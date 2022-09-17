ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keyser, WV

WVNews

Third downs should be key between WVU, Virginia Tech

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Rest assured, Charles Dickens wasn’t thinking about either Morgantown or Blacksburg, Virginia, when he wrote his “Tale of Two Cities,” but he well could have been thinking of them when he opened with these famous words:. “It was the best of...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

The top 10 moments in the battle for the Black Diamond Trophy

Virginia Tech and West Virginia will meet for the 54th time this Thursday and in a series that has been tight (WVU leads 29-23-1) and with a trophy, the Black Diamond Trophy, going to the winner, plenty of memories come flooding back for fans of both schools every time the two old rivals get together.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football JT Daniels 9/19/22

West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels explains the connection he has with Bryce Ford-Wheaton, comparing it one he had with a former teammate now in the NFL, and offers his analysis on the success the backup QBs had against Towson. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Mason Dixon Elementary School in Monongalia County, West Virginia, awarded $50,000 grant

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Mason Dixon Elementary School was awarded a $50,000 grant through Western Virginia Public Education Collaborative (WVPEC) Sparking Early Literacy Growth initiative to support school-readiness where it starts — at home. Commissioned by the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation, Mason Dixon’s Eagle’s NEST (Nurture, Educate,...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Col. Brown house is part of Preston's history

REEDSVILLE — Following his enlistment in October 1780, at age 20, Revolutionary War soldier Thomas Brown immediately went south. In one battle, his unit encountered the British on the banks of a river.
REEDSVILLE, WV
WVNews

"Remarkable Women of Garrett County" released

OAKLAND, Md. — “Remarkable Women of Garrett County, MD, and Their Lasting Legacy” was released Sept. 17 in conjunction with the Garrett County, Maryland., Sesquicentennial Celebration. It is the launch of a year-long effort to complete the collection of information about women who have made and preserved...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNews

PHS plans homecoming parade, events

KINGWOOD — A parade through downtown Kingwood and other events are set as part of the 2022 Preston High School Homecoming. The parade will begin at 6 p.m. Sept. 22. It is part of events planned by the Preston High Athletic Boosters to involve everyone.
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

Mountaineers nearly perfect in 65-7 victory over Towson

After dropping their first two games of the season in a pair of nailbiters, West Virginia’s Mountaineers buried overmatched FCS opponent Towson, 65-7, to give them a victory to carry forward into Thursday night’s nationally televised meeting with Black Diamond Trophy rival Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.
TOWSON, MD
WVNews

Kingwood seeks clarification of junked car ordinance

KINGWOOD — The City of Kingwood has put the brakes on its junked car ordinance after police officers questioned if it is enforceable. Kingwood Officer B. Mersing raised the question at city council’s meeting last week.
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

Grant boosts virtual support for WVU Medicine brain tumor patients

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU Medicine is launching a virtual support group for West Virginians battling brain tumors thanks to a $15,000 grant from brain cancer nonprofit Gladiator Project. The grant awarded to the WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute (RNI) will provide digital tablets and other resources for 20 patients diagnosed...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

BOE hears bus concerns

KINGWOOD — Questions about bus routes and students vaping on buses were brought before the Preston County Board of Education last week. “Last spring, there were like eight or nine students on my bus who were caught vaping,” school bus driver Robin Rhodes told the board. “Four or five of them were caught five different times. One time is too many times. Five times you’re way over the limit.”
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

AH apple peeler.jpg

BURLINGTON, W.Va. – Volunteers are the heart of the Burlington Old-Fashioned Apple Harvest F…
BURLINGTON, WV
WVNews

Bruceton students make apple butter

BRUCETON MILLS — Some members of the community came to Bruceton School Friday to make apple butter the old-fashioned way, in copper kettles over a fire. The work started about 4:45 a.m., and the apple butter began going into jars about 3 p.m. Students were able to come out and stir the kettles, sample some of last year’s apple butter, and learn how it’s made.
BRUCETON MILLS, WV
WVNews

County commissioners oppose Amendment 2

KINGWOOD — Preston commissioners unanimously passed a resolution last week opposing Amendment 2, which will be on the ballot in November. West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner’s office summarized Amendment No. 2, the Property Tax Modernization Amendment: “To amend the State Constitution by providing the Legislature with authority to exempt tangible machinery and equipment personal property directly used in business activity and tangible inventory personal property directly used in business activity and personal property tax on motor vehicles from ad valorem property taxation by general law.”
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Friendsville theft under investigation

FRIENDSVILLE — The McHenry Barrack of the Maryland State Police is currently seeking information regarding a burglary, theft and destruction of property of a travel trailer located on Fearer Road in Friendsville. Investigators believe the incident occurred in the evening hours of Tuesday, Sept. 13, or early morning hours...
FRIENDSVILLE, MD

