ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro get another software update

By Alistair Charlton
T3
T3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24N4P6_0hz8TIxT00

Samsung’s latest smartwatch has only been out for a few short weeks, but already the company is rolling out a second software update for the wearable.

This second update is specifically for the cellular version of the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro , and it comes shortly after a software update also arrived for the Bluetooth version of each new watch.

To get the update, Watch 5 owners need to open the Galaxy Wearable app on their smartphone and navigate to Watch Settings, then Watch Software Update. Here, they can tap Download and Install to see if the update is available for them. To help work out whether your watch already hasn't the newest software, this latest version has the build number R9x5USQU1AVH6.

Samsung hasn’t said much about what is included in the update. Instead, the company simply states how the new software “provides performance improvements for your device’”.

This suggests that no major features are tucked inside the update, and the dormant body temperature sensor isn’t being activated just yet.

It shouldn’t be too much longer until the new function is enabled, especially since the new Apple Watch Series 8 also includes a body temperature sensor, and that smartwatch is available from today, 16 September.

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon

SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Pre-Order Stats Suggest Buyers Snapping Up iPhone 14 Pro Max, Ignoring iPhone 14

An initial analysis of pre-order demand for the iPhone 14 suggests the standard models are not selling very well, to the point where Apple may decide to lower shipments. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo analyzed weekend pre-orders numbers for iPhone 14 based on the delivery times listed on Apple's online stores in major markets around the world. What he discovered is that the iPhone 14 Pro Max is selling well, iPhone 14 Pro sales are "neutral," and sales of the two standard models (iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus) are simply "bad."
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Samsung Galaxy S23 to launch with thicker display bezels than Galaxy S22

@UniverseIce has shared more information about the dimensions of the Galaxy S23, the expected replacement for the Galaxy S22 and likely the cheapest option in the Galaxy S23 series. While the Galaxy S22 is a fair bit smaller than the Galaxy S21, @UniverseIce believes the opposite will be true with next year's entry-level flagship model. The Galaxy S23 should still feature a 6.1-inch display though, 0.1-inches smaller than the panel in the Galaxy S21.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 gains usability improvements with One UI 4.1.1 and Android 12L

Samsung has started rolling out One UI 4.1.1 to the Galaxy Z Fold2, the latest Galaxy Fold to receive the interim update before One UI 5 arrives. Seemingly, Samsung is gradually bringing One UI 4.1.1 to all Galaxy Fold models, with the original Galaxy Fold the last in line to receive the update. As always, it could take Samsung a few days to release the update to all eligible smartphones; currently, the update has reached some European countries, including Germany.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Galaxy Watch#Software Update#Galaxy#Download And Install#Apple Watch Series
Fox News

Are hackers in your phone? Here’s how to find out

I've heard from many people who have been cyberstalked over the years. Sadly, today's tech makes it all too easy. Take Apple AirTags, for example. They’re cheap, small, and easy to hide — and can tell the owner exactly where you are located. Here are six signs to look for if you suspect someone is tracking you this way.
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

Leaked Samsung Galaxy S23+ battery hints at the same release timeframe

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series seems to be already in the oven as its design and specs are seemingly finalized. Save for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the members of Samsung's 2023 S-line tribe aren't expected to stray away from the tried and true design of their predecessors, but they will all be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor that is yet to be announced in November.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Kuo: iPhone 14 Pro Max dominates first weekend of pre-orders, iPhone 14 Plus disappoints

Apple may be paying the price for being too confident regarding the regular iPhone 14 models. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus versions are selling worse than the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone SE 3 – both phones that had disappointing sales when their pre-orders started. On the other hand, the redesigned iPhone 14 Pro Max is selling better than its predecessor.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
The Verge

Amazon’s 75-inch Fire TV Omni hits a new low price at $400 off

Update September 16th, 6:50PM ET: A previous version of this article made it sound as though you needed a MagSafe-compatible case to use Anker’s 621 Magnetic Battery. We’ve updated the post to clarify that, if you want to use the charger in conjunction with a case, that latter will also need to work with Apple’s MagSafe technology.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Best Samsung tablet 2022

Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

iPhone 14 Plus vs. iPhone 14 Pro Max: Comparing the Bigger Apple Phones

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's revival of the "Plus" size iPhone could be the most exciting part of the iPhone 14 lineup. Even though it appears to come with the demise of the Mini size that was part of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineup, the $899 (£949, AU$1,579) iPhone 14 Plus announced at Apple's Sept. event provides a big-screen phone option that is hundreds of dollars less than the $1,099 iPhone 14 Pro Max.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Score a Galaxy S22 Ultra for up to 79% off for a limited time

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is undoubtedly one of the best phones of 2022 but its steep price prevents many people from getting it. If you fall amongst that lot, you can save a whopping $950 on the phone if you are willing to trade in an older device, but if you don't have anything to swap, you can still get an instant $150 discount.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is great, but it's Android 12L I really love

Google and Samsung have set the bar for what software on a foldable can be. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 isn’t really a phone. It’s not a tablet, either. It has a big tablet-like display and phone-grade cameras, but it doesn’t fully commit to either side. As such, it needed a software experience that walks the line between phones and tablets without falling one way or the other. That’s where Android 12L comes in. It’s the shot in the arm that Samsung’s book-style foldable needed, and it sets a new bar for curated software.
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

Facebook’s latest app update brings iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets

This week, the Meta-owned app quietly released an app update to include support for iOS 16 and Lock Screen widgets. There are two Facebook Lock Screen widgets for you to choose from: “Birthdays at a Glance” and “Top Updates.”. The Birthdays at a Glance widget comes in...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Best Buy slashes all Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE prices for a limited time

If you're considering the purchase of one of the best Android tablets out there, odds are your list of candidates starts... and ends with Samsung. The world's largest smartphone vendor has a slate for pretty much anyone right now, regardless of your budget, preferred size, or other hardware requirements. Last...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Police

Samsung's Galaxy Watch Charging Cradle is surprisingly affordable — for a very good reason

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is one of the best Android smartwatches money can buy today, but customers have had one gripe about it since launch — it's nearly impossible to lay the watch flat on a wireless charger. With the way the Watch's band is shaped, trying something like reverse wireless charging using the back of your phone is practically a non-starter. But like the true modern tech giant that it is, Samsung is now ready to sell a solution to a problem that’s certainly of its own creation — a new Galaxy Watch Charging Cradle.
ELECTRONICS
T3

T3

438
Followers
1K+
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy