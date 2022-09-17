Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro get another software update

Samsung’s latest smartwatch has only been out for a few short weeks, but already the company is rolling out a second software update for the wearable.

This second update is specifically for the cellular version of the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro , and it comes shortly after a software update also arrived for the Bluetooth version of each new watch.

To get the update, Watch 5 owners need to open the Galaxy Wearable app on their smartphone and navigate to Watch Settings, then Watch Software Update. Here, they can tap Download and Install to see if the update is available for them. To help work out whether your watch already hasn't the newest software, this latest version has the build number R9x5USQU1AVH6.

Samsung hasn’t said much about what is included in the update. Instead, the company simply states how the new software “provides performance improvements for your device’”.

This suggests that no major features are tucked inside the update, and the dormant body temperature sensor isn’t being activated just yet.

It shouldn’t be too much longer until the new function is enabled, especially since the new Apple Watch Series 8 also includes a body temperature sensor, and that smartwatch is available from today, 16 September.