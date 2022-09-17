ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa County, AL

Nick 97.5

The Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra Kicks Off Exciting New Season

The Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra 2022-2023 season will be “filled with showstoppers that everyone will be able to enjoy,” said Natassia Perrine, the orchestra's Executive Director. “From classics like the Overture to William Tell to fresh and current composers like Gabriela Lena Frank.”. The kick-off to concert season...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Nick 97.5

Where To Find The Cheapest Gas In West Alabama

We've been having a wild year when it comes to gas prices in West Alabama. Prices grew so high that people in Alabama were going through extreme measures just to avoid the gas pump. Would you ride a horse to work if it meant you didn't have to visit the...
Nick 97.5

Bite This: Tuscaloosa Jack’s New Menu Item Includes Southern Staple

The Tuscaloosa’s Jack’s has recently launched a new menu item that has been devoured by Alabamians. So, I can’t miss out on this excitement. Now there is a collaboration between Jack’s and Wickles Pickles. So this new menu item at Jack’s truly caught my attention. For $6.79 you can get the Wickles Pickles Bacon Burger plus fries.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Nick 97.5

Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa Discusses Plans for New Homes

Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa will be discussing the plans to build new homes in Tuscaloosa, Alabama during their upcoming community meeting. The agency invites the public to join the Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa community meeting on Monday, September 12 at 5:30 p.m. It will take place at the McDonald Hughes Center which is located at 3101 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Tuscaloosa, AL 35401.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Nick 97.5

Beloved Tuscaloosa Mexican Restaurant Returning to Downtown Area

More than two decades after the first Jalapeno's Mexican restaurant opened in downtown Tuscaloosa, the beloved brand is returning to Temerson Square. In a video posted to social media last week, ownership at Jalapenos announced plans to go back "to where it all started" and open a fourth location in the heart of downtown Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Nick 97.5

Founder of Several Tuscaloosa Radio Stations Dies Friday

Houston Pearce, the founder of several Tuscaloosa-area radio stations, died Friday morning, according to information from the Alabama Broadcasters Association. "Another Alabama radio icon has passed," ABA President Sharon Tinsley said in a statement. "Houston Pearce was larger than life. He was a dear friend. Houston always had a joke and a smile. This morning, as I spoke with some of the people closest to him through his career, I've heard a few great stories that made me laugh. I know that's how we'll remember Houston."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Nick 97.5

Friday Night Live Returns To Hay Court For a Free Movie Night

Friday, September 16th, Townsquare Media, PARA, Shelton State Community College, Spades Restaurant along with the Tuscaloosa Branch of the NAACP will host another event in West Alabama. Hay Court residents will be able to come out and watch a free movie inside the housing complex. The event will feature free...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Nick 97.5

Tuscaloosa Police Searching For Hit and Run Person of Interest

The Tuscaloosa Police Department is asking for your help in the search for person of interest involving a hit and run. According to a Facebook post by the Tuscaloosa Police Department, a hit and run took place at Target where a pedestrian was struck by a driver who was leaving the store just after noon on Thursday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Nick 97.5

2 Tuscaloosa Schools Lock Down Tuesday After Phone Threat

Two schools in Tuscaloosa were on lockdown over a threatening phone call Tuesday afternoon, school and police officials have confirmed. Lydia Avant, the Director of Public Relations for the Tuscaloosa City Schools system, confirmed to the Thread that Eastwood Middle School in Cottondale was placed on lockdown just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. The same procedures were in place at nearby Paul Bryant High.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Nick 97.5

Nick 97.5

Tuscaloosa, AL
Nick 97.5 plays the greatest hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

