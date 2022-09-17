Read full article on original website
Clemson May Have An Advantage Over Alabama In This Category
It's been three years since that heartbreaking loss to Clemson in the 2019 National Football Championship. It's almost like it wasn't the REAL Alabama playing in that game. Losing is bad enough but in the National Championship game?. And to get beat THAT bad?. Bama fans all over are still...
21 Tips to Survive Living in Tuscaloosa, Alabama During Football Season
Believe it or not, some people don’t like football. They could care less if there is a game being played. If you ask me, that is completely sacrilegious. I love football season both college and NFL. However, I will admit that at times it can get quite crazy around the area when Alabama has a home game.
The Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra Kicks Off Exciting New Season
The Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra 2022-2023 season will be “filled with showstoppers that everyone will be able to enjoy,” said Natassia Perrine, the orchestra's Executive Director. “From classics like the Overture to William Tell to fresh and current composers like Gabriela Lena Frank.”. The kick-off to concert season...
Major Crash Closes Westbound Lanes of Tuscaloosa Interstate Tuesday
A major interstate crash has closed westbound lanes of Interstate 20/59 in Tuscaloosa Tuesday afternoon. A notification from ALGO Tuscaloosa said the wreck occurred near Exit 71B onto Interstate 359. The wreck closed westbound lanes of the interstate Tuesday around 5:30 p.m., but live traffic cameras showed some cars being...
Where To Find The Cheapest Gas In West Alabama
We've been having a wild year when it comes to gas prices in West Alabama. Prices grew so high that people in Alabama were going through extreme measures just to avoid the gas pump. Would you ride a horse to work if it meant you didn't have to visit the...
Meteorologist James Spann Coming to Tuscaloosa For Book Signing Saturday
Alabama weatherman James Spann will be at Just Love Coffee cafe in downtown Tuscaloosa this Saturday for a book signing. Spann is the author of three books -- Weathering Life, All You Can Do Is Pray and Benny and Chipper: Prepared... Not Scared. In an interview with the Thread about...
VIDEO: Is Alabama Ready For “Self-Driving” Uber Vehicles?
The self-driving Uber cars are scheduled to be in Birmingham and Mobile next month, or November at the latest. Huntsville, of course, already has some of these driver-less automobiles. If you feel like we are ready here in Alabama, take a look at this video below. *Video from John Crist/Facebook.
Family, Northport Police Searching for Runaway Teen Missing Since Sunday
Concerned family and the Northport Police Department are searching for a local teenager they believe ran away from home over the weekend. NPD assistant chief Keith Carpenter confirmed to the Tuscaloosa Thread that the teenager, identified as 16-year-old William Thornton, was reported missing on Sunday. Carpenter said Thornton took his...
Bite This: Tuscaloosa Jack’s New Menu Item Includes Southern Staple
The Tuscaloosa’s Jack’s has recently launched a new menu item that has been devoured by Alabamians. So, I can’t miss out on this excitement. Now there is a collaboration between Jack’s and Wickles Pickles. So this new menu item at Jack’s truly caught my attention. For $6.79 you can get the Wickles Pickles Bacon Burger plus fries.
Second Threat This Week Draws Police to Tuscaloosa’s Bryant High School Friday
Police were back at Tuscaloosa's Bryant High School Friday morning after someone threatened the facility for the second time this week. In a Friday afternoon release, TPD spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor said the incident occurred shortly after 9 a.m. Taylor said officers investigated the incident and determined there was no danger...
Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa Discusses Plans for New Homes
Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa will be discussing the plans to build new homes in Tuscaloosa, Alabama during their upcoming community meeting. The agency invites the public to join the Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa community meeting on Monday, September 12 at 5:30 p.m. It will take place at the McDonald Hughes Center which is located at 3101 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Tuscaloosa, AL 35401.
Beloved Tuscaloosa Mexican Restaurant Returning to Downtown Area
More than two decades after the first Jalapeno's Mexican restaurant opened in downtown Tuscaloosa, the beloved brand is returning to Temerson Square. In a video posted to social media last week, ownership at Jalapenos announced plans to go back "to where it all started" and open a fourth location in the heart of downtown Tuscaloosa.
Founder of Several Tuscaloosa Radio Stations Dies Friday
Houston Pearce, the founder of several Tuscaloosa-area radio stations, died Friday morning, according to information from the Alabama Broadcasters Association. "Another Alabama radio icon has passed," ABA President Sharon Tinsley said in a statement. "Houston Pearce was larger than life. He was a dear friend. Houston always had a joke and a smile. This morning, as I spoke with some of the people closest to him through his career, I've heard a few great stories that made me laugh. I know that's how we'll remember Houston."
Friday Night Live Returns To Hay Court For a Free Movie Night
Friday, September 16th, Townsquare Media, PARA, Shelton State Community College, Spades Restaurant along with the Tuscaloosa Branch of the NAACP will host another event in West Alabama. Hay Court residents will be able to come out and watch a free movie inside the housing complex. The event will feature free...
University of Alabama Announces Record Enrollment, Topping Pre-COVID Numbers
The University of Alabama broke its previous student enrollment records with the Fall 2022 class, school spokespeople announced Monday morning. Shane Dorrill, UA's assistant director of communications, said 38,645 students are enrolled this semester, narrowly topping the previous record of 38,563, which was set in 2017. The quality of students...
City of Tuscaloosa Threatens to Close Bars, Arrest Owners and Staff for Overcrowding
The city of Tuscaloosa is ready to take drastic steps to prevent overcrowding in its bars, including closing businesses for 24 hours and arresting staff, city attorney Scott Holmes said in a letter last week. In a letter dated September 16th, Holmes said just a few weeks into this college...
Tuscaloosa Police Searching For Hit and Run Person of Interest
The Tuscaloosa Police Department is asking for your help in the search for person of interest involving a hit and run. According to a Facebook post by the Tuscaloosa Police Department, a hit and run took place at Target where a pedestrian was struck by a driver who was leaving the store just after noon on Thursday.
Narcotics Agents in Tuscaloosa Catch Couple with 2 Pounds of Marijuana, $17,000 Cash
Agents with the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force arrested a couple after finding over two pounds of marijuana and almost $18,000 cash at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex last week. According to a deposition obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread Monday, the incident occurred at an apartment complex in the 1600 block...
2 Tuscaloosa Schools Lock Down Tuesday After Phone Threat
Two schools in Tuscaloosa were on lockdown over a threatening phone call Tuesday afternoon, school and police officials have confirmed. Lydia Avant, the Director of Public Relations for the Tuscaloosa City Schools system, confirmed to the Thread that Eastwood Middle School in Cottondale was placed on lockdown just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. The same procedures were in place at nearby Paul Bryant High.
City of Tuscaloosa to Host 6th “Tech or Treat” Halloween Event Next Month
Tuscaloosa youth will be able to kick off the Halloween holiday a few days early with tons of candy and STEM learning opportunities at the 6th annual "Tech or Treat" event on October 25. The free event is put on by the city of Tuscaloosa and allows children to visit...
