wnewsj.com
Murphy law: WHS golfer reigns supreme over SBAAC
GOSHEN — Continuing a tradition that dates back six years now, the SBAAC Girls Golf Championship individual medalist is a Clinton County golfer. Katie Murphy had a 92 Tuesday at Eagles Nest Golf Course and not only won the league 18-hole tournament but overall player of the year honors.
wnewsj.com
East Clinton earns 3-0 win over Clinton-Massie
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — East Clinton overpowered Clinton-Massie 25-10, 25-18, 25-23 Monday night in non-league volleyball at Brian P. Mudd Court. The Astros are 10-2 on the year while the Falcons fall to 4-7. “I saw lots of good things during this match and lots of things we need to...
wnewsj.com
Falcon MS golfers win match with MC
FRANKLIN — The Clinton-Massie Middle School golf team defeated Middletown Christian Monday night at the TPC Franklin Golf Course. Match medalist was Massie’s Micah Ruther with a 38. Colson Morgan came in with a 39 and Jack Dehart followed with a 45. Wyatt Scott had 47. Also for...
wnewsj.com
Jones named OAC offensive player of the week
Wilmington College junior wide receiver Lathan Jones has been named the Ohio Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against Otterbein University Saturday. The Sidney High School graduate hauled in four passes for 204 yards and a touchdown to aid the Fightin’ Quakers in a 32-26 come-from-behind...
wnewsj.com
Quaker football rallies for Homecoming win 32-26
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College football team overcame a 13-point deficit at halftime to defeat Otterbein University 32-26 in an Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) contest on Homecoming Weekend on Saturday. “The crowd and the atmosphere today was incredible,” Acting Head Coach Corey Fillipovich said. “Coach Doup and his staff...
wnewsj.com
Echelberry joins WC men’s basketball coaching staff
Colin Echelberry has been named an assistant coach for the Wilmington College men’s basketball team. He will work primarily with wings and be the lead recruiter for the program in the Columbus area, head coach Micah Mills said. “I am extremely excited to strengthen our staff with coach Echelberry...
wnewsj.com
Quakers pick up road win in Pennsylvania 4-1
BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — The Wilmington College men’s soccer team netted two goals in each half of a 4-1 victory Geneva College Saturday afternoon. “I honestly think this win came from yesterday’s practice session as we had one of our best sessions of the year,” WC head coach Cory Bucur said. “Every single guy on the roster showed up to compete. We came out quite sharp and Grant Murray made an excellent run to finish a great goal. From that point on we rode the wave into a very complete performance.”
wnewsj.com
Wyss, Seabaugh lead local runners at BT invite
BETHEL — Molly Seabaugh and Drew Wyss led local runners Saturday at the Bethel-Tate Invitational cross country meet. Seabaugh, an East Clinton junior, was fifth in 22:41 in the girls race. Wyss, of Blanchester, was ninth in the boys race in 18:57. Kaci Grillot was the only BHS runner...
wnewsj.com
Astro golfers second in quad match Snow Hill
GREEN TOWNSHIP — East Clinton finished second Monday in a quad match at Snow Hill Country Club. The Astros had 182 while North Adams won the match with a 165. Fairfield came in with 196 and Peebles had 216. East Clinton’s Nathan Ellis carded a 39. Dakota Collom...
wnewsj.com
Massie girls notch 5-1 win over Seven Hills
CINCINNATI — Five players scored goals Saturday as Clinton-Massie routed Seven Hills 5-1 in girls soccer action. Clinton-Massie is 8-0-1 on the year. Marina Feldhaus, Aiden Eades, Bre Pyburn, Kayla Wilson and Danica Bullock found the back of the net for the Falcons. Sydney Crowe had two assists while...
downthedrive.com
Paycor Stadium Ended the Battle for the Bell
There is no more rivalry between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Miami Redhawks. Just take a look at the student sections from last Saturday’s game if there is any doubt. Maybe back in the 90’s or early 2000’s when Miami fielded competitive teams and Cincinnati was just starting to navigate their football program, this rivalry meant something to the fans of both schools, but this game is about as important to both fanbases as Keeping Up With The Kardashians is to Nick Saban. I feel like the millionth person to say this on the internet this week, but this game shouldn’t be played yearly, and definitely should never be hosted at Paycor stadium again.
Cincinnati Moeller, Massillon on the rise for Week 6 of cleveland.com state football rankings
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller is Division I’s new top-ranked high school football team, following St. Edward’s 31-28 loss on Friday at Massillon Washington. The Eagles, who are the defending OHSAA Division I state champions, drop to third in this week’s rankings. Meanwhile, Massillon moved up...
wnewsj.com
Gregory scores 5 as Wildcats top Hurricane
WILMINGTON — Kaitlyn Gregory scored five goals as Williamsburg defeated Wilmington 8-2 Saturday in girls soccer action at Alumni Field. Kiley Caudill had four assists for the Wildcats, who are now 6-3 on the year. Wilmington falls to 3-7 with the loss.
middletownathletics.com
The Middletown Athletic Hall of Fame Committee will hold our 18th Induction Ceremony on Saturday, January 14, 2023.
John Calhoun- Class of 1986-Football and Baseball. Larry Carter- Class of 2007- Football, Basketball, Track and Field. Darrell Hunter- Class of 2002- Football, Basketball, Track and Field. Mark Andrew- Class of 2015- Swimming. Larry Emrick- Class of 1958- Basketball. ...
wnewsj.com
BHS Homecoming: Queen Madi, King Chasen
Madi Tipton and Chasen Allison were crowned Queen and King Friday night during Blanchester High School Homecoming festivities at Barbour Memorial Field. Tipton is the daughter of Tausha and Travis Tipton. Allison is the son of Tanya Allen. The Homecoming Court, from left to right, is sophomore attendants Bryce Burress and Breanna Weldon, senior attendants Dustin Trace and Bella Jones, senior attendants Carson Curless and Summer Schutte, senior attendants Nate Meyer and Mia Torres-Garcia, King Chasen Allison, Queen Madi Tipton, senior attendants Andrew Osborn and Makayla Lanham, junior attendants Seth Perkins and Desiree Abbott, freshman attendants Randy Eckman and Kendall Koch.
golfcourseindustry.com
Ohio city expanding scope of work on its 36-hole facility
Golf course architect Chris Wilczynski, ASGCA, has completed a comprehensive bunker renovation project and master plan for the Hills and Dales Courses at Community Golf Club in Dayton, Ohio. Wilczynski was hired in 2021 to develop the bunker enhancement plan to address the ongoing deterioration that had been negatively impacting...
wnewsj.com
Wilmington News Journal
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
dayton.com
VOICES: What is Dayton’s signature food?
First, let me say that you Daytonians have been welcoming. I moved here in May of last year knowing nothing about Dayton – except for the Wright brothers – and knowing only one person, and that was only by phone. So I had to start from scratch –...
wnewsj.com
UPCOMING EVENTS
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • Wilmington High School homecoming parade and community pep rally at 6:30 p.m. • Banned Book Discussion Series hosed by Wilmington College and Wilmington Public Library Thursday, Sept. 22 at WC’s Watson Library....
Fox 19
UC Classics professor will compete on ‘Jeopardy!’
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A professor at the University of Cincinnati will be competing on the long-running gameshow, “Jeopardy!” on Sept. 20. Kelly Shannon-Henderson is an associate professor of Classics at UC and a longtime fan of the CBS show. At UC, the Classics professor also studies Greek and...
