station Monday, according to authorities. The two got into an argument about driving while at the Sunoco gas station on 20th Street around 1:20 p.m., according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.
Grand Rapids residents turn in nearly 300 firearms in gun buyback program
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids residents turned in twice as many firearms at Saturday's gun buyback event than what was turned in during the city's first two events combined, according to city officials. The city police department teamed up with Safe Alliances for Everyone, also known as SAFE...
