wnewsj.com
East Clinton earns 3-0 win over Clinton-Massie
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — East Clinton overpowered Clinton-Massie 25-10, 25-18, 25-23 Monday night in non-league volleyball at Brian P. Mudd Court. The Astros are 10-2 on the year while the Falcons fall to 4-7. “I saw lots of good things during this match and lots of things we need to...
wnewsj.com
Jones named OAC offensive player of the week
Wilmington College junior wide receiver Lathan Jones has been named the Ohio Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against Otterbein University Saturday. The Sidney High School graduate hauled in four passes for 204 yards and a touchdown to aid the Fightin’ Quakers in a 32-26 come-from-behind...
wnewsj.com
Murphy law: WHS golfer reigns supreme over SBAAC
GOSHEN — Continuing a tradition that dates back six years now, the SBAAC Girls Golf Championship individual medalist is a Clinton County golfer. Katie Murphy had a 92 Tuesday at Eagles Nest Golf Course and not only won the league 18-hole tournament but overall player of the year honors.
wnewsj.com
Maura’s missile lifts WC women to 1-0 triumph
WILMINGTON, Ohio – Maura Carr, getting her first collegiate start at center back, broke a scoreless deadlock with a 35-yard strike off a set piece in the 72nd minute to lift the Wilmington College women’s soccer team to a 1-0 victory over Manchester University on Sunday afternoon. “Maura’s...
wnewsj.com
Falcon MS golfers win match with MC
FRANKLIN — The Clinton-Massie Middle School golf team defeated Middletown Christian Monday night at the TPC Franklin Golf Course. Match medalist was Massie’s Micah Ruther with a 38. Colson Morgan came in with a 39 and Jack Dehart followed with a 45. Wyatt Scott had 47. Also for...
wnewsj.com
Quaker football rallies for Homecoming win 32-26
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College football team overcame a 13-point deficit at halftime to defeat Otterbein University 32-26 in an Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) contest on Homecoming Weekend on Saturday. “The crowd and the atmosphere today was incredible,” Acting Head Coach Corey Fillipovich said. “Coach Doup and his staff...
wnewsj.com
Echelberry joins WC men’s basketball coaching staff
Colin Echelberry has been named an assistant coach for the Wilmington College men’s basketball team. He will work primarily with wings and be the lead recruiter for the program in the Columbus area, head coach Micah Mills said. “I am extremely excited to strengthen our staff with coach Echelberry...
wnewsj.com
WC volleyball with big bounce back at Olivet
OLIVET, Mich. — The Wilmington College volleyball team rebounded from a pair of defeats Friday to end the Albion-Olivet Tournament with an even 2-2 record. On Saturday, the Fightin’ Quakers swept the host Comets 25-13, 25-19, 25-17 and edged Spalding University in five sets 25-15, 23-25, 25-13, 24-26, 15-3.
wnewsj.com
Bacon ends Massie unbeaten run at 8
Clinton-Massie’s eight-match unbeaten streak ended Saturday with a 1-0 loss to Roger Bacon in boys soccer action. Massie (5-1-3 on the year) was on the defensive most of the first half and the counter-attacks came up empty. Roger Bacon scored early in the second half off a corner kick.
wnewsj.com
Brausch, Beam lead way for locals at Friendship Invitational
CEDARVILLE — Runners from Clinton-Massie and Wilmington took part Saturday in the night races at the Friendship Invitational cross country meet at Cedarville University. Wilmington had eight personal best runs among the high school boys and girls. “It was a solid night of running,” WHS coach Karen Heslop said....
wnewsj.com
Quakers pick up road win in Pennsylvania 4-1
BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — The Wilmington College men’s soccer team netted two goals in each half of a 4-1 victory Geneva College Saturday afternoon. “I honestly think this win came from yesterday’s practice session as we had one of our best sessions of the year,” WC head coach Cory Bucur said. “Every single guy on the roster showed up to compete. We came out quite sharp and Grant Murray made an excellent run to finish a great goal. From that point on we rode the wave into a very complete performance.”
wnewsj.com
Astro golfers second in quad match Snow Hill
GREEN TOWNSHIP — East Clinton finished second Monday in a quad match at Snow Hill Country Club. The Astros had 182 while North Adams won the match with a 165. Fairfield came in with 196 and Peebles had 216. East Clinton’s Nathan Ellis carded a 39. Dakota Collom...
wnewsj.com
BHS Homecoming: Queen Madi, King Chasen
Madi Tipton and Chasen Allison were crowned Queen and King Friday night during Blanchester High School Homecoming festivities at Barbour Memorial Field. Tipton is the daughter of Tausha and Travis Tipton. Allison is the son of Tanya Allen. The Homecoming Court, from left to right, is sophomore attendants Bryce Burress and Breanna Weldon, senior attendants Dustin Trace and Bella Jones, senior attendants Carson Curless and Summer Schutte, senior attendants Nate Meyer and Mia Torres-Garcia, King Chasen Allison, Queen Madi Tipton, senior attendants Andrew Osborn and Makayla Lanham, junior attendants Seth Perkins and Desiree Abbott, freshman attendants Randy Eckman and Kendall Koch.
wnewsj.com
Wilmington News Journal
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
wnewsj.com
Veterans Post 49 American Legion Riders support Dayton National honor guard
Members of Wilmington Veterans Post 49 American Legion Riders recently held their annual “Ride To Remember, held each year to raise money for a specific veterans-related cause. Monies raised from past rides have purchased bricks at the Clinton County Veterans Memorial, been donated to The Ohio Veterans Home in...
