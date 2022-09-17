Read full article on original website
Related
theadvocate.com
St. Edmund's freshman back Ke'Von Johnson off to record-breaking start
If St. Edmund freshman running back Ke'Von Johnson keeps up his current pace, he'll break the school single-season rushing record as early as Week 7. Through three games, the 5-foot-10, 150-pound Johnson has rushed for 796 yards on 82 carries with eight touchdowns. He has topped the 200-yard mark in...
KPLC TV
Lockdowns lifted at Washington-Marion, LaGrange, Molo
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Precautionary lockdowns put in place at Washington-Marion High School, LaGrange High School, and Molo Middle School have been lifted, according to authorities. The lockdowns were put into place after the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call stating during an altercation among several students at...
kalb.com
Cement mixer flipped over near Curtis Coleman Bridge
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A cement mixer truck flipped over on the southbound lane of MacArthur Drive at the North Third Street intersection Tuesday morning. The intersection is near the foot of the Curtis Coleman Bridge. The southbound lane is closed to traffic. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
2 Injured After A Motorcycle Crash In Lafayette (Lafayette, LA)
Lafayette Police is investigating a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Eraste Landry and N. Bertrand road around 6 p.m. on Friday. According to the police, the motorcyclist was [..]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theadvocate.com
'A landmark in Lafayette': Hideaway Hall opening soon in former Schilling Shack space
Herbert Schilling says he can't share his favorite memory at the event hall his family operated for decades in Lafayette. The Schilling Shack, which opened in 1965 and closed in 2003, was home to some of the most infamous parties in Lafayette at a time when the city was booming.
Multiple Schools in Lake Charles Placed on Lockdown Stemming from an Incident at Washington Marion High School
Multiple Schools in Lake Charles Placed on Lockdown Stemming from an Incident at Washington Marion High School. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has reported that earlier today, September 20, 2022, Washington Marion High School was placed on lockdown after an incident at the school. Molo Middle School and LaGrange High School were also placed on a precautionary lockdown stemming from the incident at Washington Marion.
Abbeville Meridional
Wells brought water, and Mowata
David Abbott, who came to Crowley from Michigan in 1888 and settled down to grow rice, was not the first farmer to realize that we needed more than rainfall to irrigate a big field of water-loving rice. But he is credited with being the first one to do something about it.
Lafayette man says Biggest loser improved his life and his relationship with food
Robert Richardson II, a Lafayette man who participated in the 2019 season of "The Biggest Loser", says the challenge completely shifted his lifestyle. He recalled what led him to want to make a change.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lake Charles Woman Visits Utah, Orders Gumbo, Gets This Instead
When a Louisiana proud resident leaves the homeland of flavor and food, we take a chance on the various foods we encounter. I remember on a trip to Colorado, we ate at someplace that I was told had "spicy" food. As everyone around me from the Colorado area seemed like their tongues were on fire, I was left sitting there wondering why mine was so bland. I literally had to doctor my own food up to get it even close to "par" to call it edible. It seems Dana from Lake Charles had a similar experience on her recent trip to Utah.
Local Elementary School Named National Blue Ribbon School
The U.S. Department of Education has named its 2022 Blue Ribbon Schools, with one school in Lafayette receiving its top honors for exemplary growth. Myrtle Place Elementary is one of seven Louisiana schools recognized as a Blue Ribbon School, according to a press release from the Louisiana Department of Education.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 19, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 19, 2022. Robin Dale Parker, 40, DeQuincy: Theft under $1,000; contempt of court; burglary; theft under $1,000; trespassing. Dewayland Jamyrick Rolax, 23, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; property damage under $1,000; theft under $1,000; unauthorized entry of an...
Man arrested for attempted murder in August Cajun Field shooting
University of Louisiana-Lafayette Police arrested a man Thursday for his alleged involvement in Aug. 16 shooting that injured one person.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Head-on crash involving motorcycle in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A motorcyclist involved in a head-on crash in Lafayette was hospitalized Friday in critical condition. According to Lafayette Police, the crash happened at the intersection of Eraste Landry and N. Bertrand Road around 6 p.m. Police said the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Eraste Landry towards N. Bertrand Drive when the […]
kalb.com
Man laying on road killed in Vernon Parish crash
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police said an Opelousas man was killed on September 18 around 2:45 a.m. on Holly Grove Road in Vernon Parish. Cody M. Opry, 21, was laying in the road when he was struck by a westbound Nissan Sentra. Opry sustained fatal injuries and he was pronounced dead on the scene.
theadvocate.com
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on Eraste Landry, Bertrand
A motorcyclist is in critical condition after colliding with a turning vehicle at the intersection of Eraste Landry and North Bertrand Drive. The crash happened just before 6 p.m. Friday. The motorcyclist was driving west on Eraste Landry Road when a vehicle turned left in front of him at the road’s intersection with North Bertrand Drive. The motorcyclist and vehicle collided head-on, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said.
westcentralsbest.com
Opelousas Man Killed in Vernon Parish Accident
Vernon Parish, La – On September 18, 2022, at approximately 2:45 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Holly Grove Road. This crash killed 21-year-old Cody M. Opry of Opelousas. The initial investigation revealed for unknown reason Opry was laying in the roadway when...
Four From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Other Controlled Substances
Four From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Other Controlled Substances. Jennings, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 16, 2022, that detectives executed a search warrant at a home on Lucy Street in Jennings, Louisiana, on Thursday, September 15, 2022.
Louisiana Pedestrian Killed in Early Morning Crash While Lying on the Road
Louisiana Pedestrian Killed in Early Morning Crash While Lying on the Road. Vernon Parish, Louisiana – On September 18, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Holly Grove Road at approximately 2:45 a.m. Cody M. Opry, 21, of Opelousas, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Comments / 0