Newsom Signs Aggressive Package of Climate Bills to Cut Pollution, Accelerate Clean Energy

Gov. Gavin Newsom at the signing ceremony. Courtesy of the governor’s office

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday signed a sweeping package of legislation to cut pollution, protect Californians from big polluters and accelerate the state’s transition to clean energy.

Newsom partnered with legislative leaders this session to advance groundbreaking measures to achieve carbon neutrality no later than 2045 and 90% clean energy by 2035, establish new setback measures protecting communities from oil drilling, capture carbon pollution from the air, advance nature-based solutions, and more.

“This month has been a wake-up call for all of us that later is too late to act on climate change. California isn’t waiting any more,” said Newsom. “Together with the Legislature, California is taking the most aggressive action on climate our nation has ever seen.”

Newsom said the California Climate Commitment, a record $54 billion investment in climate action, would achieve these wide-ranging goals:

Create 4 million new jobs

Cut air pollution by 60%

Reduce state oil consumption by 91%

Save California $23 billion by avoiding the damages of pollution

Reduce fossil fuel use in buildings and transportation by 92%

Cut refinery pollution by 94%

He said these measures represent the most significant action on the climate crisis in California’s history and raise the bar for governments around the world.

The climate package signed in Vallejo on Friday includes:

Carbon Neutrality: Assembly Bill 1279 by Assemlymembers Al Muratsuchi or Torrance and Cristina Garcia of Bell Gardens codifies the statewide carbon neutrality goal to dramatically reduce climate pollution. It establishes a legally binding goal for California to achieve carbon neutrality as soon as possible, and no later than 2045.

Assembly Bill 1279 by Assemlymembers Al Muratsuchi or Torrance and Cristina Garcia of Bell Gardens codifies the statewide carbon neutrality goal to dramatically reduce climate pollution. It establishes a legally binding goal for California to achieve carbon neutrality as soon as possible, and no later than 2045. Protect Communities Against Oil Drilling: Senate Bill 1137 by Senators Lena Gonzalez of Long Beach and Monique Limón of Santa Barbara protects communities from the harmful impacts of the oil industry. It establishes a setback of 3,200 feet from any new oil well and homes, schools, parks or businesses open to the public and ensures comprehensive pollution controls for existing wells.

Senate Bill 1137 by Senators Lena Gonzalez of Long Beach and Monique Limón of Santa Barbara protects communities from the harmful impacts of the oil industry. It establishes a setback of 3,200 feet from any new oil well and homes, schools, parks or businesses open to the public and ensures comprehensive pollution controls for existing wells. 100% Clean Electric Grid: Senate Bill 1020 by Sen. John Laird of Santa Cruz establishes clean electricity targets of 90% by 2035 and 95% by 2040 and 100% by 2045.

Senate Bill 1020 by Sen. John Laird of Santa Cruz establishes clean electricity targets of 90% by 2035 and 95% by 2040 and 100% by 2045. Capturing and Removing Carbon Pollution: Senate Bill 905 by Senators Anna Caballero or Merced and Nancy Skinner of Berkeley and Senate Bill 1314 by Limón advance new technologies to remove carbon, while banning the injection of carbon dioxide for enhanced oil recovery.

Senate Bill 905 by Senators Anna Caballero or Merced and Nancy Skinner of Berkeley and Senate Bill 1314 by Limón advance new technologies to remove carbon, while banning the injection of carbon dioxide for enhanced oil recovery. Nature Based Solutions: Assembly Bill 1757 by Assemblymembers Garcia and Robert Rivas of Salinas requires the state to develop an achievable carbon removal target for natural and working lands.

In addition, the Governor signed nearly 40 other bills ranging from solar energy permitting to battery recycling.

“The comprehensive climate package advanced by Senate Democrats moves California a giant leap forward in fighting climate change: setting firm goals to reduce carbon emissions and increase renewable energy, and providing the tools to meet those goals; recognizing the lopsided impact of climate change on vulnerable communities, and providing equitable relief, funding badly-needed infrastructure programs and creating good-paying union jobs,” said Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins of San Diego.

“By signing the bills in the Senate Climate Package, Governor Newsom has ensured California’s national leadership on climate change now and for the future,” she said.