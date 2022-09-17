ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nanticoke, PA

H.S. Football: Wyoming Area plows past Nanticoke Area for second win

By Paul Sokoloski For Times Leader
Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZzkZo_0hz8Vv0s00
Wyoming Area’s Michael Crane (23) returns a fumble for a touchdown as Gage Speece (12) and James Hizynski (11) follow him to the end zone. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

NANTICOKE — The pile of Nanticoke Area defenders put up a roadblock, apparently stopping a running play for minimal gain to the point where just about everyone in the stadium figured the play was stopped.

Only Aaron Crossley kept pushing it.

And pushing.

And pushing, until that pile had dissipated and he was the only one left standing.

In the end zone.

That 9-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter Friday exemplified both the will and power of Crossley and the Warriors, who muscled their way past Nanticoke Area during a 26-13 victory that suddenly left Wyoming Area at .500 and full of hope.

“It feels great, after losing those games we didn’t really want to lose,” said Crossley, who finished with 129 rushing yards on his three-touchdown night to help the Warriors snap a two-game losing streak and move past last week’s 49-7 loss to Crestwood to even up their record at 2-2 on the season. “We still have work to do, though.”

Apparently, the bullish running back doesn’t know how to stop working.

Or quit.

With the Warriors holding a 6-0 lead thanks to Michael Crane’s fumble recovery and 23-yard return in the first quarter, Crossley turned a straight-ahead running play destined to go nowhere into a bulldozing 9-yard scoring surge by pushing a gang of defenders backwards, giving Wyoming Area a 12-0 lead and while leaving the crowd at Nanticoke Area High School amazed.

“Coming up, growing up and playing football, I’ve always been a runner who wasn’t very agile,” Crossley said. “So I just kept going, moving my legs and they kept sliding off.”

Still, Nanticoke Area kept sticking around.

Zach Fox slipped away for an 81-yard touchdown run to pull the Trojans within 12-7 right after Crossley’s first touchdown run and Ashton Brozusky powered for an 11-yard touchdown run on a fullback dive as Nanticoke Area closed within 18-13 in the final seconds of the third quarter.

But Crossley had answers for each Nanticoke Area score.

Crossley’s 15-yard touchdown run around left end sent Wyoming Area into halftime with an 18-7 lead.

“Based on previous history, we didn’t expect this kind of game with Nanticoke,” Crossley said. “But everybody we play now, the game’s going to be tough. We just have to play every one like it’s Week 9 against Southern Columbia.”

And when Nanticoke Area’s second score threatened to take the game down to the wire, Crossley toughened up again with a victory-sealing 21-yard touchdown run with 9:08 on the game clock.

“Aaron’s a leader,” Wyoming Area coach Randy Spencer said. “He’s an outstanding football player. He’s very strong. He’s a willful runner. He does a great job of playing through to the whistle. If we’re going to go anywhere, he’s going to have to lead us.

“He did a great job tonight.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Wyoming, PA
Wyoming, PA
Football
Wyoming, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Wyoming State
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Nanticoke, PA
Wyoming, PA
Sports
Nanticoke, PA
Sports
Nanticoke, PA
Education
Times Leader

Wyoming Valley Levee overseer settles into new offices

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The authority that oversees the Wyoming Valley Levee held its first monthly meeting in new headquarters Tuesday. “This will be our forever home,” said Luzerne County Flood Protection Authority Chairman Dominic Yannuzzi. Formerly a state police training facility, the property...
FORTY FORT, PA
Times Leader

Hazleton City Hall drop box location nixed

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Luzerne County won’t have a mail ballot drop box inside Hazleton City Hall for the Nov. 8 general election due to issues with surveillance, and it’s unclear if a replacement can be identified and secured in time, the county Election Board learned Wednesday.
HAZLETON, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Crane
WTAJ

Woman dies in fall at Ricketts Glen State Park

FAIRMOUNT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating the death of a woman at Ricketts Glen State Park. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 3 around 5:00 p.m. Orline Bridges, 69, of Philadelphia, was hiking at the state park with friends when she fell down an embankment. PSP says Bridges sustained multiple injuries […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX43.com

Troopers ID remains found in 2012

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — There are new developments in a cold case in Luzerne County. Troopers say remains found nearly ten years ago are those of a teenager who went missing four decades earlier. Human remains were found in a wooded area of Newport Township near Nanticoke in November of...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Crestwood#Wyoming Area
LehighValleyLive.com

Graphic video shows boy, 13, injured in crash near Dieruff High School

A 13-year-old boy walking near Dieruff High School was hit by a car and injured Thursday. The crash comes after two deadly crashes along Irving Street. A Sept. 6 crash involved 25-year-old Angela Yowakim, a district employee who was killed as she walked to the school, and the second on Wednesday, where a woman and her unborn child died following a two-vehicle crash at American Parkway and North Irving Street.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Times Leader

Dallas Township police looking for hit-run driver

DALLAS TWP. — Township police on Wednesday released a picture of a vehicle involved in a hit and run crash and struck several mailboxes earlier this month. Police said the driver of a newer model white Jeep Grand Cherokee with ski racks on top, tinted windows and black rims was involved in a crash at Campground Road and Upper Demunds Road at about 10:55 a.m. on Sept. 10.
DALLAS, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Times Leader

Resignation creates vacancy on Wyoming Council

WYOMING — The borough has to fill a vacancy created earlier this month when a councilman resigned and was immediately hired as a police officer. Council accepted the resignation of Thomas Skilonger at its Sept. 8 meeting and later approved bringing him on as a full-time patrolman. Skilonger, a...
WYOMING, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Crash closes I-80 EB in Montour County, restricts lane of I-80 WB

1 p.m. UPDATE - All lanes of I-80 EB and WB are now open in Montour County. Both lanes for Interstate 80 eastbound and the left (passing) lane of Interstate 80 westbound are closed at mile marker 227 in Montour County due to a multi-vehicle crash. Montour County Firewire reports the crash occurred shortly after 10 a.m. between exit 224 for PA-54 Danville and Exit 232 for PA-42 Buckhorn. Eastbound traffic is being detoured using Routes 54, 11 and 42. PennDOT says the eastbound lanes are expected to be closed for several hours. Updates will follow.
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Truck Gets Hung Up on Wall After Taking Turn Too Early in Lavelle

A man walked away uninjured after a crash in Lavelle late Saturday. Around 9:00pm, emergency personnel were called to the intersection of Main Street and Barry Street in Lavelle for a motor vehicle accident. According to Butler Township Police, an elderly male attempted to make a right hand turn onto...
LAVELLE, PA
skooknews.com

Pine Grove Woman Accused of Forging Checks and Stealing Over $20,000

A Pine Grove woman is accused of stealing over $20,000 by forging another woman's checks. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, on August 27th, 2022, Troopers started an investigation after a 71 year old Pine Grove woman reported that her personal checks were stolen from her check book.
PINE GROVE, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

13K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy