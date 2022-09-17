ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eunice, LA

theadvocate.com

St. Edmund's freshman back Ke'Von Johnson off to record-breaking start

If St. Edmund freshman running back Ke'Von Johnson keeps up his current pace, he'll break the school single-season rushing record as early as Week 7. Through three games, the 5-foot-10, 150-pound Johnson has rushed for 796 yards on 82 carries with eight touchdowns. He has topped the 200-yard mark in...
EUNICE, LA
KPLC TV

Lockdowns lifted at Washington-Marion, LaGrange, Molo

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Precautionary lockdowns put in place at Washington-Marion High School, LaGrange High School, and Molo Middle School have been lifted, according to authorities. The lockdowns were put into place after the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call stating during an altercation among several students at...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kalb.com

Cement mixer flipped over near Curtis Coleman Bridge

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A cement mixer truck flipped over on the southbound lane of MacArthur Drive at the North Third Street intersection Tuesday morning. The intersection is near the foot of the Curtis Coleman Bridge. The southbound lane is closed to traffic. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Multiple Schools in Lake Charles Placed on Lockdown Stemming from an Incident at Washington Marion High School

Multiple Schools in Lake Charles Placed on Lockdown Stemming from an Incident at Washington Marion High School. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has reported that earlier today, September 20, 2022, Washington Marion High School was placed on lockdown after an incident at the school. Molo Middle School and LaGrange High School were also placed on a precautionary lockdown stemming from the incident at Washington Marion.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Abbeville Meridional

Wells brought water, and Mowata

David Abbott, who came to Crowley from Michigan in 1888 and settled down to grow rice, was not the first farmer to realize that we needed more than rainfall to irrigate a big field of water-loving rice. But he is credited with being the first one to do something about it.
CROWLEY, LA
GATOR 99.5

Lake Charles Woman Visits Utah, Orders Gumbo, Gets This Instead

When a Louisiana proud resident leaves the homeland of flavor and food, we take a chance on the various foods we encounter. I remember on a trip to Colorado, we ate at someplace that I was told had "spicy" food. As everyone around me from the Colorado area seemed like their tongues were on fire, I was left sitting there wondering why mine was so bland. I literally had to doctor my own food up to get it even close to "par" to call it edible. It seems Dana from Lake Charles had a similar experience on her recent trip to Utah.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 19, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 19, 2022. Robin Dale Parker, 40, DeQuincy: Theft under $1,000; contempt of court; burglary; theft under $1,000; trespassing. Dewayland Jamyrick Rolax, 23, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; property damage under $1,000; theft under $1,000; unauthorized entry of an...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Head-on crash involving motorcycle in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A motorcyclist involved in a head-on crash in Lafayette was hospitalized Friday in critical condition. According to Lafayette Police, the crash happened at the intersection of Eraste Landry and N. Bertrand Road around 6 p.m.  Police said the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Eraste Landry towards N. Bertrand Drive when the […]
kalb.com

Man laying on road killed in Vernon Parish crash

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police said an Opelousas man was killed on September 18 around 2:45 a.m. on Holly Grove Road in Vernon Parish. Cody M. Opry, 21, was laying in the road when he was struck by a westbound Nissan Sentra. Opry sustained fatal injuries and he was pronounced dead on the scene.
VERNON PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on Eraste Landry, Bertrand

A motorcyclist is in critical condition after colliding with a turning vehicle at the intersection of Eraste Landry and North Bertrand Drive. The crash happened just before 6 p.m. Friday. The motorcyclist was driving west on Eraste Landry Road when a vehicle turned left in front of him at the road’s intersection with North Bertrand Drive. The motorcyclist and vehicle collided head-on, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said.
LAFAYETTE, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Opelousas Man Killed in Vernon Parish Accident

Vernon Parish, La – On September 18, 2022, at approximately 2:45 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Holly Grove Road. This crash killed 21-year-old Cody M. Opry of Opelousas. The initial investigation revealed for unknown reason Opry was laying in the roadway when...
VERNON PARISH, LA

