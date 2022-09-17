Read full article on original website
WIBW
Former Seaman QB Dalton Cowan hangs up his cleats at Emporia State
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Seaman quarterback turned Emporia State QB/S-Back Dalton Cowan announced he’s decided to retire from football after suffering from his second concussion. “Coming to that decision was, it was brutal. It was terrible,” said Cowan. “Because you know, I gotta see my brothers, guys I’ve...
catchitkansas.com
Rising Star: Wichita Trinity tennis star overcomes odds, returns from injury
WICHITA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - In Wichita Trinity Academy’s Isabella Sebits’ sophomore season she was stellar en route to clinching a 4A singles state championship - a goal she was able to obtain as just an underclassmen. “It was definitely really special for me,” Sebits said. “Honestly,...
Final Day of Kansas State Fair Sunday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The final day of the 2022 Kansas State Fair brings auto racing back to the Fairgrounds, with the Championship Dirt Track Auto Racing as the Sunday Grandstand activity. Car enthusiasts can also enjoy the Kansas State Fair Outdoor Auto Show by the Administration Building. A full...
Emporia gazette.com
Severe storm knocks down pole, limbs, lines
Pop-up storms moved across northeast Kansas Sunday evening, after leaving damage across Lyon County Saturday. A tree reportedly fell onto a roof at the height of the Saturday afternoon storm in Emporia. A pole was broken at 12th Avenue and Industrial Road, the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center reported.
KWCH.com
KHP: School bus hits, kills pedestrian in Clay Center
CLAY CENTER, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: A 69-year-old man died Tuesday morning after he was struck by a school bus. The accident happened around 7:03 a.m. at the intersection of 6th and Lincoln in Clay Center. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the school bus driver was traveling eastbound on Lincoln...
WIBW
4-wheeler crash sends girls to Emporia hospital
AMERICUS, Kan. (WIBW) - Two girls were sent to an Emporia hospital after a 4-wheeler crash near Americus. KVOE reports that around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, Lyon County emergency crews were called to the 600 block of Road 245 with reports of a 4-wheeler crash. When officials arrived,...
Bell Bank Big Blue Bus is coming to Junction City
Bell Bank Financial Empowerment Center bus will pay a visit to Junction City on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Crites Real Estate, 339 W. 6th St., Junction City. Neva Fisher explained that there will be information on budgeting, credit building and home ownership and all related topics. "It's a free event for the community."
WIBW
City of Manhattan to strictly enforce restricted access to Levee, Linear Trail
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan will strictly enforce the restricted access signage along the Linear Trail as the river levee project enters a heavy construction period. As the City of Manhattan’s project on the Kansas River and Big Blue river levee construction continues, it will soon see...
$800,000 approved for new campsites at Lake Shawnee
TOPEKA (KSNT) – On Monday morning the Shawnee County Commissioners approved an $800,000 project to build new campsites at Lake Shawnee. The area is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The new campsites will be located in Area B of the campgrounds. “For a point of reference, if you were to pull […]
WIBW
11 tires damaged causing $3K in damage to Manhattan contracting company
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - RCPD is investigating after 11 tires were damaged causing $3,000 in damage for a Manhattan contracting company. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 9 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, officials were called to the 1800 block of Fair Ln. in Manhattan with reports of criminal damage to property.
2 hurt, 1 with ‘severe injuries’ after separate Sunday crashes
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A moped rider in Riley County was sent to the hospital after being hit by a car Sunday, according to the Riley County Police Department. An 18-year-old was driving a 2007 Saturn Vue near the intersection of Old Claflin Road and Manhattan Avenue Sunday afternoon. The driver turned on Old Claflin […]
Fire burns in 2 Kansas counties on Sunday
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A wildfire burned in two Kansas counties on Sunday. The Kansas Forest Service reported that fire staff was on the scene of a fire that started off Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County around 12:30 p.m. The fire burned into Lincoln County. There were up to 100 firefighters from Ellsworth, Russell, […]
Kansas Jayhawks hot start has Lance Leipold trending towards a job in Lincoln, Nebraska
Brandon Marcello, Collin Kennedy, and Carl Reed discuss the Kansas State Wildcats' upset loss to Tulane, Kansas Jayhawks' hot start to the year, and makes the case for Lance Leipold as a candidate for the Nebraska Cornhuskers headï¿½
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in effect: McPherson, Saline Counties until 10:30 p.m
The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northern McPherson County in central Kansas... Southern Saline County in central Kansas... * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 932 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Marquette, or. 10 miles west of Lindsborg, moving...
📷Vehicle accident at 12th & Morphy in Great Bend
A look at the accident that occurred at the 12th Street and Morphy Street intersection in Great Bend on Sunday, Sept. 18. According to the Great Bend Police Department Incident Log, first responders were reported to the scene at 6:30 p.m.
RV Retailer acquires Great Bend’s Harper Camperland store
RV Retailer LLC announced the acquisition of Harper Camperland with two locations in Great Bend and Wichita, Kansas. Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RVR stated, “We are excited to enter Kansas with Harper Camperland growing our store count to 106 across the nation. Kansas is one of the top 10 fastest growing RV states in terms of registrations with excellent RV demographics. Harper Camperland has served the Kansas markets since 1983 as one of the largest dealers in the state.”
Why part of Douglas Ave. will be closed on Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Sunday, Sept. 18, approximately four miles of Douglas Ave. in Wichita will be closed for Open Streets ICT. The event, which is put on by Wichita Park and Recreation, will run from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. It is a free neighborhood community-building event. From Bluff St. in College Hill […]
WIBW
Wichita woman killed in crash on I-135
SEDGWICK CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 23-year-old Wichita woman was killed Friday morning after a crash left her trapped in her vehicle on I-135 in Sedgwick County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at around 3:30 a.m., Shanlie Smiley, 23, of Wichita, was travelling north on I-135 when her Chevy Malibu left the roadway and struck a guardrail.
In Johnson County and Emporia, a sheriff and college president unravel the fabric of Kansas
Watching Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden from afar, I can’t shake the suspicion that he’s actually a 19-year-old anarchist from Lawrence — coated in old-age makeup and destroying a law enforcement agency from within. How else could I possibly explain Hayden’s descent into right-wing fever dreams and seeming endorsement of “slippery” actions? Kansas Reflector senior […] The post In Johnson County and Emporia, a sheriff and college president unravel the fabric of Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Manhattan woman injured after car goes airborne, lands on its side
RILEY COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after 3p.m. Sunday in Manhattan. According to the Riley County Police Department activity reported a 2013 Honda Civic driven by Shelby Innes, 23, Manhattan, struck an embankment in near the intersection of Pillsbury Drive and Garibay Lane in Manhattan.
