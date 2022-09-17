KINGWOOD — Questions about bus routes and students vaping on buses were brought before the Preston County Board of Education last week. “Last spring, there were like eight or nine students on my bus who were caught vaping,” school bus driver Robin Rhodes told the board. “Four or five of them were caught five different times. One time is too many times. Five times you’re way over the limit.”

PRESTON COUNTY, WV ・ 1 HOUR AGO