Porterville, CA

Granite Hills presents its coach with milestone in victory over Centraal Union

By Ramon Scott
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

The Granite Hills football team made its head coach look pretty good on Friday night.

After admittedly a shaky week of practice, the ninth-ranked Eagles (4-1) claimed a 73rd career victory for their current mentor — Kellan Cobbs — following their well-executed 42-7 win over the visiting Central Spartans (2-2).

That milestone would put him one victory ahead of Paul Wargo, who guided Granite Hills from 1978-87.

"We had a funky start to the week so we couldn't really practice the first two days, but I hope the guys don't get any ideas," Cobbs said. "Our defense is leading us flying around and making plays. But we have a three-headed monster at running back. They all can go the distance when they touch it."

Granite Hills took a 7-0 lead on just its third play from scrimmage when senior Zak Darling burst up the seam and raced 55 yards for a touchdown 2:35 into the contest.

The Eagles extended their lead to 14-0 on a 19-yard touchdown pass reception in the back left side of the end zone by senior Colin Riley from senior quarterback Parlan Sanders.

Then the Spartans decided to give the game away to the Eagles when they botched a handoff on a running play on consecutive possessions in their own territory.

Granite Hills quickly capitalized on both miscues and turned them into scores. Derek Ibarra and Tyler Bertalan were credited with the recoveries.

Maxwell Turner turned in the first of the sudden back-to-back scores with a 6-yard run at the 9:34 mark of the second quarter, then Joaquin Thomas Jr. was on the receiving end of a 3-yard pass from Sanders to give the Eagles a 28-0 lead midway through the second quarter.

The Spartans were able to get on the scoreboard just 2 1/2 minutes later with a swift drive that resulted in a 29-yard touchdown reception by sophomore Sergio Garcia from senior quarterback Damien Rodriguez.

Central made its best effort to climb back into the game midway through the third quarter when it pushed the ball to the Eagle 1-yard line, but Granite Hills came up with a a pair of goal line stops for a turnover on downs.

The Eagles put the game out of reach on the ensuing 99-yard drive when sophomore Isaiah "Pablo" Jackson ran through his blockers for a 55-yard touchdown with seven minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Darling would add an 8-yard score with 4:28 left in the third quarter for the final margin.

Easton Peterson had a diving interception in the end zone to stop an earlier Spartan drive in the third quarter.

"Our offense put up a lot of points but our defense made the tackles and got the turnovers and it was a good win," Peterson said. "Coach (Cobbs) is a great guy and a great coach. I'm glad we could play well for him in this game. We love him."

Scott is a freelance writer.

Granite Hills 42, Central Union 7

Central Union 0 7 0 0 — 7

Granite Hills 7 21 14 0 — 42

GH — Darling 55 run (Petrich kick)

GH — Riley 3 pass from Sanders (Petrich kick)

GH — Turner 6 run (Petrich kick)

GH — Thomas Jr 3 pass from Sanders (Petrich kick)

CU — Garcia 29 pass from D. Rodriguez (M. Rodriguez kick)

GH — Jackson 55 run (Petrich kick)

GH — Darling 8 run (Petrich kick)

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune

Comments / 0

San Diego Union-Tribune

