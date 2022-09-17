ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot start to the weekend; Storms and showers possible early next week

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

  • Great weekend, warm and dry
  • Showers and storms Monday
  • Last 90 degree day of summer next week

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Few clouds and warmer with lows in the mid to lower 60s.

SUNDAY: A great end to the weekend. Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Kirstie Zontini says highs will be in the upper 80s. It will feel a little muggier. Clouds increase at night. There will be a few showers or storms going into Monday morning.

MONDAY: A few showers or storms are expected early. Highs in the upper 80s. Sun and clouds through afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S3YsU_0hz8WBt100

TUESDAY: A great day. Sunny and dry. Highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid! We could see a 90-degree day on the last day of summer.

THURSDAY: Fall begins! Sun and clouds with highs in the low 80s. A few showers are possible.

#Hot Start#Storm Center 7#Cox Media Group
