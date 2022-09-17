Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
Top Things to Do in Memphis, Tennessee (Opinion)Terry MansfieldMemphis, TN
The revival of the famous Tennessee CastleRooted ExpeditionsMemphis, TN
Tennessee Voter Project Calls for Gun Safety MeasuresAdvocate AndyMemphis, TN
The rudest cities in the U.S. ranked, according to studyInna DinkinsNew York City, NY
desotocountynews.com
Ole Miss harriers sweep SEC Preview race
Ole Miss cross country shined in its first home meet in five years, as both the Rebel women and men came away with team victories at the 2022 SEC Preview at The Ole Miss Golf Course on Friday morning. The Rebels went head-to-head with Florida in both races, which served...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Arkansas/Ole Miss Match Time Moved to 3 PM
Volleyball action at Barnhill Arena this weekend has been moved up two hours from 5 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. Arkansas takes on Ole Miss for the team’s first SEC contest of the season at home with the match. Ole Miss is currently 4-6 and was picked to finish seventh in the SEC in the preseason coaches poll, while Arkansas was picked to finish fourth.
desotocountynews.com
Memphis Hustle hold local tryouts
Photo: Players scrimmage during Sunday morning’s local tryouts at Christian Brothers University in Memphis. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) It’s a long shot, likely much longer than a deep three-pointer from the corner, but for 79 players from the Mid-South region, Sunday morning at Christian Brothers University’s Canale Arena in Memphis was their shot at getting closer to being in the National Basketball Association.
desotocountynews.com
Cross country teams run in Saltillo, Huntsville, Ala.
Photo: Hernando cross country runners are shown after their efforts at the Saltillo Invitational meet Saturday in Saltillo. (Duane Case/Twitter) DeSoto Central had the best team finish among DeSoto County schools and Graham Weiss of Hernando led county runners with a second-place finish of cross country runners in the Saltillo Invitational 4A/5A/6A meet Saturday.
desotocountynews.com
Rebels volleyball posts sweep of Eastern Kentucky
Backed by career-high performances from freshmen Aly Borellis, Cammy Niesen and Vivian Miller, Ole Miss volleyball closed out non-conference play Friday afternoon with a 3-0 sweep of Eastern Kentucky inside the Jaguar Gym. The Rebels (4-6, 0-0 SEC) bounced back after a tough defeat the night before to conclude their...
desotocountynews.com
Rebels’ Broeker named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week
Photo: Nick Broeker is shown in the 2022 Sugar Bowl at the Caesars SuperDome in New Orleans, LA. (Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics) After a historic rushing performance set forth by the Ole Miss football team Saturday in a 42-0 win at Georgia Tech, Nick Broeker earned Offensive Lineman of the Week honors from the Southeastern Conference.
desotocountynews.com
Former Rebel Austin named to USA World Cup team
Coming off of a stellar rookie campaign with the Washington Mystics, Ole Miss women’s basketball alum Shakira Austin has been named as one of the 12 to earn a spot on the 2022 USA Women’s World Cup Team, the USA Women’s Basketball National Team Committee announced Monday night.
Crimson Tide Sends Offer to Memphis Commit
Class of 2023 athlete Arion Carter has received an offer from the Alabama Crimson Tide. "After a great visit and conversation with Coach Saban I am extremely blessed to receive an offer from The University Of Alabama!!! @TNSelect7V7 @smyrnafootball @AlabamaFTBL," tweeted Carter. The Tenn., native was on an unofficial visit...
therebelwalk.com
Ole Miss moves up four spots in Associated Press Top 25, Coaches Poll
Eight SEC teams are in this week’s top 25: Georgia (1), Alabama (2), Kentucky (8), Arkansas (10), Tennessee (11), Ole Miss (16), Florida (20), and A&M (23). Evelyn has covered sports for over two decades, beginning her journalism career as a sports writer for a newspaper in Austin, Texas. She attended Texas A&M and majored in English. Evelyn’s love for Ole Miss began when her daughter Katie attended the university on a volleyball scholarship. Evelyn created the Rebel Walk in 2013 and has served as publisher and managing editor since its inception.
Man wins $358,000, woman wins $200,000 in latest Mississippi Lottery prize announcements
The money has been flowing out of the Mississippi Lottery headquarters by the thousands with the announcement of two big prizes. The more than half a million dollars in prizes was announced by lottery officials on Monday. A Poplarville man won$358,000 on a Mississippi Match 5 ticket. The numbers drawn...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football fans call for Power 5 coach to be fired
College football fans have seen enough of the Geoff Collins era at Georgia Tech. After the Yellow Jackets trailed Ole Miss 42-0 heading into the fourth quarter, en route to a loss by that same score, reaction was swift and fierce on social media. Georgia Tech fell to 1-2 on...
The revival of the famous Tennessee Castle
The story behind the Ashlar Hall, is something quite interesting. As you see this Castle like building, you start to think to yourself. What happened here. Or what's the story behind this place.
desotocountynews.com
Lottery announces August transfer to the State
The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) has completed its August transfer to the state for $8,533,290.22, bringing the total for the first two months of FY23 to $20,367,589.00. In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close...
panolian.com
Panola County Jail Log
This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility. Sept. 5. Mhkia Milton, 67A Alred...
Suspect wanted after fatal hit-and-run in Arkansas
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A suspect is wanted after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Wynne, Arkansas Saturday morning. Police said a black Ford Explorer struck a pedestrian on Mulberry Avenue around 9:15 a.m. The victim was airlifted to Regional One in Memphis where she later died. Police said the vehicle was last seen […]
Ark. man located after leaving Memphis hospital: MPD
UPDATE on Sunday, 1:33 p.m. – Memphis Police have said they have located David Ward. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say an Arkansas man is missing after he left a Memphis hospital Saturday afternoon. Police say 61-year-old David Ward of West Memphis left Methodist University Hospital at around 3:49 p.m. Saturday. Ward reportedly has a […]
Three critical after wreck on Stage Road
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people have been hospitalized after a two-car crash on Stage Road and Santa Valley in Bartlett. Police said two teens were transported to LeBonheur in critical condition and an adult was taken to Regional One in critical condition. MPD said this is an active investigation.
Memphis, I Love You, But …
Memphis, I Love You, But …
Editor's Note: The following column was written and published before September’s tragic events: the abduction and murder of Eliza Fletcher, and the shooting rampage less than a week later that forced Memphians to shelter in place. We debated whether or not to post this column online, and ultimately decided that the issues and sentiments discussed remain relevant today.
desotocountynews.com
Sacred Heart School celebrates 75th anniversary
DeSoto County has enjoyed several opportunities for educating its youth over the years with public school and private, faith-based beliefs. Catholic education has had its role in education for 75 years in DeSoto County with Sacred Heart School, first situated in Walls in 1947 and now with the building on Tchulahoma Road in Southaven, which has stood since 1999.
Meet the ‘Malvern first’ mayoral candidate
MALVERN, Ark. – Jason Lambel Sr. has lived in Malvern for 10 years, and he is one of three candidates for Malvern Mayor. He has six sons and 13 grandchildren, and has lived in several different states before settling in the “Brick Capital of the World.”
