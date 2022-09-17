There is no more rivalry between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Miami Redhawks. Just take a look at the student sections from last Saturday’s game if there is any doubt. Maybe back in the 90’s or early 2000’s when Miami fielded competitive teams and Cincinnati was just starting to navigate their football program, this rivalry meant something to the fans of both schools, but this game is about as important to both fanbases as Keeping Up With The Kardashians is to Nick Saban. I feel like the millionth person to say this on the internet this week, but this game shouldn’t be played yearly, and definitely should never be hosted at Paycor stadium again.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO