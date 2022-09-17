H.S. Football: Wyoming Area plows past Nanticoke Area for second win

Wyoming Area’s Michael Crane (23) returns a fumble for a touchdown as Gage Speece (12) and James Hizynski (11) follow him to the end zone. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

NANTICOKE — The pile of Nanticoke Area defenders put up a roadblock, apparently stopping a running play for minimal gain to the point where just about everyone in the stadium figured the play was stopped.

Only Aaron Crossley kept pushing it.

And pushing.

And pushing, until that pile had dissipated and he was the only one left standing.

In the end zone.

That 9-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter Friday exemplified both the will and power of Crossley and the Warriors, who muscled their way past Nanticoke Area during a 26-13 victory that suddenly left Wyoming Area at .500 and full of hope.

“It feels great, after losing those games we didn’t really want to lose,” said Crossley, who finished with 129 rushing yards on his three-touchdown night to help the Warriors snap a two-game losing streak and move past last week’s 49-7 loss to Crestwood to even up their record at 2-2 on the season. “We still have work to do, though.”

Apparently, the bullish running back doesn’t know how to stop working.

Or quit.

With the Warriors holding a 6-0 lead thanks to Michael Crane’s fumble recovery and 23-yard return in the first quarter, Crossley turned a straight-ahead running play destined to go nowhere into a bulldozing 9-yard scoring surge by pushing a gang of defenders backwards, giving Wyoming Area a 12-0 lead and while leaving the crowd at Nanticoke Area High School amazed.

“Coming up, growing up and playing football, I’ve always been a runner who wasn’t very agile,” Crossley said. “So I just kept going, moving my legs and they kept sliding off.”

Still, Nanticoke Area kept sticking around.

Zach Fox slipped away for an 81-yard touchdown run to pull the Trojans within 12-7 right after Crossley’s first touchdown run and Ashton Brozusky powered for an 11-yard touchdown run on a fullback dive as Nanticoke Area closed within 18-13 in the final seconds of the third quarter.

But Crossley had answers for each Nanticoke Area score.

Crossley’s 15-yard touchdown run around left end sent Wyoming Area into halftime with an 18-7 lead.

“Based on previous history, we didn’t expect this kind of game with Nanticoke,” Crossley said. “But everybody we play now, the game’s going to be tough. We just have to play every one like it’s Week 9 against Southern Columbia.”

And when Nanticoke Area’s second score threatened to take the game down to the wire, Crossley toughened up again with a victory-sealing 21-yard touchdown run with 9:08 on the game clock.

“Aaron’s a leader,” Wyoming Area coach Randy Spencer said. “He’s an outstanding football player. He’s very strong. He’s a willful runner. He does a great job of playing through to the whistle. If we’re going to go anywhere, he’s going to have to lead us.

“He did a great job tonight.”